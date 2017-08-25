Skip to main content
Buckeye Nissan

3820 Parkway Ln, Hilliard, OH 43026
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Buckeye Nissan

5 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrific buying experience

by ThomYoung614 on 08/25/2017

I bought my last car from Buckeye Nissan in February. What a fast, easy and amazing experience! The management team worked very hard with my current situation and helped me get into a brand new Sentra for a more than manageable payment. I would recommend Buckeye Nissan to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GREAT place to buy a car

by pagoss on 06/04/2012

This is the 3rd vehicle I've bought at Buckeye Nissan. I worked with Chip all 3 times. Buying a vehicle can be a challenge, but I have been able to give them my budget, and after a few negotiating phone calls drop by & test drive the vehicles, and drive them home. NO high pressure sale tactics here. Good Job Guy's!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding experience

by bennetgivens on 04/02/2012

I started the process on a Sunday evening and didn't really expect responses until Monday morning, but received a highly competitive quote from Buckeye within an hour. The whole process proceeded very smoothly and we were driving a new car by the end of the week.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great experience buying a car

by laurie16 on 03/30/2011

Everyone we dealt with at the dealership was nice, courteous, helpful and treated us with respect. I would recommend this dealership to anyone in the area looking for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They are great

by marytaylor on 12/15/2008

I personally think that this is the best dealership I have ever worked with. I emailed them for a price and was responded to very quickly. I was told by another Nissan dealer a lower price but when I went there they did not honor what they had said. So I called Molly at Buckeye and set up an appointment. As soon as I got there the car was ready to go and all I had to do was drive it to make sure I liked it. I was in and out in less than an hour and I was very pleased with this because I needed to get my kids home before they exploded. All in all Molly and Lynn in there finance department were great. Even though sometimes they are not the lowest in price they are the highest in customer satiifaction and my time is worth a lot more than $200 difference in price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
123 cars in stock
0 new75 used48 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Buckeye Nissan is the premier Nissan dealer in Central Ohio. Located on 3820 Parkway Lane in Hilliard, Buckeye Nissan is directly off I-270 and the Cemetery Road exit. Stop in today! With the largest service department in the Midwest, a sales staff that is committed to putting customers first and a growing inventory of amazing new and pre-owned vehicles, you can't go wrong with Buckeye Nissan!

what sets us apart
We are actively involved with local businesses and schools, especially Hilliard City Schools.
We have a management team with a combined 200+ years of experience in the car business.
Our internet team is made up of tech-savvy millennials that actively engage with customers in a way that is unique to the automotive industry.
We have the largest service department in the Midwest!
Our vehicles are competitively priced to sell and our prices are among the best in the region
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (1)
Spanish

