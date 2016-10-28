3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was in the market for a new car and called Coughlin Nissan to see what bank options they had for people like myself with poor credit. They took my credit app and submitted it to several banks and only had a couple approve right way but at super high interest. They called Chase and was able to get me approved for a loan so I came in to pick out my car. Unfortunately there were only two cars to choose from due to the limited amount the bank would approve. I then asked if I could go for a cheaper model, but they said they did not want to ask the bank due to how hard it was to get the approval they had. The process started around 1000am and at 230pm I was driving home in a brand new car, even though it was not exactly what I wanted, I had little hope of getting approval for anything else. The salesman was good, he was down to earth and easy to talk to, he did not push the sale or anything, but I did not feel I was getting the attention I really like to have, really did not explain the features of the car to much, not that there are many on it but the few I had to read about on my own. Over all, it was an average experience, nothing special except that they were able to get the approval that nobody else could and I did get a good car to commute to and from work in and haul my family around. Read more