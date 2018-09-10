Warner Buick GMC

1060 Bright Rd, Findlay, OH 45840
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Warner Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Great service

by krowhaven on 10/09/2018

Great service experience. Work was completed as soon as the parts were received at the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Car

by momscar4 on 07/24/2017

Great experience in buying a new vehicle. Salesman did an outstanding job. Very helpful in answering any questions we had. We have bought other vehicles from him before and that is why we continue to go back and deal with him. He shows real concern and respect in his job of trying to sell a vehicle. Job well done!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Oil change

by Junebug53 on 06/20/2017

Everyone was very pleasant. My questions were all answered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Another satisfied customer

by T2PGA07 on 03/11/2017

Took my sons old car in to have battery and oil change and everything was performed sooner then expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great Service Experience

by remphoto on 01/06/2017

Service was friendly, quick and reasonably priced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

walnuts

by 75pacer on 11/20/2016

unreal grinding sound at the front right while pulling out of work parking lot. Had it towed to dealership. They offered loaner car for overnight. They found a walnut stuck between the brake rotor and brake pad! We have squirls in the parking lot, but no walnut trees?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good performance

by Findlaygal on 10/31/2016

I feel that Warner has a qualified staff for working on my vehicle. The people working there are friendly and make me feel wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great experience

by remphoto on 07/22/2016

Everything was as it should be - quick service had us in and out quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My service this time was free. New car

by SuzieQ73 on 05/21/2016

Everything was checked on my new car. They done everything that was suppose to be . The car was very clean when the service was done. The service at Warner's is wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
