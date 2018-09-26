service Rating

Took my edge in for a seat belt recall, dropped off at 10am, finally called at 6pm and was told it was ready ( originally was told a couple hours. When I took it in I asked if they could see what the tire noise , front drivers. Pick up car and was told they forgot, so set a technician out,said the tire was cupped I should schedule and alignment. Car is 13 months old and alignment is not covered after one year ( bull ). Three service oil changes with tire rotations and. All rated tires green ( no problem ). Tire claimed to be cupped was rotated one week earlier from right rear position. Bunch of bull ! 2nd new car from Donley Galion and probably last. Read more