Jim Schmidt Ford
Customer Reviews of Jim Schmidt Ford
F 150 Purchase
by 07/16/2021on
Great experience start to finish. Best deal around on low mile f 150s. Inexpensive delivery to my home, 150 miles away. Not pushy or "salesy" in any way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F 150 Purchase
by 07/16/2021on
Great experience start to finish. Best deal around on low mile f 150s. Inexpensive delivery to my home, 150 miles away. Not pushy or "salesy" in any way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 XLT - Great Experience
by 01/31/2018on
The relaxed and professional environment. I didn't feel pushed during my interaction with the staff at any point through the process. The honesty I received was a definite plus. I felt valued. Aj and Taylor were a great help. Everything was processed and handled quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
12.13.17
by 12/14/2017on
Using the website to compare previously used vehicles made it simple to narrow down my choices. Terri was friendly and helpful!
Very satisfied
by 08/31/2017on
I liked the quick service I got from Troy to fix my problem. He kept me informed on everything he did for me. He is a great asset for your company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/23/2017on
The service guys are always helpful and cheerful when I visit them. Always having a vehicle ready for me to use while my truck is being serviced!! They rock!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/03/2017on
Ben Rose always takes great care of me and our car. Service is very courteous, quick, very reasonable, and complete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 07/22/2017on
Very kind and friendly staff. I asked them to check out a couple things on my car, it was no problem, and received a consult before they did anything. Great waiting area, kept my child busy. All around great service! Thank You!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Job.
by 05/01/2017on
Called and they got my trruck in right away to look at it and had it fixed the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer experiance
by 04/21/2017on
Noah was great to deal with and the little things I wanted done he had done quickly. Will deal with him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 01/11/2017on
I like that they only take 30 minutes for an oil change. They are friendly. The hot chocolate is a nice touch, lol!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
excelent
by 01/10/2017on
all profesional and friendly very good people this is why I keep going aprox 50 mile for ford repair & garold smiley is a conscious repair person
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/06/2016on
Brian always does a great job scheduling me for the 7:30 am appointment so I can get in and out in under an hour. Very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recent visit
by 11/29/2016on
Friendly, helpful, no question that cannot be answered, service and employees -- OUTSTANDING! Continued success and keep up the excellent work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2015 Escape Service, oil change and reprogramming.
by 10/12/2016on
The service department was helpful in explaining how long the service would take and ask for my email address so it would be able to easily contact me when parts were available for a current recall notice. Everyone was courteous and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
F150 routine service
by 09/24/2016on
The people are polite and know their jobs. Work was done quickly and with no hassle. They has their work done when promised and offered us a loaner car to run some local errands.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Explorer Sport
by 08/25/2016on
They were timely, flexible, and took care of everything I needed and then some. Jim Schmidt's service and easiness to work with are all why I continue to work with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service call on my Ford Flex
by 07/28/2016on
Had a couple of things I needed looked at over and above what my original appointment was for and the service personnel took care of them with no question. Really appreciate that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Top notch service
by 03/29/2016on
It was efficient, convenient and the employees are very professional. Both buying and the service experience have been great. I definitely will continue to use their service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 03/08/2016on
Troy was very courteous, patient and helpful. He explained everything to me and then my husband via phone. Best service I have had there yet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments