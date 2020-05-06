service Rating

We took my car in for a recalled airbag. I dropped it off in the morning and went on to work. I returned late afternoon to get my car. When I got in my car after the work was done, there were food wrappers from a fast food place on the floor, my back seats (both the second and third row) were folded down, there was mud on the third row seat backs and my gas light was on when I had just under a quarter of a tank when I dropped it off. I took photos and my husband called and talked to the general manager of the dealership. He asked for the pictures and said he would talk to the technicians. After he did this, he called my husband back and said that the technician denied the car leaving the lot, they were never in the back seat so they couldn’t have folded the seats down and the wrapper was there. He told my husband the technician had been there for a long time and he wouldn’t lie so we must be mistaken. So, in essence, he called us liars. I dropped my kids off who were in the backseat before I dropped my car off, the seats were not folded down. Also, my umbrella that is always in the back was on the floor on the front passenger side. We didn’t expect anything from them except an apology, but instead we were called liars. Beware of taking your vehicle to them. It’s obvious they can’t be trusted. Read more