I leased my 2016 acura tlx December 9th my sales person was Joenell (joe) I asked him alot of questions which he wasn't very knowledgeable about. He had to keep getting Brandon the manager to answer the questions. So Joe obviously doesn't know what he is doing. I asked Joe when my first payment would be and he said not until February. January comes around and I get a bill. So I call the dealership talk to Joe he was very unprofessional he said he never said that. Also told me it is what it is! Not professional and not good customer service. I then spoke with Brandon the manager he told me we could work something out I ended up getting a $25 gift card for service whoopee !! They washed my car and installed my plates for me. When I left I stopped to put my stickers on my plates and noticed grease all over my car and on the inside. This was all in a matter of 30 minutes leaving. I came back went straight to Brandon and he said he will wipe down the seat. I told him I would like the whole inside cleaned since we didn't know what all the service guy touched. Regardless to say this is my second Acura from them and I will not ever be purchasing another vehicle from them. I recommend Columbia Acura my brother also hasee had 2 cars from there and never had any of these problems. Read more