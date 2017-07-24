Warner Buick GMC
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Warner Buick GMC
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
New Car
by 07/24/2017on
Great experience in buying a new vehicle. Salesman did an outstanding job. Very helpful in answering any questions we had. We have bought other vehicles from him before and that is why we continue to go back and deal with him. He shows real concern and respect in his job of trying to sell a vehicle. Job well done!!
about our dealership