We live in Oklahoma and looked all over the country for a particular 2014 Chevy Impala. We found one exactly like we wanted at a very good price on Car Gurus at Jim Schmidt Chevrolet. We talked numerous times with Cody Rice and he was very good at answering all our questions, sending numerous pictures, returned phone calls/requests promptly and he was very patient with us for nearly two weeks until we finally sealed the deal (had been dealing with a local dealership and were getting nowhere). Every person we talked to was friendly and helpful, every time. We were going to have it shipped but their location is off the beaten path so we had trouble getting a hauler to pick it up for delivery. So, we decided to fly out there and get it ourselves and make an adventure out of it. Best decision we ever made! Dave was waiting at the Ft Wayne, IN airport when we stepped off the plane. He is an absolute gem. He drove us to Hicksville in a nice vehicle, told us all about the area, knew we would be hungry so he stopped for us to eat lunch and even paid! We got to the dealership and the car was sitting spotless, exactly as described without one blemish and all the paper work ready. Rudy was friendly and prompt completing the transaction. They had set us up with an OnStar trial, two keychain flashlights,4 ballpoint pens, a fresh oil change and a full tank of gas to start our journey home. They even reset the trip meter! We had a 1210 mile test drive via Nashville and the car was an absolute dream--even better than I anticipated! It was exactly what they said it would be, and more. They went above and beyond for us and made it a fantastic experience. This is our 5th out of state vehicle purchase and by far the best EVER. We have been on the complete opposite end of the spectrum for internet purchases which make us appreciate everyone at Jim Schmidt even more. I LOVE Impala's and trade cars every 3 years. I would do business with them again in a heartbeat--even if they are 900 miles away! They are THAT good! Next time we will allow time to stay in Hicksville longer, the community is like one big family. Dave said their goal isn't to make money, it's to make a living and I believe that. P.S They have the Ford dealership too for you Ford folks! Read more