3820 Parkway Ln, Hilliard, OH 43026
Today 12:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Buckeye Nissan

108 cars in stock
0 new61 used47 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Buckeye Nissan is the premier Nissan dealer in Central Ohio. Located on 3820 Parkway Lane in Hilliard, Buckeye Nissan is directly off I-270 and the Cemetery Road exit. Stop in today! With the largest service department in the Midwest, a sales staff that is committed to putting customers first and a growing inventory of amazing new and pre-owned vehicles, you can't go wrong with Buckeye Nissan!

what sets us apart
We are actively involved with local businesses and schools, especially Hilliard City Schools.
We have a management team with a combined 200+ years of experience in the car business.
Our internet team is made up of tech-savvy millennials that actively engage with customers in a way that is unique to the automotive industry.
We have the largest service department in the Midwest!
Our vehicles are competitively priced to sell and our prices are among the best in the region
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (1)
Spanish

