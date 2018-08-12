Reineke Ford Lincoln
by 12/08/2018on
The employees are very helpful in get you what you want
Phenomenal experience! Brian Hall is the to man when purchasing a vehicle!
by 09/27/2016on
Brian Hall assisted me with purchasing my first vehicle through a dealership today. Very professional, had everything done in a timely manner, does everything in his power to get you in a vehicle that you like.
Thanks
by 07/26/2016on
Antony was very helpful and explained all the functions of my car
Long Overdue Review
by 06/19/2016on
My review is a little long overdue, but I had a fantastic experience with this dealership. Normally I hate going to dealerships, because I always feel like a walking talking checkbook. This dealership was different, and it was all thanks to my salesman, Kasey Spence. He was by far, THE best car salesman I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. He made me feel comfortable, answered all of my questions in a clear and concise manner, and did not rush my decisions. Kasey was very polite and showed great passion and tenacity when trying to make sure that the car I purchased was a good fit for me, and I enjoyed my visit to this dealership because of him. I will definitely recommend this dealership to others, and send them to Kasey. He even personally detailed my car before I left, because they were backed up with other cars at the time. Have you ever had a salesman personally detail your car before you drove it home, because I haven't. Kasey is a fantastic salesman, and I highly recommend him and this dealership to anyone who wants a pleasant car buying experience.
2014 F-150
by 02/19/2016on
Salesperson is friendly and knowledge, we enjoyed the buying experience at Reineke.
Great Dealership. Friendly Representatives.
by 01/29/2016on
Purchased a new 2015 Ford Edge SEL. Spoke with several dealer representatives and each one was friendly and very helpful. Had trouble deciding between a 2016 and 2015 and they were very helpful for me for me to make the correct decision. Very happy with the 2015 except the SEL did not come with a garage door remote device and didn't find out about it until I got home. Happy, but disappointed at the same time.
Ask for Kasey Spence!
by 11/12/2015on
I came into the dealership with two trade-ins and they did a great job creating a deal that worked for me. After looking at a few different dealerships, they did the most for me. I would highly recommend Kasey Spence and his team at Reineke
5 Star Service... Thank You!!!
by 10/28/2015on
when i first came in I was greeted by Mike Wagner, he was very helpful tentative, my truck had been totaled about 3 weeks prior and I had it in mind already exactly what I was coming in for and later that day I walked out with the Keys to the New Used F150 Crew cab... Thank You Reineke FORD Mike Wagner and Jake(my Finance Miricle worker)!
MOST AMAZING DEALERSHIP
by 10/23/2015on
As a father of five teenagers, four of them girls, I have been on the hunt for great used car deals. We went to the dealership where I purchased my F250 a couple of years back. They had made me a great cash deal then and I was hoping for a miracle for my adopted son Tyler. He had worked all summer for this car and I wanted to get him something nice for his hard work. His mom passed away tragically 2 years ago...this 16 year old kid needed some blessing. Kasey Spence was in the lot. He was walking around. I didn't know at first, if he worked there, but he was checking cars and being mobile in the event of a customer needing his assistance. I don't know how they are trained, but Kasey wasn't out there because I was out there. He was checking over the cars, making himself available but not intrusive or pushy. I noticed a 1999 Concorde in the used lot that was very nice but, I know that dealerships need to mark up and sell used cars with some profit. Kasey saw me and my wife and he smiled and asked if he could help us out. (Not in the usual used cars salesperson approach.) I told him our budget, which was meager. He smiled and said let's take a look. My wife and I had been shopping for weeks, and this is the first dealership that didn't just turn away when they heard our budget or took us to the horse drawn buggy with one wheel and and a three legged horse. Kasey walked us to the very car we were looking at!! My son is 6"3" 150lbs...I know...talk about slender-man!! This Concorde was lengthy and sleek and looked like the perfect fit for my boy. I also knew that this could not be the car he was thinking about, it was too nice. Sure enough Kasey said that this one came in and they inspected it and it passed and he thinks he might be able to work with us. Then, he did something amazing! He asked us about Tyler. We told Kasey of the tragedy of Tyler's mom dying and the rejection from Tyler's birth dad. We told Kasey that Tyler had such a dysfunctional life. Never even had or owned a bed to sleep in...ever. Tyler's life was headed for disaster. But in God's mercy and grace, ended up in our care and has become a vital part of our family. It felt as if Kasey was now on a mission to help us get Tyler his first real possession, his first car. We haggled and haggled and haggled some more. It seemed like the whole dealership was vying for a deal for my son. My wife and I have never felt this kind of camaraderie at a place of business. We stretched a bit on our budget (because it was a nice car and Tyler deserved it.) Kasey made us a cash deal that we could not turn down. Then we met Gary Teets in the finance center. NEVER met anyone like him in a business center at a car dealership. FANTASTIC. He even agreed to and prayed with us at the end of the deal for Tyler and God's Mercy on all of us. To say that we were pleased with our service or completely satisfied would be one of the greatest understatements of my life. My wife and I walked away from there with a whole new perspective on dealerships in general, but only solidified in our heart and minds that when my next three teens come of age to buy a car, we are heading to Kasey Spence at Reineke Ford in Findlay, FIRST. I know that this is where I want to put hard earned money...in a business that feels like family. Thanks, Kasey and Gary, and the whole family at Reineke Ford in Findlay!!
Great buying experience
by 10/13/2015on
This was the easiest buying experience I have had. Kasey Spence was very helpful in finding my car.
Awesome Experience!
by 10/09/2015on
My first time buying experience couldn't have been better! Never once felt pressured or rushed and they were honest and upfront the whole time. My credit isn't fantastic but I was never treated any differently. Smooth process, I couldn't be more grateful! If you're on the market see Andy Biddle!
Great service and Great Salesman
by 09/21/2015on
I was very impressed with how I was treated. I had less than perfect credit and your salesman Casey Spence treated me with total respect, like credit didn't matter. I was very impressed and would definitely recommend family and friends to shop at Reineke Ford.
Great service
by 08/18/2015on
Leased a F150 everything went well and the service was exceptional!
Great service
by 08/05/2015on
We have now bought 2 vehicles from Kasey. He has been extremely helpful both times. When we are ready to purchase our next vehicle we hope yo do so through Kasey and your dealership. Thank you Kasey for your belp, and thank you Reinke.
Happy Customer
by 07/13/2015on
I bought a 2015 Focus. They did not have one on the lot with the color and options I wanted. They worked vary hard to find a car with the options I wanted. Within a couple of days I was driving a new car. Everyone that I was in contact with at the dealership was vary helpful. I am a returning customer because of the excellent treatment I get from everyone there. I will return and I have referred others to this dealership.
Great services
by 07/09/2015on
The service and salesman (Kasey Spence) was absolutely wonderful, he was right by our side the entire time giving 110% on helping us through the process of trading in our vehicle and purchasing a new one. We highly recommend Reinke of Findlay to anyone looking to purchase a new or used vehicle. You are treated like family not just a customer.
2015 Ford Edge purchase
by 06/29/2015on
Kasey Spence (salesperson) went above and beyond expectations to ensure we got the exact 2015 Ford Edge that we wanted, and even stayed late to complete the sale and helped detail the vehicle when it came in. We also commend the driver (we did not get his name, but we thanked him also) that drove from Findlay OH to Chicago and back in the same day, thru pouring rain in stopped traffic, so that we could pick the car up when we needed it. It's people like these two individuals that make this dealership have outstanding service!
Friendly Staff.
by 06/24/2015on
I love my new Ford Fusion. This is the second Fusion that I have purchased and I couldn't pick a better vehicle. Ryan was very helpful and walked me through a few different options on vehicles and pricing. Very friendly, and made me feel comfortable.I would recommend him to anyone coming in. I did however have an issue dealing with the person handing the financing of my vehicle. I felt very pressured to purchase an extended warranty and that I was lied to in order to make that purchase. I said no, but after moving on he came back to it and made it seem like I had no choice to continue until I did it his way. I did end up purchasing the warranty, but will be canceling it after I found out what the vehicle already had included. That is what I was lied to about. I would say overall I would go back and see Ryan or recommend him to anyone looking for a new vehicle.
Great Service
by 06/18/2015on
The staff was very helpful in helping me find the right car for me at the right price.
Great experience!
by 06/09/2015on
What a refreshing experience! Even though we were there to intentionally purchase the Avalanche on your lot, I have never felt so good about buying a vehicle before. Kasey Spence is such a genuine young man, we are Chevrolet people, but if we buy another vehicle, we will go to him to find us what we am looking for. No regrets or feelings of being taken advantage of, that in itself is a first! I would say you got yourself a valuable asset in Kasey! We also liked the young man handling the financial part of the deal, he was very professional and personable!
Ford Edge
by 05/26/2015on
Mike Wagner was wonderful thank you for 2015 Ford Edge. Mike went above and beyond to get back a car that had been traded away. Thank you Mike!!!! 😘
