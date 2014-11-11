Jim Schmidt Chevrolet Buick
Customer Reviews of Jim Schmidt Chevrolet Buick
best car buying experience EVER
We live in Oklahoma and looked all over the country for a particular 2014 Chevy Impala. We found one exactly like we wanted at a very good price on Car Gurus at Jim Schmidt Chevrolet. We talked numerous times with Cody Rice and he was very good at answering all our questions, sending numerous pictures, returned phone calls/requests promptly and he was very patient with us for nearly two weeks until we finally sealed the deal (had been dealing with a local dealership and were getting nowhere). Every person we talked to was friendly and helpful, every time. We were going to have it shipped but their location is off the beaten path so we had trouble getting a hauler to pick it up for delivery. So, we decided to fly out there and get it ourselves and make an adventure out of it. Best decision we ever made! Dave was waiting at the Ft Wayne, IN airport when we stepped off the plane. He is an absolute gem. He drove us to Hicksville in a nice vehicle, told us all about the area, knew we would be hungry so he stopped for us to eat lunch and even paid! We got to the dealership and the car was sitting spotless, exactly as described without one blemish and all the paper work ready. Rudy was friendly and prompt completing the transaction. They had set us up with an OnStar trial, two keychain flashlights,4 ballpoint pens, a fresh oil change and a full tank of gas to start our journey home. They even reset the trip meter! We had a 1210 mile test drive via Nashville and the car was an absolute dream--even better than I anticipated! It was exactly what they said it would be, and more. They went above and beyond for us and made it a fantastic experience. This is our 5th out of state vehicle purchase and by far the best EVER. We have been on the complete opposite end of the spectrum for internet purchases which make us appreciate everyone at Jim Schmidt even more. I LOVE Impala's and trade cars every 3 years. I would do business with them again in a heartbeat--even if they are 900 miles away! They are THAT good! Next time we will allow time to stay in Hicksville longer, the community is like one big family. Dave said their goal isn't to make money, it's to make a living and I believe that. P.S They have the Ford dealership too for you Ford folks!
loved our mercury sable
found the dealer ship fair and square , great cars great mechanics not out of line
Excellent sales team!
by 02/13/2012on
I found a car I really liked online on their website, and decided to email them about it. I told them I could stop by on Saturday to test drive it. I got a prompt response saying that they would have it ready for me. They didn't pressure me for a phone number or anything, which was a nice change of pace. I arrived Saturday, a snowy day at that, and they had the car I wanted to test drive all warmed up and ready to go. The salesman was very laid back and helpful. He allowed us to test drive the vehicle without anyone. By the time we had come back, he had a few other options for me using the price/miles range I gave him. So I drove a few others, but I ended up buying the original vehicle I came for! He was very honest and upfront about how each car handled. Very easy people to get along with. The finance part went great. The lady is so wonderful in there. And even the manager was great when he handed me the keys. I will definitely be buying from here again and would recommend them to anyone!
Low Pressure
Very low pressure experience. Salesman answered all questions, allowed us to test drive on our own. Asked about important features and offered to track down best fit. Would highly recommend and will return when we need another vehicle.
