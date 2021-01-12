Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Fairfield Kia
I had an appointment scheduled with the service department. Dealt with (Chris Barrow) the Service Advisor. Dropped the car off at 8 am Chris said we will call you once we have the repair estimate. I never received a phone call, and by 2 PM I started Calling to get a response back and no answer. A young lady would answer the phone and say I will transfer you then nothing. I ended up calling at least 5 times in which leaving VM as well as leaving the service manager a VM and no response. I had to make a visit to the dealer before closing, to find the car sitting outside. On a side note had to talk to the technician after noticing a hanging wire from under the steering column that he had to attach back where it belongs and mentioned that the car has been looked at before 1 PM. (Adrian) the technician apologized on behalf of the SERVICE ADVISOR that didn’t even bother apologizing or justifying the poor communication even though it’s not the technicians fault. Poor customer service, I will definitely recommend not dealing with their service department, specially the service advisor Chris Barrow as he was unprofessional to start with. Despite the fact walking in at the morning he’s sitting at his desk eating breakfast while talking with everyone around and I am the only customer standing there then started acknowledging my presence. Bill for $237.00 for nothing.
Slow them down in the signing process and READ your paperwork. The sales guy worked back and forth with us to get to a price we could manage, then the finance guy had us sign papers that didn't seem to reflect the same pricing. Watch out what you sign and don't let them hurry through it.
Based on my experience, I would not recommend going to Jeff Wyler Kia in Fairfield, OH to buy a new car. There were some issues I had on the day of purchase, but my main complaint comes with how my refunds were handled. I ended up cancelling a few warranties and additional services that I didn't think I needed the day after my purchase, May 30th. This equaled about $4500 in total. The finance manager said that this would need 6-8 weeks for processing (starting on the 31st when the cancellations would be finalized) and that a check would be sent out to my finance office for the cancellations. That the finance manager met with me the day after the purchase to cancel the things I didn't want did satisfy me at the time. I appreciated that they were willing to meet that soon and fix the issues. However, the 8 weeks came and went with no indication that the refund had been processed into my account. So I went ahead and emailed the finance manager on August 3rd, 9 weeks from when the cancellation contract was finalized. I was told he would be in the office the next day and could check on that transaction. There was no response on the 4th. I emailed him again on August 5th and was told that he heard that the payment would be posted into my finance account in the coming week. It was August 16th and I still had not received the payment in my account or had any clarification on why there was a delay. I ended up contacting the Product Cancellations Corporate line for the Jeff Wyler location and talked with their representative. She informed me that the check had not been received by their office until August 6th. The corporate office sent it on August 10th and she said that they would check that the check was cashed if I didn't receive the money by the 20th. Luckily, the payment was finally applied to my account on August 19th. I would love to know the reason that the check couldn't be sent until then. Ultimately, I just didn't appreciate that it took almost three extra weeks to process a refund of that size. They did sell me a very nice car that is a huge improvement over my last one and I am happy with the product itself, but after the waiting time for my refunds, I don't think that I can say too much else that is positive about the dealership at this time. If you do go to the Jeff Wyler Kia in Fairfield, I would suggest going on a weekday when it is less busy and you can get one-on-one attention. Also make sure if you get dates for product cancellation payments will be processed by, keep track of when they are. For the dealership, I would suggest explaining why there are delays for the cancellation payments. Mainly a bit better communication and transparency with the client would have been helpful in this situation. I did appreciate the help from the Jeff Wyler Corporate line in the process.
The car I bought feel apart. Finder well fell of while it was being driven. Tried to call several times left messages and no one returned my calls. Couldn't even get through for them to honor the oil change warranty.
Went to buy my son a car and he plainly told them wanted to pay a month and they doubled his monthly payment. Sold us a plan we didn't need to raise the price. When I finely got through to them by phone said they would do all this stuff and called back and said they couldn't do anything. The car fell apart while driving. The front fender well feel off and throw the car into a curb. Tried to call the service department several times and left messages. No one returned my call. Couldn't even get through, to honor the warrant for oil changes. We have had to change it twice all ready.
Zero Stars. Posted one price on CarFax and then increased the price on their website. Plus added another $995 for cleaning fees and other nonsense. BUYERS BEWARE - They use Bait and Switch tactics to lure you in. We had our credit union and insurance all set up to purchase the vehicle. We spoke to William, Tony, and Nick. AWFUL service. We were willing to travel over 200 miles to purchase the vehicle but they would not issue a PO to our credit union with the total price due to them increasing the price from one day to the next and adding the $995.
Shawn was great to work with at the Nissan dealership. The whole team provided me with the best service and bent over backwards to make my purchase rewarding. They ensured every detail was taken care of. I highly recommend this dealership and the team at the Fairfield Nissan.
I got exactly what I was looking for! Mike Jasper and Eric Crossty were helpful and friendly. They spent all day helping me get approved for a deal that would work for me, and I left so happy. I will definitely be returning for my next vehicle.
The staff was warm, caring, attentive, knowleable and not pushy . Everyone treated us with respect . My sales associate , Brian Christopher was just excellent!! He made me believe that there are truly decent and good car dealers/ sales associates out there!! In fact, the staff at Jeff Wyler Kia in Fairfield, Ohio are all top notch and are all at the top of their game. They truly care and work hard to get the right car for each and every customer that comes through their doors. They are not there to make a fast buck, they work hard to earn your trust and make life long customers. They dont over sell!!! I highly recommend this dealer and my sales associate Brian to anyone who needs to buy a car new or used. You wont be disappointed. 😀😀😀😀😀
Daniel was great. Funny and knowledgeable.
My wife and I stopped in to drive a few cars to decide what we wanted, we told them we were going to look at other cars at other dealers as well. We simply asked what the rate of a 3-year lease would be with 2 grand down and a nonstandard 15,000 miles per year lease. The Sales Person was great all around from start to finish, he even went over every detail and feature on the car which we did not get from our last lease at Performance Toyota. Our Wyler Sales Person was Brian Landers, he is great. Brian went to get his Manager who came outside to us, we did not have to go inside to some intimidating room or desk, he came to us. His name was Chico, he looked at the window sticker, and gave us a verbal quote on the two SUV's we were looking at. we then thanked them and left. When we returned much later in the day, we drove our choice on the highway, then discussed it amongst ourselves. We then said, if Chico is a man of his word then we will take his verbal offer. Well he is a man of his word, the number was exactly to the dollar as his verbal, they did not play any games, it could not have gone any better. Thank you, Jeff Wyler Kia. and Thank you Brian Landers and Chico!
I recently purchased a brand new Kia from Jeff Wyler Kia in Fairfield. From the second I walked in the door, I was treated horribly. I was greeted by a rude comment and immediately asked for a different salesman. After a 6 hour day spent at Kia waiting for finance, only to have a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing with my paperwork, I was off with my new car. The next day it wouldn't start (yes, my brand new car would not freaking start!) and it needed to be serviced. It was nearly impossible to have an appointment scheduled with the service department. Knowing I was frustrated, my salesman called me just to berate me, saying my request was impossible. I've never had a salesman yell at me and disrespect me in such a way!! Unbelievable! I went up to Kia with every intention of turning in the car and taking my business elsewhere. However, I was greeted by multiple salesmen and a sales manager who promised to make things right. SPOILER ALERT: THEY FAILED. They kept my car that evening for service as well as some after market additions. It has been over 2 weeks and I STILL don't have my car. I've spent the last 3 days calling the dealership and sales managers to get an update only to be given the run-around. No one will return my calls and one sales manager even had the audacity to hang up on me. If you're still reading this, thanks for reading my rant. Point being, do not buy a car here. Stay as far away as you possibly can and take your business to people who have a sense of customer service and respect. You will be much better off, trust me!
I have bought now 3 vehicles from this dealership. All have been very positive experiences. They just opened their newly designed dealership and it is very nice. Complimentary beverages and very nice people in all aspects of the operation. I have always received a great deal there and great service.
Got Recall Letter for our Kia - Made convenient appointment - Margie C. was and has always been friendly and concerned that the job is done ASAP with quality workmanship
is the ultimate professional. From the time we walked onto the dealership until the time we left, we were never pressured and felt at ease the whole time. I had done research on the Sorento and knew what I wanted.. the EX V6 with most of the options. He let us view them and had us look at the SX which had all the features we wanted plus more. He then took us into the showroom and showed us on the board that they had a special on the SX which actually made it cheaper than the EX we wanted. We test drove it and during the test drive, he never once asked us a question like all the other dealerships we've visited over the years, do you want to buy it? He actually spent the time pointing out features and how to use them and answering our questions. We wanted time to think about it and he gave us his card and told us to contact him if we had anymore questions..no pressure at all. The next day we came up with more questions and he answered them. We decided we wanted it and went into the buying process. That was very pleasant also. Never any pressure and worked with Duke to get us where we wanted to be pricewise and it all went smooth. I highly recommend Jeff Wyler Kia and especially Duke Hilsercop. I will definitely buy from this dealer again.
