Reineke Ford

1303 Perrysburg Rd, Fostoria, OH 44830
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Reineke Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
sales Rating

Fast and great

by McCola0915 on 12/07/2018

Called about a truck. Set up an appt. Very straight forward and to the point. I bought the truck. And everything moved quickly. No spending all day at a dealer doing paperwork is great. The salesman I had was not pushy let me decide if I wanted it and was talking to me like a person not just a sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Regular maintenance visit

by April Lance on 07/19/2019

My visit to Fostoria Reineke Ford was as always, easy in and out, didn't break the bank and they got the job done. Will continue to go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

ford f150

by baugust on 11/27/2018

really helpful and friendly and helped me get the truck i wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by shirleear on 05/11/2017

We were pleased that you could get us in so quickly when we called about the problem with our car. The service was great and being able to come home while you were working on the car was nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Super service

by Tammy6969 on 03/28/2016

Will come back. Your service department was very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Top Notch like usual...

by magic1962 on 03/17/2016

as usual Excellent Service!!! Dave, Chad and the whole service team did a top notch job on my 2013 Ford Escape!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job

by slawdog3129 on 02/07/2016

They got my Mercury in on time and fix it right on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
60 cars in stock
39 new21 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
14 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
8 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
9 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
