service Rating

I called Valentine Buick/GMC yesterday afternoon to talk with the service department (Tim) about an issue with my Deanli Duramax regarding a NOX Sensor. Tim was very friendly and helpful on the phone. I dropped my truck off this morning at 0730 right when they opened. I talked to Tim as soon as I walked in and gave him an overview of the problem. Tim assured me that they would get right on it and call me if there were any questions about the repair. Tim called me around the noon hour and said that my truck was ready to be picked up. I asked what the problem was and he stated that it was indeed a bad NOX Sensor and they replaced it. I asked why I wasn't called before the repair was made so I could authorize and he proceeded to give me fantastic news that it was repaired at no cost under the diesel engine warranty! I wasn't aware that it would have been covered so to say that I was surprised and happy is an understatement. Tim and the staff at Valentine Service were very polite, knowledgeable and helpful. I was very pleased and would most definitely return. Well done folks. Wes Owens Read more