Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet North
Customer Reviews of Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet North
Very satisfying purchase.
by 05/12/2022on
Our salesman and the staff were very helpful , friendly and answered all my questions during the buying process. There was no pressure from anyone. Would highly recommend them to anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle.
Very satisfying purchase.
by 05/12/2022on
Our salesman and the staff were very helpful , friendly and answered all my questions during the buying process. There was no pressure from anyone. Would highly recommend them to anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I love my car!
by 03/18/2022on
Austin believed and reassured me that I’ll be okay with my dream car. He was an excellent salesman and did not peer pressure me into anything I didn’t want. Chris Paul was amazing too. He made sure that my vehicle will be in good hands going forward in my future. I HIGHLY recommend them if you don’t like being pressured into anything. They are an excellent team!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 03/01/2022on
How everything was handled and was explained to me was great I really loved my time there at Jeff Schmitt I couldn't have had a better experience and would easily recommend it to anyone else who is looking for a vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Absolute rockstars!
by 12/24/2021on
They are awesome to work with! Helped me purchase my vehicle and were super friendly. I highly recommend purchasing a vehicle from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Yes, Yes, and Yes
by 11/13/2021on
Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet North has an excellent crew looking after potential and current customers. They will answer questions and get you the information you need to make a choice to your satisfaction. On the phone, by email, or in person, the people at Jeff Schmitt will work to please you! They took care of me, and for that I am grateful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thank Goodness For Jeff Schmitt Auto
by 10/07/2021on
As soon as I pulled into the dealership lot I was greeted with a wave and a smile, Mr. Noverria Faulkner greeted me and found a new vehicle for me right away, the facility is super clean and the employees are fantastic, glad I bought my new vehicle there. Everyone was super nice and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Experience Ever
by 09/08/2021on
Best customer service everyone was so friendly and helpful I got exactly what I wanted thank you to the staff and Anthony Shoemaker who made this possible 😀
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I love my new truck
by 09/05/2021on
I love my new truck and my experience with Jeff shmitt was excellent. Joey Harnish and Mathew Shear made it a walk in the park. I will forever be a loyal customer after my experience with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Hassle Free
by 08/28/2021on
They were very friendly ,laid back ,not pushy worked with me to get the price I felt good about, great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Extremely Happy
by 08/07/2021on
I want to say first Mr. Shoemaker was an excellent sakesman he showed us exactly what we was there for never beat around the bush about anything and got right to work. Since we have bought many cars before and knew the process he streamlined everything and was out of there with our new truck within 2 hours. We always go to Jeff schmitt because it's always a great experience. Thanks Mr. Shoemaker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2018 outlander
by 07/07/2021on
We are so in love with this SUV!! Our sales guy was friendly,funny,and very helpful. The staff here are amazing! This is our 4th vehicle bought from this location Thank you guys for all you do
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great staff. Friendly and helpful
by 06/28/2021on
Friendly staff. Very friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 06/26/2021on
Thank You George Henry for your help with finding me a great SUV. George provided outstanding assistance and was very professional and helpful. The entire sales team and finance team with Jeff Schmitt was a pleasure to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing!
by 01/26/2021on
Never liked dealerships until I came here. Hands down the best service, friendly staff, and just a great place all around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 09/28/2020on
Sam Shumway and the entire team was wonderful in managing my trade-in and purchase of a new car. A great experience.
COMFORTABLE and EASY
by 11/21/2018on
This has been the best car buying experience EVER! I felt like I was buying my nephew's car or something....honestly...it was a Comfortable and Easy transaction. Absolutely no stress involved. Their whole team works together like a well oiled machine.!!! My salesman was DaZel Henderson. He was very professional and saw to the small stuff as energetically as anything else he handled. He was very impressive as a salesman and a genuinely all around great guy. Thanks again DaZel !!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
They will try to rip you off!!!
by 07/21/2018on
WHATEVER YOU DO DON'T BUY A 2018 HYPER BLUE METALLIC CAMARO CONVERTIBLE(VIN #1G1FB3DS9J0143850) FROM THEM!!! IT'S BEEN DAMAGED AND REPAIRED!!! Now for the rest of the story...I purchased this car and we went out to put the 30 day tag on and there was a big dent and paint missing from the right rear quarter panel. The spot was not there the day before when we test drove the car. They then wanted to take it to their body shop and fix it. I told them I didn't pay for a wrecked and repaired car, I paid for a new car. I told them I didn't want the car and I wanted my large cash down payment back. They told me they already took the money to the bank at 5:30 on a Sunday. They refused to give me my money back. They refused to give me a check. They refused any resolution until I got extremely mad and started screaming and yelling at the manager. The manager then finally wrote me a letter and they did deliver the money back to me the next day. Bottom line is they damaged the car after the test drive, tried to hide the damage, tried to pressure me into taking the car by not returning my down payment and they will do the same to you!!! This car is still listed on their website as of this review and it is still listed as new, not damaged or repaired as it should be listed. I mean after all, who pays new prices for a car that has been damaged and painted??? Go to White Allen-I did.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Stay Away
by 06/30/2018on
Wish there was a 0 star rating to give. Very dishonest bunch. Bait and switch
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
dedicated sales
by 09/01/2017on
I see all the bad reviews and I understand that not all experiences will go the way people want or need them to go, and I also had an experience that did not go the way it was supposed to go. I decided I needed to get out of a lease as my miles were way over what I thought I could do so I started hunting a month prior for an SUV that I could buy and enjoy for at least 5 yrs. I was leasing a Trax and started looking at the Equinox due to its bigger size but the Trax was still meeting my needs just fine. I looked at Jeeps, Nissan and certified used cars and almost walked off with a Terrain with 7000 miles used , but in the end I really liked the compact Trax for the size the mileage and the packages for the price. Steve Seldon was my sales rep at the north location and from the get go he was not pushy and understood what it was I was trying to do for the end game. So i left the first time without a vehicle , continued my search and visited 3 more dealerships before I ended up back at the north location where they were more than happy to bring over a terrain from another location for me to look at. At the time though GM started offering 20% off the trax malibu and cruz so after driving the used 2016 Terrain Steve brought me back to look at the new Trax 2017. Well of course I loved the Trax and it was down to the color and the packages I wanted in the car . I wanted black with the sun and sound package but due to the demand with the new 20 % off it was hard to find but they found 1 in Indiana. So they contacted that dealership to bring the car on monday for me to purchase so Im pretty happy I got what i wanted in the color I wanted and Jeff Schmitt was also the only dealership offering not only 20% off but another 5 % off so Im getting a new car at the price off the used Terrain with more bells and whistles. So monday comes no car, tuesday no car the Indiana dealership had sold the car from under me and Jeff Schmitt. I was devastated and there really was no other black trax with the pkgs I wanted within a 500 mile radius. Im pretty upset and trying to restart my search or settle for a Trax that isnt and exact match to what I want when Steve calls on Weds and tells me although the Trax premier is not included in the 25% off deals Dave the new car manager will be able to get a black one loaded even more than I needed for the same price. I go there and get a Trax that far better met my expectations that was still my price range and I am happy that this worked out better for me. This is my 3rd vehicle from the Jeff Schmitt north location and I thank them for their dedication to my needs!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful Shopping Experience!
by 07/01/2017on
We had the pleasure of working with Catherine McMillian. We stopped in on 06/22, without an appointment, to just take a look at a vehicle we had found online. While walking around the lot we were approached by Catherine and we instantly felt comfortable. She asked us a few questions to understand why we were wanting to trade in our current vehicle to make sure the vehicle we were looking at was a good fit. After a few brief moments of filling out some paperwork she brought the car around so we could do a test drive and make sure it was the car we truly wanted. While we did the test drive she went and got our trade in appraised so we wouldn't have to sit around and wait for that to happen. Once we got back from the test drive we let her know we decided it was the vehicle for us. Once that decision was made the business manager, John Clarke, went to bat for us getting us the best rate possible. He had us a rate that night but knew he could do better for us. So Catherine and John came out and told us to take the vehicle home for the night and come back the following evening to sign all the paperwork. I will say he was true to his word. He was able to get the rate down 3%! When we came back in the following day Catherine had another customer and had us sit at a desk nearby her desk. Never once did we feel ignored while we were waiting for all the paperwork to be printed out for us to sign. She handled having two customers at the same time flawlessly! I have honestly never met a salesperson who can juggle multiple customers as wonderfully as she did. She makes you feel so welcome at the dealership and always has a smile on her face. The only way we will purchase a vehicle from another sales person is if Catherine decides she is done selling vehicles. We will recommend her to everyone we know!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Cat and DaZell are the bomb!
by 06/30/2017on
We stopped by Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet in Fairborn on June 10, 2017 to look at a Chevy Equinox. We were in a rush and just thought we would check the appearance, size, roominess etc... We were greeted by Cat McMillian who understood we were in a hurry, showed the new model and roominess etc.. We told her we were looking for Certified Pre-Owned but had to get going. She got our email address and by the time we arrived at home (20 minutes), there was an email with the new vehicle picture and details as well as several Certified Pre-Owned the first one of which was "ABSOLUTELY PERFECT". We called Cat the next day and told her when we would be there. She greeted us and brought DaZell into the conversation and handed us over to him. We made the purchase that day and the experience was amazing. These two make an incredible team and we are delighted with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments