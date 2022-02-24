5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I wasn't your typical auto buyer, if there is such a thing. After 5 decades of life on this rocky planet I've never had a new car - always bought used. And most of those from private individuals. But I decided now was the time to experience a nice, fresh, new car, at least once before I die. My criteria (affordable, all-wheel drive, looks) put Subaru at the top of my list. In my area, unless you want to travel to Cincy or C-Bus you have two dealers to choose from. The Wagner decal was on the cars of the Subaru owners I spoke with as I was doing my research (never owned a Subaru before). Figured they must be doing something right, so when circumstances necessitated that I get a car RIGHT NOW, I made the 25 minute drive to Fairborn and met with Will. You hear the horror stories of buying a car from other dealerships: the dickering, the time wasting, being handing off to the F&I guy, the sales manager, the janitor, etc. Well, you don't get that treatment at Wagner. Once you meet your salesperson you deal with him/her from start to finish. After my test drives (3 different models) he ran the numbers on my 1st choice. It was just out of reach for me financially. Drat. Ran the numbers on my 2nd choice. WINNER. All fees were disclosed up front and when I had a question about an item it was explained to my satisfaction (NOTE: I worked for GMAC for a time in my youthful past, so the auto financing business is not foreign territory to me). The time from where I first entered the dealership to signed deal was about 2 hours (this includes the test drives, which for me was about 25 minutes per vehicle). Took delivery the next day. I don't know if this is a Subaru thing or specific to Wagner, but they take the time to show you the various functions and features of the car before you drive off the lot. And, they have you come back in a couple of weeks to talk with another person to make sure you're happy with the car. Maybe they did this with me because I'm a first-time Subaru owner. Regardless, I liked it. Next month I'll reach the 6-month milestone. Time to change the oil and rotate the tires. I'll be taking it to Wagner. If their service department has the same focus on the customer as did the sales staff, then I should be in good hands. BOTTOM LINE: if you're in the market for a Subaru, Wagner deserves a crack at your business. Read more