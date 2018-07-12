Customer Reviews of Reineke Ford all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (3)
Called about a truck. Set up an appt. Very straight forward and to the point. I bought the truck. And everything moved quickly. No spending all day at a dealer doing paperwork is great. The salesman I had was not pushy let me decide if I wanted it and was talking to me like a person not just a sale.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on April Lance 07/19/2019
My visit to Fostoria Reineke Ford was as always, easy in and out, didn't break the bank and they got the job done. Will continue to go back.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
really helpful and friendly and helped me get the truck i wanted
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by
on shirleear 05/11/2017
We were pleased that you could get us in so quickly when we called about the problem with our car. The service was great and being able to come home while you were working on the car was nice.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Tammy6969 03/28/2016
Will come back. Your service department was very nice.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on magic1962 03/17/2016
as usual Excellent Service!!! Dave, Chad and the whole service team did a top notch job on my 2013 Ford Escape!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on slawdog3129 02/07/2016
They got my Mercury in on time and fix it right on time.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes