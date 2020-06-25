I appreciate you work, Steve!
by 06/25/2020on
Steve is the best dealer I met since I bought my first vehicle. He dealt with us warmly and gave us introduction on the car we were interested in. He showed us exterior and interior and let us know the latest technologies used in the vehicle. Especially he couched us how to use the navigation and communication systems. Not only did we bought a satisfied car but also learned useful mechanical and electronic knowledge. We appreciate his warm attitude and professional engagement。
Great experience!
by 05/21/2020on
Highly recommend! Buying process was quick and easy. We worked with Steve Swantko who was able to get our monthly payments lower than we were hoping for. We were in and out with our new car!
very satisfied customer
by 04/07/2020on
this is the second time I have leased from Superior Acura. This time, I did consider other options, but settled on an Acura because the car I was returning had been trouble free throughout the life of the lease, and because Steve Swantko, at Superior Acura, was the first to respond. In our first telephone conversation, he was professional and friendly but not pushy. At the dealership, he responded to all my queries and offered helpful explanations. When I decided to lease the RDX, the paperwork, undertaken by the manager of the dealership, took less than 30 minutes. When I left with my new car, I felt very comfortable with my decision.
Great Salesperson
by 11/21/2019on
Steve Swantko helped us with our new car purchase with no pressure. Our decision on a new car was stressless and the car is great.
Great experience
by 09/22/2019on
My experience at Superior Acura was exceptional. Steve Swantko, Chad Combs, and the entire team at the dealership were great to work with. The sales staff was polite, professional and knowledgeable about their cars and helpful throughout the process. I appreciated their flexibility in helping me assess the value if my trade-ins and in getting me as much money for them as they could. Since I was trading in two vehicles, Steve even personally gave me a ride home to pick up the second car so that I wouldn't need to ask a friend or pay for a ride. I highly recommend this dealership for those looking for nee or used vehicles.
Superior Acura lives up to their reputation!
by 06/04/2019on
If you are looking for an Acura, then this is the right place to be! I recently got my all-new MDX SH-AWD from Superior Acura and they have lived up to their promise and delivered a simple, honest, and hassle-free vehicle purchase experience. Mr. Steve Swantko, who is a senior sales consultant at Superior Acura, is very courteous and knowledgable about Acura models and features. He handled the entire process in a very professional and efficient manner. Altogether I would rate this experience 10/10 and if I had to get another Acura and I was in town I would go back to them. Hope that they keep up the good work and continue to provide such exceptional sales and post-sales services in future!
Great service and inventory!
by 05/03/2019on
I had a great experience at Superior Acura. Lloyd Doughty helped us find the car of our dreams. He was super friendly and made us feel right at home. He was also very helpful and was able to find us something that fit our lifestyle. The whole staff was outstanding. I would recommend to everyone I know!
Amazing Experience
by 12/27/2018on
I cannot say enough good things about Superior Acura and Randy Harrison. So happy we were able to deal with Randy. Very knowledgeable and so easy to work with during our negotiations. Everyone was nice at the dealership and I even met the service department manager. 10 out of 10 stars! Thank you!
Hazle free process
by 04/07/2018on
At no pioint during the whole process did I felt under pressure. Loyd, the dealers rep, was knowledgable and patient. He acted more as an advisor than a sales rep. Best car buying experience I've ever had.
Great Sales Team
by 01/18/2018on
I just purchased my second Acura MDX and the Team at Superior Acura are top notch. I worked with Nick Thompson, and he is very knowledgeable on the Acura line and allowed me to take as much time as I needed to make a decision. Highly recommended!
Excellent experience
by 12/20/2017on
The team at Superior Acura is the absolute best dealership around. We have purchased 4 cars from them and referred at least two other friends who also purchased from them. Terrific people. Always know who we are, always have great conversations. Not at all pushy or gimmicky. Very knowledgable and upfront with details and easy to work with. I don't typically like the buying cars experience, but I do with Superior Acura. Great group of people during purchase and after purchase.
2018 Acura RDX
by 12/05/2017on
I think this was my best car buying experience ever! Everyone I dealt with at Superior Acura was really fantastic! There were no pushy, hard-sell tactics. There was just pleasant interaction and a feeling like I had all the time I needed to make the right decision for me. Lloyd Doughty, Jorge Osario & Walter Starks were all incredibly helpful & professional. I would happily return to Superior Acura to purchase my next car.
Absolutely amazing!
by 12/01/2017on
Our experience at Superior Acura was absolutely top notch. A special thanks to Steve Swantko our salesman, he is fantastic! Never once did we get the "pushy" feeling nor did we feel any pressure to buy a car, THAT DAY. The entire purchasing process was very quick, easy and painless. Also, a big thank you Dennis Smith(General Manager) for being so awesome! If you're in the market for a new/used vehicle... I highly recommend visiting Steve!
2017 Acura MDX
by 08/21/2017on
I worked with Steve Swantko at Superior and had a quick and no hassle buying experience. I got a fair combination of new car deal and trade in that kept it simple and fair. We love our new Acura and would gladly go back to Steve and Superior Acura again.
Acura TLX-Advance
by 08/20/2017on
Steve Swantko was our salesman and we couldn't have asked for a better person to direct us. I read reviews prior to driving over 200 miles to purchase the vehicle. He was very professional, knowledgeable, and listed to our needs/wants. He found us the perfect fit, after I thought I wanted an older model. I was able to upgrade to a brand new TLX for close to the same price of a 2015. I would not go anywhere else and will gladly drive over 200 miles again to deal with Steve.
Good experience
by 08/15/2017on
I worked with Chad Combs during my time at Superior Acura. He was very pleasant and transparent with every part of my car buying experience! He also made the experience as stress free as possible. I hope to work with somebody like him in the future!
Horrible experience
by 01/21/2017on
I leased my 2016 acura tlx December 9th my sales person was Joenell (joe) I asked him alot of questions which he wasn't very knowledgeable about. He had to keep getting Brandon the manager to answer the questions. So Joe obviously doesn't know what he is doing. I asked Joe when my first payment would be and he said not until February. January comes around and I get a bill. So I call the dealership talk to Joe he was very unprofessional he said he never said that. Also told me it is what it is! Not professional and not good customer service. I then spoke with Brandon the manager he told me we could work something out I ended up getting a $25 gift card for service whoopee !! They washed my car and installed my plates for me. When I left I stopped to put my stickers on my plates and noticed grease all over my car and on the inside. This was all in a matter of 30 minutes leaving. I came back went straight to Brandon and he said he will wipe down the seat. I told him I would like the whole inside cleaned since we didn't know what all the service guy touched. Regardless to say this is my second Acura from them and I will not ever be purchasing another vehicle from them. I recommend Columbia Acura my brother also hasee had 2 cars from there and never had any of these problems.
Hassle free buying experience!
by 09/29/2016on
I recently bought a new car from Steve Swantko. He was a pleasure to work with during my car buying experience. Knowing I was looking at other vehicles, he was patient as I spent months deciding which direction I was going to pursue. He didn't pressure me, and he allowed me to move at a pace I was comfortable with. When I was ready to buy, he was there to offer a hassle free buying experience. In addition, his knowledge of the vehicles is unmatched. I had sales professionals at other dealerships who were unable to answer questions about various features and functions on the cars they were selling. Steve not only understood every feature and function, he could immediately explain exactly how to invoke, set, and modify the settings.
Lloyd was fantastic!
by 06/22/2016on
I had to trade my car in rather unexpectedly and Lloyd was extremely sensitive to my situation and worked with me on price to get the deal done. He was truly a Godsend!
Great to buy a used car from too
by 06/02/2016on
I have dealt with Steve Swantko before buying a new car, but he moved heaven and earth to get me a used MDX from one of the other Superior locations. I was looking for a second car and they are much harder to find exactly what you want than with new. Steve helped me find it and got it for me. Even with all that, an amazing deal. 100% recommend.
Highly Recommend
by 05/10/2016on
I have been working with Steve for years with multiple cars bought/leased. He has always been kind, professional and attentive. I would highly recommend purchasing or leasing a car with this team. Each time we have worked with Steve, he has always been completely hassle free, not at all your typical "car sales man". If I could have given six stars, I would have.
