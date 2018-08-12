5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As a father of five teenagers, four of them girls, I have been on the hunt for great used car deals. We went to the dealership where I purchased my F250 a couple of years back. They had made me a great cash deal then and I was hoping for a miracle for my adopted son Tyler. He had worked all summer for this car and I wanted to get him something nice for his hard work. His mom passed away tragically 2 years ago...this 16 year old kid needed some blessing. Kasey Spence was in the lot. He was walking around. I didn't know at first, if he worked there, but he was checking cars and being mobile in the event of a customer needing his assistance. I don't know how they are trained, but Kasey wasn't out there because I was out there. He was checking over the cars, making himself available but not intrusive or pushy. I noticed a 1999 Concorde in the used lot that was very nice but, I know that dealerships need to mark up and sell used cars with some profit. Kasey saw me and my wife and he smiled and asked if he could help us out. (Not in the usual used cars salesperson approach.) I told him our budget, which was meager. He smiled and said let's take a look. My wife and I had been shopping for weeks, and this is the first dealership that didn't just turn away when they heard our budget or took us to the horse drawn buggy with one wheel and and a three legged horse. Kasey walked us to the very car we were looking at!! My son is 6"3" 150lbs...I know...talk about slender-man!! This Concorde was lengthy and sleek and looked like the perfect fit for my boy. I also knew that this could not be the car he was thinking about, it was too nice. Sure enough Kasey said that this one came in and they inspected it and it passed and he thinks he might be able to work with us. Then, he did something amazing! He asked us about Tyler. We told Kasey of the tragedy of Tyler's mom dying and the rejection from Tyler's birth dad. We told Kasey that Tyler had such a dysfunctional life. Never even had or owned a bed to sleep in...ever. Tyler's life was headed for disaster. But in God's mercy and grace, ended up in our care and has become a vital part of our family. It felt as if Kasey was now on a mission to help us get Tyler his first real possession, his first car. We haggled and haggled and haggled some more. It seemed like the whole dealership was vying for a deal for my son. My wife and I have never felt this kind of camaraderie at a place of business. We stretched a bit on our budget (because it was a nice car and Tyler deserved it.) Kasey made us a cash deal that we could not turn down. Then we met Gary Teets in the finance center. NEVER met anyone like him in a business center at a car dealership. FANTASTIC. He even agreed to and prayed with us at the end of the deal for Tyler and God's Mercy on all of us. To say that we were pleased with our service or completely satisfied would be one of the greatest understatements of my life. My wife and I walked away from there with a whole new perspective on dealerships in general, but only solidified in our heart and minds that when my next three teens come of age to buy a car, we are heading to Kasey Spence at Reineke Ford in Findlay, FIRST. I know that this is where I want to put hard earned money...in a business that feels like family. Thanks, Kasey and Gary, and the whole family at Reineke Ford in Findlay!! Read more