702 Charles St, Galion, OH 44833
(866) 661-5761
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Donley Ford of Galion

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Donely

by tygerpaw25 on 09/26/2018

Made reservation. They were on time. Service done and completed in a timely manner as usual

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Donley Ford of Galion FANTASTIC

by Ecosport on 08/05/2018

The entire experience was so easy. The salesman went above and beyond with the delivery of my new, super cute, little SUV. Great place! Loved the sales manager – what a fantastic deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New car purchase

by JETTER1 on 07/13/2018

I t was a lengthy process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Owner of vehicle

by jim Hinton on 06/27/2018

staff was very couretous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Donkey Ford Galion

by mhoffman27 on 05/10/2018

Took my edge in for a seat belt recall, dropped off at 10am, finally called at 6pm and was told it was ready ( originally was told a couple hours. When I took it in I asked if they could see what the tire noise , front drivers. Pick up car and was told they forgot, so set a technician out,said the tire was cupped I should schedule and alignment. Car is 13 months old and alignment is not covered after one year ( bull ). Three service oil changes with tire rotations and. All rated tires green ( no problem ). Tire claimed to be cupped was rotated one week earlier from right rear position. Bunch of bull ! 2nd new car from Donley Galion and probably last.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Purchase on Ford Fusion

by beetlebaily on 04/08/2018

We have dealt with Donley Ford the last four times. Andy Tulley has always bent over backwards to please us We have any problems, we call and they get us right in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Fiesta

by Bettyja on 10/13/2017

Everyone was pleasant and work done in the time I was told it would be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Donely oil change

by tygerpaw25 on 04/17/2015

Dropped off and told them to call when done. Don in timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
United Way of Crawford County, Galion Pickle Run, Galion City Schools, Galion High School Athletics, Avita Health Systems, Crawford County Fair, Oktoberfest of Galion, Galion Area Chamber of Commerce.
