by
on tygerpaw25 09/26/2018
Made reservation. They were on time. Service done and completed in a timely manner as usual
by
on tygerpaw25 09/26/2018
by
on Ecosport 08/05/2018
The entire experience was so easy. The salesman went above and beyond with the delivery of my new, super cute, little SUV. Great place! Loved the sales manager – what a fantastic deal.
I t was a lengthy process
by
on jim Hinton 06/27/2018
staff was very couretous
by
on mhoffman27 05/10/2018
Took my edge in for a seat belt recall, dropped off at 10am, finally called at 6pm and was told it was ready ( originally was told a couple hours. When I took it in I asked if they could see what the tire noise , front drivers. Pick up car and was told they forgot, so set a technician out,said the tire was cupped I should schedule and alignment. Car is 13 months old and alignment is not covered after one year ( bull ). Three service oil changes with tire rotations and. All rated tires green ( no problem ). Tire claimed to be cupped was rotated one week earlier from right rear position. Bunch of bull ! 2nd new car from Donley Galion and probably last.
by
on beetlebaily 04/08/2018
We have dealt with Donley Ford the last four times. Andy Tulley has always bent over backwards to please us We have any problems, we call and they get us right in.
Everyone was pleasant and work done in the time I was told it would be.
by
on tygerpaw25 04/17/2015
Dropped off and told them to call when done. Don in timely manner.
