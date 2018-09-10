Customer Reviews of Warner Buick GMC all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (1)
Recommend: Yes (
1) No ( 0) service Rating
by
on krowhaven 10/09/2018
Great service experience. Work was completed as soon as the parts were received at the dealership
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on krowhaven 10/09/2018
Great service experience. Work was completed as soon as the parts were received at the dealership
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on momscar4 07/24/2017
Great experience in buying a new vehicle. Salesman did an outstanding job. Very helpful in answering any questions we had. We have bought other vehicles from him before and that is why we continue to go back and deal with him. He shows real concern and respect in his job of trying to sell a vehicle. Job well done!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No Close review service Rating
by
on Junebug53 06/20/2017
Everyone was very pleasant. My questions were all answered.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating Another satisfied customer
Took my sons old car in to have battery and oil change and everything was performed sooner then expected.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable Close review service Rating
by
on remphoto 01/06/2017
Service was friendly, quick and reasonably priced.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable Close review service Rating
unreal grinding sound at the front right while pulling out of work parking lot. Had it towed to dealership. They offered loaner car for overnight. They found a walnut stuck between the brake rotor and brake pad! We have squirls in the parking lot, but no walnut trees?
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Findlaygal 10/31/2016
I feel that Warner has a qualified staff for working on my vehicle. The people working there are friendly and make me feel wanted.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on remphoto 07/22/2016
Everything was as it should be - quick service had us in and out quickly
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating My service this time was free. New car
by
on SuzieQ73 05/21/2016
Everything was checked on my new car.
They done everything that was suppose to be . The car was very clean when the service was done. The service at Warner's is wonderful.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less