I recently purchased a brand new Kia from Jeff Wyler Kia in Fairfield. From the second I walked in the door, I was treated horribly. I was greeted by a rude comment and immediately asked for a different salesman. After a 6 hour day spent at Kia waiting for finance, only to have a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing with my paperwork, I was off with my new car. The next day it wouldn't start (yes, my brand new car would not freaking start!) and it needed to be serviced. It was nearly impossible to have an appointment scheduled with the service department. Knowing I was frustrated, my salesman called me just to berate me, saying my request was impossible. I've never had a salesman yell at me and disrespect me in such a way!! Unbelievable! I went up to Kia with every intention of turning in the car and taking my business elsewhere. However, I was greeted by multiple salesmen and a sales manager who promised to make things right. SPOILER ALERT: THEY FAILED. They kept my car that evening for service as well as some after market additions. It has been over 2 weeks and I STILL don't have my car. I've spent the last 3 days calling the dealership and sales managers to get an update only to be given the run-around. No one will return my calls and one sales manager even had the audacity to hang up on me. If you're still reading this, thanks for reading my rant. Point being, do not buy a car here. Stay as far away as you possibly can and take your business to people who have a sense of customer service and respect. You will be much better off, trust me! Read more