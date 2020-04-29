sales Rating

Our entire buying process was smooth and easy from beginning to end. Started talking with Ryan Rensing on Monday and by Thursday the dealer had brought in a car for us to look at. Visited on Saturday and he showed us both the new Traverse and the used that was brought in. He walked us through all the features and sent us on our way to test drive the vehicle. Upon returning him and the Finance guy Tyler walked us through everything and were very detailed. They offered different packages and prices for the vehicle and finally was able to settle on a price for the 2020 Traverse. My wife and I absolutely love the vehicle and will definitely return for future purchases. Really enjoyed the no hassle, no pressure feel from Ryan as well during he buying process. He left us plenty of time to discuss the costs and to keep looking the vehicle over, even allowing my wife to take for a second test drive while we were working out numbers and she was having second thoughts. Read more