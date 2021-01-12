1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Based on my experience, I would not recommend going to Jeff Wyler Kia in Fairfield, OH to buy a new car. There were some issues I had on the day of purchase, but my main complaint comes with how my refunds were handled. I ended up cancelling a few warranties and additional services that I didn't think I needed the day after my purchase, May 30th. This equaled about $4500 in total. The finance manager said that this would need 6-8 weeks for processing (starting on the 31st when the cancellations would be finalized) and that a check would be sent out to my finance office for the cancellations. That the finance manager met with me the day after the purchase to cancel the things I didn't want did satisfy me at the time. I appreciated that they were willing to meet that soon and fix the issues. However, the 8 weeks came and went with no indication that the refund had been processed into my account. So I went ahead and emailed the finance manager on August 3rd, 9 weeks from when the cancellation contract was finalized. I was told he would be in the office the next day and could check on that transaction. There was no response on the 4th. I emailed him again on August 5th and was told that he heard that the payment would be posted into my finance account in the coming week. It was August 16th and I still had not received the payment in my account or had any clarification on why there was a delay. I ended up contacting the Product Cancellations Corporate line for the Jeff Wyler location and talked with their representative. She informed me that the check had not been received by their office until August 6th. The corporate office sent it on August 10th and she said that they would check that the check was cashed if I didn't receive the money by the 20th. Luckily, the payment was finally applied to my account on August 19th. I would love to know the reason that the check couldn't be sent until then. Ultimately, I just didn't appreciate that it took almost three extra weeks to process a refund of that size. They did sell me a very nice car that is a huge improvement over my last one and I am happy with the product itself, but after the waiting time for my refunds, I don't think that I can say too much else that is positive about the dealership at this time. If you do go to the Jeff Wyler Kia in Fairfield, I would suggest going on a weekday when it is less busy and you can get one-on-one attention. Also make sure if you get dates for product cancellation payments will be processed by, keep track of when they are. For the dealership, I would suggest explaining why there are delays for the cancellation payments. Mainly a bit better communication and transparency with the client would have been helpful in this situation. I did appreciate the help from the Jeff Wyler Corporate line in the process. Read more