1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently bought a car (2007 Suzuki XL7 to be exact) from [non-permissible content removed] and not even a month has passed and my car is already busted. I've already put in a couple hundred to a near thousand dollars into it already!! DO NOT BUY A USED CAR FROM THESE PEOPLE!!!!!!!!! Or else you will be extremely disappointed. Read more