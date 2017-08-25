5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I personally think that this is the best dealership I have ever worked with. I emailed them for a price and was responded to very quickly. I was told by another Nissan dealer a lower price but when I went there they did not honor what they had said. So I called Molly at Buckeye and set up an appointment. As soon as I got there the car was ready to go and all I had to do was drive it to make sure I liked it. I was in and out in less than an hour and I was very pleased with this because I needed to get my kids home before they exploded. All in all Molly and Lynn in there finance department were great. Even though sometimes they are not the lowest in price they are the highest in customer satiifaction and my time is worth a lot more than $200 difference in price. Read more