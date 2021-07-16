Skip to main content
Jim Schmidt Ford

405 W High St, Hicksville, OH 43526
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jim Schmidt Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(19)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F 150 Purchase

by Johnf150 on 07/16/2021

Great experience start to finish. Best deal around on low mile f 150s. Inexpensive delivery to my home, 150 miles away. Not pushy or "salesy" in any way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
19 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F150 XLT - Great Experience

by Egarrison260 on 01/31/2018

The relaxed and professional environment. I didn't feel pushed during my interaction with the staff at any point through the process. The honesty I received was a definite plus. I felt valued. Aj and Taylor were a great help. Everything was processed and handled quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

12.13.17

by Crystal2674 on 12/14/2017

Using the website to compare previously used vehicles made it simple to narrow down my choices. Terri was friendly and helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very satisfied

by Rickygene1 on 08/31/2017

I liked the quick service I got from Troy to fix my problem. He kept me informed on everything he did for me. He is a great asset for your company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Devanmarr on 08/23/2017

The service guys are always helpful and cheerful when I visit them. Always having a vehicle ready for me to use while my truck is being serviced!! They rock!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Bruce_J2 on 08/03/2017

Ben Rose always takes great care of me and our car. Service is very courteous, quick, very reasonable, and complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Harudolph78 on 07/22/2017

Very kind and friendly staff. I asked them to check out a couple things on my car, it was no problem, and received a consult before they did anything. Great waiting area, kept my child busy. All around great service! Thank You!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Job.

by sstemy77 on 05/01/2017

Called and they got my trruck in right away to look at it and had it fixed the same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dealer experiance

by Wayne121 on 04/21/2017

Noah was great to deal with and the little things I wanted done he had done quickly. Will deal with him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Rene888 on 01/11/2017

I like that they only take 30 minutes for an oil change. They are friendly. The hot chocolate is a nice touch, lol!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excelent

by 18792rd18e on 01/10/2017

all profesional and friendly very good people this is why I keep going aprox 50 mile for ford repair & garold smiley is a conscious repair person

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by NathanDel on 12/06/2016

Brian always does a great job scheduling me for the 7:30 am appointment so I can get in and out in under an hour. Very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent visit

by GW_happy112916 on 11/29/2016

Friendly, helpful, no question that cannot be answered, service and employees -- OUTSTANDING! Continued success and keep up the excellent work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2015 Escape Service, oil change and reprogramming.

by Leepowl on 10/12/2016

The service department was helpful in explaining how long the service would take and ask for my email address so it would be able to easily contact me when parts were available for a current recall notice. Everyone was courteous and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150 routine service

by Oldmike_F150 on 09/24/2016

The people are polite and know their jobs. Work was done quickly and with no hassle. They has their work done when promised and offered us a loaner car to run some local errands.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2017 Explorer Sport

by fetters2104 on 08/25/2016

They were timely, flexible, and took care of everything I needed and then some. Jim Schmidt's service and easiness to work with are all why I continue to work with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service call on my Ford Flex

by Dango75 on 07/28/2016

Had a couple of things I needed looked at over and above what my original appointment was for and the service personnel took care of them with no question. Really appreciate that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Top notch service

by Jonmk43 on 03/29/2016

It was efficient, convenient and the employees are very professional. Both buying and the service experience have been great. I definitely will continue to use their service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department

by Karen528 on 03/08/2016

Troy was very courteous, patient and helpful. He explained everything to me and then my husband via phone. Best service I have had there yet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
