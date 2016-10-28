Customer Reviews of Coughlin Nissan
Awful Dealership
I called ahead living more than 90 miles away to check on a vehicle. They said it runs great and is available. I get there and it is in the shop, then when i finally can test drive it runs terrible with many other issues (engine, cruise control, radio gone, etc). I strongly question the integrity and customer care of this dealership. Very disappointed.
Perfect Car Buying Experience
My friend came in with me when I was purchasing my car. She can be a little spitfire sometimes, but y'all didn't get angry with her. Both Justin Curry and his boss answered our questions completely and even showed us the paperwork we requested to see. Saturday was kind of busy so poor Chad was backed up in finance and we sat there a while. Your team did a fantastic job getting the car to the price I was willing to buy it for. Justin made sure it was spotless when it came out of detailing. My next vehicle purchase will be through coughlin nissan and I will be referring people to Justin. He was absolutely wonderful!
Got the job done
I was in the market for a new car and called Coughlin Nissan to see what bank options they had for people like myself with poor credit. They took my credit app and submitted it to several banks and only had a couple approve right way but at super high interest. They called Chase and was able to get me approved for a loan so I came in to pick out my car. Unfortunately there were only two cars to choose from due to the limited amount the bank would approve. I then asked if I could go for a cheaper model, but they said they did not want to ask the bank due to how hard it was to get the approval they had. The process started around 1000am and at 230pm I was driving home in a brand new car, even though it was not exactly what I wanted, I had little hope of getting approval for anything else. The salesman was good, he was down to earth and easy to talk to, he did not push the sale or anything, but I did not feel I was getting the attention I really like to have, really did not explain the features of the car to much, not that there are many on it but the few I had to read about on my own. Over all, it was an average experience, nothing special except that they were able to get the approval that nobody else could and I did get a good car to commute to and from work in and haul my family around.
