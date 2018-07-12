Skip to main content
Reineke Ford

1303 Perrysburg Rd, Fostoria, OH 44830
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Reineke Ford

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast and great

by McCola0915 on 12/07/2018

Called about a truck. Set up an appt. Very straight forward and to the point. I bought the truck. And everything moved quickly. No spending all day at a dealer doing paperwork is great. The salesman I had was not pushy let me decide if I wanted it and was talking to me like a person not just a sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

ford f150

by baugust on 11/27/2018

really helpful and friendly and helped me get the truck i wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
