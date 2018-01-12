Fsk
by 12/01/2018on
Appreciated the openness and helpfulness of the salesmen as well as their positive attitude. Communication with me was also exemplary.
Great Service
by 08/03/2018on
Quick and complete
Typical sales, so-so service
by 08/21/2017on
Spoke with two very 'new' salesmen, but worked closely with only one. He tried very hard and I had no issues with him, but he was berated in front of us by his manager when he didn't fill out a form correctly. Not a good impression on the customer. While I think I got a reasonable price on the truck I purchased, I was low-balled on my trade-in as I had a trade-in offer that was ~$1500 more from another GMC dealer in the area, but they had zero inventory for my to review. Communication between sales and service was lacking. When I called to check on the status of the PermaPlate, I also asked about the running boards that were to be installed, and service had no idea that I had purchased running boards. So I had to leave my truck for an extra day. When I did pick it up, only half of the front window had been cleaned, and they had not inflated the tires as I had asked them to.
Superb Experience
by 05/03/2016on
I called Valentine Buick/GMC yesterday afternoon to talk with the service department (Tim) about an issue with my Deanli Duramax regarding a NOX Sensor. Tim was very friendly and helpful on the phone. I dropped my truck off this morning at 0730 right when they opened. I talked to Tim as soon as I walked in and gave him an overview of the problem. Tim assured me that they would get right on it and call me if there were any questions about the repair. Tim called me around the noon hour and said that my truck was ready to be picked up. I asked what the problem was and he stated that it was indeed a bad NOX Sensor and they replaced it. I asked why I wasn't called before the repair was made so I could authorize and he proceeded to give me fantastic news that it was repaired at no cost under the diesel engine warranty! I wasn't aware that it would have been covered so to say that I was surprised and happy is an understatement. Tim and the staff at Valentine Service were very polite, knowledgeable and helpful. I was very pleased and would most definitely return. Well done folks. Wes Owens
Very Pleased
by 05/28/2014on
Had a very positive experience. Used online pricing from USAA and had an easy time. They even worked to find us additional discounts.
Sales Department Nightmare
by 07/01/2013on
An entire afternoon wasted listening to the salesperson tell one lie after another. Told us what we wanted to hear only to inflate the price at the end. This was the absolute worst experience I have ever had at any dealership. I regret stopping to look at cars at this dealership. Poor salesmanship and lack of integrity that claims to be the dealership with a heart. I found it hard to give one star rating to them. They deserve no stars.
Anything for a sale
by 11/17/2012on
Worst dealer ever I would even want to go by there ever again.