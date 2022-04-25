Skip to main content
Hamler Chevrolet

128 S Main St, Hamler, OH 43524
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hamler Chevrolet

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
1 Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Disappointment

by Doug on 04/25/2022

Found the vehicle on the dealers website and on Edmund's on a Monday. Talked with salesman and General Manager thru the week about arranging the purchase and transport. Sent financial requirements and agreement to buy. Found out Friday that another manager had promised the vehicle to someone else, even though no funds had traded hands and it was still listed for sale. Not a good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
