Customer Reviews of Wagner Subaru
Purchase of 2022 Forrester Wilderness
by 02/24/2022on
The person, Susan, at Wagner made the entire experience transparent, quick, easy and informative. No pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wagner Subaru
by 01/11/2022on
This is my 3rd. Forester I’ve purchased. I would never buy from any one else but Mike Reed at Wagner Subaru. Mike is Top Notch when it comes to helping with anything from sales service & just advice in life. The dealership & Mike are perfect!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Experince With Wagner
by 07/14/2019on
I wasn't your typical auto buyer, if there is such a thing. After 5 decades of life on this rocky planet I've never had a new car - always bought used. And most of those from private individuals. But I decided now was the time to experience a nice, fresh, new car, at least once before I die. My criteria (affordable, all-wheel drive, looks) put Subaru at the top of my list. In my area, unless you want to travel to Cincy or C-Bus you have two dealers to choose from. The Wagner decal was on the cars of the Subaru owners I spoke with as I was doing my research (never owned a Subaru before). Figured they must be doing something right, so when circumstances necessitated that I get a car RIGHT NOW, I made the 25 minute drive to Fairborn and met with Will. You hear the horror stories of buying a car from other dealerships: the dickering, the time wasting, being handing off to the F&I guy, the sales manager, the janitor, etc. Well, you don't get that treatment at Wagner. Once you meet your salesperson you deal with him/her from start to finish. After my test drives (3 different models) he ran the numbers on my 1st choice. It was just out of reach for me financially. Drat. Ran the numbers on my 2nd choice. WINNER. All fees were disclosed up front and when I had a question about an item it was explained to my satisfaction (NOTE: I worked for GMAC for a time in my youthful past, so the auto financing business is not foreign territory to me). The time from where I first entered the dealership to signed deal was about 2 hours (this includes the test drives, which for me was about 25 minutes per vehicle). Took delivery the next day. I don't know if this is a Subaru thing or specific to Wagner, but they take the time to show you the various functions and features of the car before you drive off the lot. And, they have you come back in a couple of weeks to talk with another person to make sure you're happy with the car. Maybe they did this with me because I'm a first-time Subaru owner. Regardless, I liked it. Next month I'll reach the 6-month milestone. Time to change the oil and rotate the tires. I'll be taking it to Wagner. If their service department has the same focus on the customer as did the sales staff, then I should be in good hands. BOTTOM LINE: if you're in the market for a Subaru, Wagner deserves a crack at your business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT Experience
by 04/18/2019on
This is the 7th car I have negotiated, it was a remote purchase and it could not have gone any smoother. I negotiated with 13 different dealers and Greg Sagasser got me the best price. Their fees were the lowest and he was honest from the start! NO GAMES! Thanks Greg.
Bad Experience
by 08/27/2018on
Dealer offered me a higher then MSRP price acting like I was getting a discount, then they failed to respond to my counter offer. Customer service promised me Bo Wagner will call me but, he never did. Based on those reasons I do not recommend this dealership.
Best car buying experience...ever!
by 07/01/2018on
I've been looking to lease a new Subaru for a long time and the time finally presented itself. I visited a large dealership in Columbus, OH and was treated poorly. I was pretty discouraged and almost gave up looking for a car. I then found Wagner Subaru on the Edmunds website and read the reviews. I was contacted very quickly by the dealership and was put into contact with Will Xue. We exchanged emails and put the deal together in a few days. Today I took delivery of my new 2018 Crosstrek 2.0i Limited from Will. This was the absolute best car buying experience I have ever had and will never buy a Subaru anywhere else! It doesn't matter that the dealership is almost an hour away from my home. It is worth the drive and I will definitely return for service as well. You will not be disappointed if you buy from Wagner!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 06/06/2018on
The best car buying experience Ive had in over 40 years. Just completed the purchase of a 2018 Subaru Forester at Wagner Subaru in Fairborn, Ohio. After having done our research online on the makes and models we were considering, we reached out to dealers for price quotes and settled on Wagner as the dealer that had our top vehicle at the best price. Product Specialist, Will, took our emails and responded to our request for his lowest out-the-door price without delay. He even arranged to find the vehicle we wanted in the color we wanted. We spent less than 1 1/2 hours at the dealer; 45 minutes for paperwork and 45 minutes for an in-car tutorial on vehicle functions led by Will, who was extremely knowledgeable and courteous in our dealings. This is the way car buying should be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
When looking for a car stop at Wagner Subaru
by 04/29/2018on
I had a great experience dealing with Chris. He was very helpful and didnt pressure me into making a decision on a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best new car purchasing experience
by 03/28/2018on
Working with Mr. Xue for the right vehicle at the right price was by far our most stress free buying experience for a new vehicle. We were provided excellent customer service and the questions were answered and demonstrations of the new safety features provided. Wagner Subaru only sells Subarus and their expert knowledge of this vehicle was apparent. We highly recommend the professional and friendly Mr. Will Xue for your next vehicle. We drove over an hour based on word of mouth recommendations. We will bring our vehicle back for the scheduled maintenance and any routine care based on our initial experience. Certainly worth the drive !
Zero Pressure People
by 03/05/2018on
We came several times to test drive and discuss both the Outback and the Forrester. We were allowed to take multiple test drives with no restriction and no sales person on board. Pricing was straightforward and making a down payment with a personal check late on a Saturday enabled us to drive away with our gleaming new Forrester which allowed us to not have to drive home in our 14 year old car to come back on a weekday. Thanks go especially to Will for doing all the work without having a sales manager put the pressure on for additional unwanted items.
2018 Crosstrek: 1st time Subaru buyer
by 02/28/2018on
Just today got a 2018 Crosstrek Limited. The vehicle is better than I could have hoped for and the staff at Wagner is top notch. Sales Manager Mike Reed made the whole process painless, if not instantaneous :). My first visit there to look at cars was just on Monday, they were quite busy but everyone was cheerful... staff and customers alike. Many seemed to be repeat Subaru buyers as well, something you really feel they care about at Wagner. Thanks for a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wagner Subaru
by 02/24/2018on
I just bought a 2018 Crosstrek from Wagner Subaru. I was so impressed with the way the sale and final paperwork was handled. My salesperson gave me absolutely no pressure. She gave practical advise and had thorough knowledge of the cars. The manager of the dealership was a cool guy too. At the time of delivery, they went beyond expectation to make sure you understand how to operate/use all the features of the car, and then they followup after you have driven it for a few weeks. I shopped all types and models of cars at other dealerships before I made this decision. Now that I have driven my new car for several weeks, I feel I made the BEST decision when I chose the SUBARU CROSSTREK. LOVE the car and will go back to this dealer for future purchases and service!
Great experience
by 01/30/2018on
We bought our new Forester from Wagner Subaru because they are just great to deal with. No pressure and all the help and advice to make buying as painless as possible. We highly recommend Wagner Subaru for your next new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchase experience x3
by 01/13/2018on
I've purchased 3 new cars from this dealership in less than two years. No pressure sales tactics - very relaxed, friendly atmosphere. You'll work with the same person from start to finish - no dreaded visit with a finance manager. Service dept is great as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership We will use again
by 01/01/2018on
Bought a 2018 Outback on 12/29/17 from Wagner Subaru and we were very pleased with our experience at this dealership. Susan our sales specialist went above and beyond our expectations. We have bought 10 new vehicles over the years at GM and Toyota Dealerships, this was the first time purchasing one at Wagner Subaru. This dealership ranks #1 in customer service, variety of inventory and what made it very unique is that we dealt with Susan throughout the entire process including financing/completing all necessary paperwork. This alone sets them apart from all other dealerships that we have been to!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever
by 12/21/2017on
My sister and father both purchased from this dealership and both said they would do so again. My sister dealt with Sue and my father dealt with Robyn. I was there for my father's interaction with Robyn and she took a ton of time to work with him (he's elderly and hard-of-hearing) - she was so thorough and patient, listened to his stories but still kept the process moving. I would buy a car from that woman in a heartbeat, and hope to do so in the future. If you want to be treated like a real human being, go see Robyn or Sue at Wagner Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Subaru Outback 2017
by 10/06/2017on
Wagner Subaru in Fairborn, OH was wonderful to work with. No hassles! Deal was presented in black and white with no exceptions. Would definitely recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE TRUTH ABOUT WAGNER
by 09/30/2017on
I sold cars for 2 years and was a finance manager for 6 years. Wagner is THE BEST car buying experience I have ever had! Susan was fantastic and answered all my questions honestly. The sales manager Mike is very easy to work with. I will never and I mean NEVER buy anywhere else. Kudos to the whole staff at Wagner Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Slow but Sure
by 09/09/2017on
We started out last Summer looking for a replacement for our 13 year old Honda Element. We stopped at Wagner Subaru even though it is over an hours drive from where we live and I'm glad we did! Many of the Product Specialist there are former customers of Wagner so they know how to treat people the way they were treated. We did not buy at that point although all our questions were answered and we got a great overview of the entire Subaru product line. Here we are nearly a year later and the same Product Specialist helped us again to order a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. We were confident that this would be the vehicle that would fulfill all of our needs. The price was fair and the Crosstrek came in before schedule exactly as we had ordered it. All the operations and systems in the vehicle were carefully explained and while we knew there would be further questions we were confident that the folks a Wagner would answer them all. Even though it took us a long time to make a final decision we are happy that when the time came we went back to Wagner Subaru.
Great service!!
by 06/27/2017on
I want to thank Leonard and the entire staff at the used car lot. They were very 'no pressure" oriented, very accommodating, and made the transaction the smoothest I've ever had. As far as car buying goes, it was a great experience.
Best Car Buying Experience To Date
by 11/28/2015on
This was my 6th new car buying experience and it was hands down the best. Mike Reed and his staff now have a customer for life. I generally don't write reviews unless the product/service is exceptional or horrid. I decided to write this review because of the overall excellent experience that I had. I am not a big fan of the general haggling process and dealing with the salesperson. Mike made it easy which was a relief. We agreed very quickly to a fair price (all done on the internet & phone) for my new 2016 Forester. He then listed all the costs (there were no hidden fees) which was a first from my perspective and there was absolutely no pressure. There were opportunities to pad his price that others car dealers have used on me but Mike didn't do it. He delivered exactly what he said and from the moment we arrived at his office he made the process as fun as it could be. I actually drove an hour rather than deal the Subaru dealership that was 7 miles from my house because of the way they nickeled and dimed me on my last new car purchase. Overall, my wife and I were very happy and we will be back when we need our 4th Subaru in the future. Well done Wagner Subaru.
