Jeff Wyler Cadillac Fairfield

Jeff Wyler Cadillac Fairfield
5815 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield, OH 45014
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Cadillac Fairfield

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by ourprince on 01/12/2014

The whole process was great. Over the years I have purchased and or leased ten vehicles for myself and my family. The staff is always excellent from my salesman Harold M. to the finance manager Selwyn B.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
24 cars in stock
14 new3 used7 certified pre-owned
Cadillac CT4
Cadillac CT4
3 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac XT6
Cadillac XT6
3 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeff Wyler Fairfield Cadillac is proud to be a highly rated Cadillac dealership in greater Cincinnati and all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. You can trust the Cadillac reviews of our highly satisfied customers, our service is second to none, and we welcome you to join the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. As an Ohio Cadillac dealership, we are committed to making the extra effort to provide the best price, selection, and customer service to our shoppers in Cincinnati, Dayton, Hamilton, Mason, Middletown, Columbus and northern KY. Let us help you in your search to find the new Cadillac car, truck or SUV that best fits your lifestyle. We have a huge inventory of new and used Cadillac's to choose from, a professional team of sales reps that listens to your needs, a culture that gives you the space to shop, prices and car financing solutions that work with your budget and needs.

Over 150 new Cadillacs in stock
You can complete some or most of the car buying process online using Wyler Direct. Save time in the showroom or take home delivery
Value your trade or get pre-approved using our website tools.
Cincinnati Cancer Consortium The University of Cincinnati Foundation Xavier University Reds Community Fund Cancer Support Community of Greater Cincinnati & Kentucky Boys and Girls Club of Clermont County & Greater Cincinnati Munoz Foundation
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

