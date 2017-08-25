Customer Reviews of Buckeye Nissan
Terrific buying experience
by 08/25/2017on
I bought my last car from Buckeye Nissan in February. What a fast, easy and amazing experience! The management team worked very hard with my current situation and helped me get into a brand new Sentra for a more than manageable payment. I would recommend Buckeye Nissan to anyone!
GREAT place to buy a car
by 06/04/2012on
This is the 3rd vehicle I've bought at Buckeye Nissan. I worked with Chip all 3 times. Buying a vehicle can be a challenge, but I have been able to give them my budget, and after a few negotiating phone calls drop by & test drive the vehicles, and drive them home. NO high pressure sale tactics here. Good Job Guy's!!!!
Outstanding experience
by 04/02/2012on
I started the process on a Sunday evening and didn't really expect responses until Monday morning, but received a highly competitive quote from Buckeye within an hour. The whole process proceeded very smoothly and we were driving a new car by the end of the week.
great experience buying a car
by 03/30/2011on
Everyone we dealt with at the dealership was nice, courteous, helpful and treated us with respect. I would recommend this dealership to anyone in the area looking for a car.
They are great
by 12/15/2008on
I personally think that this is the best dealership I have ever worked with. I emailed them for a price and was responded to very quickly. I was told by another Nissan dealer a lower price but when I went there they did not honor what they had said. So I called Molly at Buckeye and set up an appointment. As soon as I got there the car was ready to go and all I had to do was drive it to make sure I liked it. I was in and out in less than an hour and I was very pleased with this because I needed to get my kids home before they exploded. All in all Molly and Lynn in there finance department were great. Even though sometimes they are not the lowest in price they are the highest in customer satiifaction and my time is worth a lot more than $200 difference in price.
