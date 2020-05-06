Advantage Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Advantage Ford Lincoln
Jim & Jody Burkett
by 06/05/2020on
Dave Root at Advantage Ford is awesome. We are repeat buyers that deal with Dave only. This is the 4th or 5th vehicle i have bought off of Dave. Even though we are repeat buyers Dave always goes over and above to get us what we want even after hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. Root from Ford Advantage in Fremont, Ohio
by 05/30/2019on
The dealer was polite, knowledgeable and I felt comfortable talking to him. He didn't use high pressure sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Experience
by 04/03/2019on
We took my car in for a recalled airbag. I dropped it off in the morning and went on to work. I returned late afternoon to get my car. When I got in my car after the work was done, there were food wrappers from a fast food place on the floor, my back seats (both the second and third row) were folded down, there was mud on the third row seat backs and my gas light was on when I had just under a quarter of a tank when I dropped it off. I took photos and my husband called and talked to the general manager of the dealership. He asked for the pictures and said he would talk to the technicians. After he did this, he called my husband back and said that the technician denied the car leaving the lot, they were never in the back seat so they couldn’t have folded the seats down and the wrapper was there. He told my husband the technician had been there for a long time and he wouldn’t lie so we must be mistaken. So, in essence, he called us liars. I dropped my kids off who were in the backseat before I dropped my car off, the seats were not folded down. Also, my umbrella that is always in the back was on the floor on the front passenger side. We didn’t expect anything from them except an apology, but instead we were called liars. Beware of taking your vehicle to them. It’s obvious they can’t be trusted.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 03/20/2019on
Salesman courteous and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service for recall
by 03/19/2019on
The computer update was explained fully and the service was completed sooner than promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Explorer
by 03/17/2019on
Kelly Belcher always does an amazing job finding us the car exactly with what we want on it ! And makes the whole process really easy - this one was way too easy !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed
by 03/13/2019on
Dropped my car in for oil change, came back more than an hour later and the guy at the desk didnt pay attention when i told him i was there for an oil change and it wasnt ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Larry Bowers
by 03/08/2019on
service people are always polite and answer all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 05/24/2016on
I've been coming for service for about a year. I drive a lot to Cleveland so it's now at the point where the people at the desk recognize me. I like to make sure my car is thoroughly checked over even it's for an oil change and they do a good job letting me know if anything seems out of the ordinary or look at issues I ask about.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes