COMFORTABLE and EASY
11/21/2018
This has been the best car buying experience EVER! I felt like I was buying my nephew's car or something....honestly...it was a Comfortable and Easy transaction. Absolutely no stress involved. Their whole team works together like a well oiled machine.!!! My salesman was DaZel Henderson. He was very professional and saw to the small stuff as energetically as anything else he handled. He was very impressive as a salesman and a genuinely all around great guy. Thanks again DaZel !!!
11/21/2018
They will try to rip you off!!!
07/21/2018
WHATEVER YOU DO DON'T BUY A 2018 HYPER BLUE METALLIC CAMARO CONVERTIBLE(VIN #1G1FB3DS9J0143850) FROM THEM!!! IT'S BEEN DAMAGED AND REPAIRED!!! Now for the rest of the story...I purchased this car and we went out to put the 30 day tag on and there was a big dent and paint missing from the right rear quarter panel. The spot was not there the day before when we test drove the car. They then wanted to take it to their body shop and fix it. I told them I didn't pay for a wrecked and repaired car, I paid for a new car. I told them I didn't want the car and I wanted my large cash down payment back. They told me they already took the money to the bank at 5:30 on a Sunday. They refused to give me my money back. They refused to give me a check. They refused any resolution until I got extremely mad and started screaming and yelling at the manager. The manager then finally wrote me a letter and they did deliver the money back to me the next day. Bottom line is they damaged the car after the test drive, tried to hide the damage, tried to pressure me into taking the car by not returning my down payment and they will do the same to you!!! This car is still listed on their website as of this review and it is still listed as new, not damaged or repaired as it should be listed. I mean after all, who pays new prices for a car that has been damaged and painted??? Go to White Allen-I did.
Stay Away
06/30/2018
Wish there was a 0 star rating to give. Very dishonest bunch. Bait and switch
dedicated sales
09/01/2017
I see all the bad reviews and I understand that not all experiences will go the way people want or need them to go, and I also had an experience that did not go the way it was supposed to go. I decided I needed to get out of a lease as my miles were way over what I thought I could do so I started hunting a month prior for an SUV that I could buy and enjoy for at least 5 yrs. I was leasing a Trax and started looking at the Equinox due to its bigger size but the Trax was still meeting my needs just fine. I looked at Jeeps, Nissan and certified used cars and almost walked off with a Terrain with 7000 miles used , but in the end I really liked the compact Trax for the size the mileage and the packages for the price. Steve Seldon was my sales rep at the north location and from the get go he was not pushy and understood what it was I was trying to do for the end game. So i left the first time without a vehicle , continued my search and visited 3 more dealerships before I ended up back at the north location where they were more than happy to bring over a terrain from another location for me to look at. At the time though GM started offering 20% off the trax malibu and cruz so after driving the used 2016 Terrain Steve brought me back to look at the new Trax 2017. Well of course I loved the Trax and it was down to the color and the packages I wanted in the car . I wanted black with the sun and sound package but due to the demand with the new 20 % off it was hard to find but they found 1 in Indiana. So they contacted that dealership to bring the car on monday for me to purchase so Im pretty happy I got what i wanted in the color I wanted and Jeff Schmitt was also the only dealership offering not only 20% off but another 5 % off so Im getting a new car at the price off the used Terrain with more bells and whistles. So monday comes no car, tuesday no car the Indiana dealership had sold the car from under me and Jeff Schmitt. I was devastated and there really was no other black trax with the pkgs I wanted within a 500 mile radius. Im pretty upset and trying to restart my search or settle for a Trax that isnt and exact match to what I want when Steve calls on Weds and tells me although the Trax premier is not included in the 25% off deals Dave the new car manager will be able to get a black one loaded even more than I needed for the same price. I go there and get a Trax that far better met my expectations that was still my price range and I am happy that this worked out better for me. This is my 3rd vehicle from the Jeff Schmitt north location and I thank them for their dedication to my needs!!!!
Wonderful Shopping Experience!
07/01/2017
We had the pleasure of working with Catherine McMillian. We stopped in on 06/22, without an appointment, to just take a look at a vehicle we had found online. While walking around the lot we were approached by Catherine and we instantly felt comfortable. She asked us a few questions to understand why we were wanting to trade in our current vehicle to make sure the vehicle we were looking at was a good fit. After a few brief moments of filling out some paperwork she brought the car around so we could do a test drive and make sure it was the car we truly wanted. While we did the test drive she went and got our trade in appraised so we wouldn't have to sit around and wait for that to happen. Once we got back from the test drive we let her know we decided it was the vehicle for us. Once that decision was made the business manager, John Clarke, went to bat for us getting us the best rate possible. He had us a rate that night but knew he could do better for us. So Catherine and John came out and told us to take the vehicle home for the night and come back the following evening to sign all the paperwork. I will say he was true to his word. He was able to get the rate down 3%! When we came back in the following day Catherine had another customer and had us sit at a desk nearby her desk. Never once did we feel ignored while we were waiting for all the paperwork to be printed out for us to sign. She handled having two customers at the same time flawlessly! I have honestly never met a salesperson who can juggle multiple customers as wonderfully as she did. She makes you feel so welcome at the dealership and always has a smile on her face. The only way we will purchase a vehicle from another sales person is if Catherine decides she is done selling vehicles. We will recommend her to everyone we know!
Cat and DaZell are the bomb!
06/30/2017
We stopped by Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet in Fairborn on June 10, 2017 to look at a Chevy Equinox. We were in a rush and just thought we would check the appearance, size, roominess etc... We were greeted by Cat McMillian who understood we were in a hurry, showed the new model and roominess etc.. We told her we were looking for Certified Pre-Owned but had to get going. She got our email address and by the time we arrived at home (20 minutes), there was an email with the new vehicle picture and details as well as several Certified Pre-Owned the first one of which was "ABSOLUTELY PERFECT". We called Cat the next day and told her when we would be there. She greeted us and brought DaZell into the conversation and handed us over to him. We made the purchase that day and the experience was amazing. These two make an incredible team and we are delighted with our purchase.
So Far So Good
05/01/2017
My family and I stopped in today to have a look at a car to replace my wife's aging vehicle. We were fortunate enough to get Catherine McMillan to help us out. She listened carefully to my description of my needs and offered a range of very helpful suggestions. We settled on looking at a Chevy Cruze and she set us up with a test drive. I emphasized we were at the very beginning of our car search and wanted to make a decision on something before my wife's car failed for good, but that we would not be making a purchase until the failure occurred. In other words, she understood we were not going to walk out with a car. From the git-go she respected that and offered no sales pressure whatsoever. She listened, answered our questions and made suggestions. From the beginning she made us feel like she wanted what was best for us. Her attitude changed my car shopping experience from one of dread to one to which I look forward. We haven't made any decisions yet, but she gave us over two hours and we decided we'd need to visit again (the kids were getting antsy). We're looking forward to it!
Friendly, and helpful sales team
04/17/2017
We initially went to speak to sales manager Matt Shear in UC for a used Cruz, or Equinox. He had his salesman Noverria Faulkner help me and I looked at a few cars on the used lot. After further discussion with the new car sales team; Catherine McMillian, John Clarke and Ken Helmbright I was test driving a new 2017 Trax. A huge thank you to the entire Chevy team new, used and F&I for their work getting me approved for a new vehicle lease.
Window shopping
04/10/2017
My wife and I came in to take a look at the Chevy Colorado, having no plans to buy today. Cathy took pleasure in showing us the different trim levels and explaining the details. It's refreshing to have no pressure at a dealership. Cathy is a fellow veteran, and a proud mother of active duty service members. I'll certainly be happy to give her our business in the future if we choose to buy the Colorado.
Great first time car buying experience!
02/07/2017
I was recommended to visit this dealership, specifically Catherine McMillian. She was incredibly helpful at getting me into a vehicle that I could afford and made the car buying experience pleasant. Compared to my experience at a previous dealer, they are leaps and bounds ahead. Catherine works in the new car sales department, but when I realized I could not afford a new vehicle, she personally took me down to the used car building to help me find an alternative. Their business manager at the time of my visit was Brian- He was also incredibly helpful with the process and personally made a few phone calls to find a lender for me with a lower APR after the first offer was way too high. Catherine and Brian made this an enjoyable process and did not pressure me into purchasing a car that I could not afford. I will be recommending all of my friends and family to visit the Jeff Schmitt North location, and will definitely be giving them my business again!
A Good Experience
01/24/2017
On the 21st of January, I stopped by the used car lot of Jeff Schmitt and was greeted by Drew. I'm here to tell you Jeff, that every person I dealt with that day showed me respect, was friendly, and sincere, and very knowledgeable about their product, The Chevrolet. Drew was not able to find my needs in a used p/u truck so he introduced me to the lease/purchase system. I was able to find a wonderful deal in a new Silverado. Cat McMillian took this old man thru a new world of the electronic field and made it seem easy! Mr Schmitt, your staff was more than helpful. Everyone tried and succeeded in making my purchase a comfortable experience. We talked, laughed and felt like friends. Thank you again Drew and Car, and all the staff at tour dealership for a very enjoyable experience. Larry Edwards
A pleasure doing business with them
01/23/2017
I traveled over 3 hours to buy a used car from Jeff Schmitt Chevy North. They were very accommodating and worked around my busy work schedule to make sure the car was still there when I arrived. My overall experience was very favorable. Their prices were very fair, and I would definitely recommend them to friends, family, and other.
Great Service!
01/15/2017
I had purchased a vehicle about a year ago and wanted to go back and see Scott, because he gave me good service that time. I also was very satisfied with Catherine. She showed us how everything worked on the dashboard and also sent us a Speedway gift card. Brian was very friendly and explained everything well. Overall, a good experience. I would recommend them.
Amazing Experience
12/31/2016
I needed to get a bigger vehicle for my family. We are adding an addition. DaZell was absolutely amazing. He went above and beyond to make sure I got the best deal. DaZell made sure my needs in a vehicle and financing were where they needed to be. The overall experience I received from DaZell was excellent! I'm very thankful to have chose Jeff Schmitt. Sincerely, Kristyn Buchholz
Cat and Her Crew
12/31/2016
Cat is a very nice, knowledgeable, sales rep. She did an excellent job in helping us find and buy not only one truck but two trucks in the same year, couldn't had done it without her. #awesomegirl We have to give props to her sales manager Eric, he is also a great person to work with. Couldn't had done it with out him either. Can't forget about business manager John Clarke, great guy as well. Great since of humor and knowledgeable in the paperwork. #theyarelikefamily We would highly recommend Jeff Schmitt Fairborn for your new truck or car buying experience!
Amazingly Great and Knowledgeable Sales Consultant Cat
12/31/2016
This was my first experience buying a brand new car. The sales person that helped me, Catherine McMillian was amazing and Knowledgeable. She informed me very well and worked hard to get me the best deal possible. Catherine McMillian had been extremely friendly, helpful, and provided a ton of information.Thanks Cat :-)
Amazing Sales Consultant - Cat !
12/13/2016
From start to finish I can't recommend Jeff Schmitt Nissan enough. This purchase actually began 3 years ago. At the time I was looking for information on cars and a sales consultant, Catherine McMillian had been extremely friendly, helpful, and provided a ton of information. Since then she has kept in contact through a mailing list and has always seemed like someone with a lot of hustle. She was so memorable that 3 years later, within a day of test driving and buying a new car, I randomly dropped her a question on a 2016 Maxima. See the 4DSC - Maxima is a beautiful car, one of the ones that I would love to own. However, for now the price was out of our household budget. On a whim that night, I emailed Cat to see if there was any possibility that a Maxima with my specification could be found. The next morning I had 3 emails from her about a possible car, the price, specs, and items on it, and if I would like to come and test drive it. Cat as always was super patient with my questions and happily held the car and met me at the dealership. I drove an hour away from Cincinnati, car unseen, to test drive the car and perhaps purchase it. When I arrived, the car sat gleaming right in front of the dealership with a sheet of paper taped to the dash with my name on it. Not a bad little touch! Due to some family delays it became a longer day at the dealership than anticipated. This was not the dealerships fault, they had the paperwork done and ready to go. The car drove like a dream and the dealership, Mario the sales Manager, Matt and the other sales guys were fun to chat with. The price was as we agreed before I arrived, and the dealership made sure to get the bank rate that we needed for the car. In the F&I office, Rob was great with our two kids in the background making noise and probably one of the more relaxed experiences I've had. After a bit of haggling we settled on the final bill and we were off. I highly recommend every single person at the dealership. The only downside, is it's distance! :) That's OK though, with their policies and the very nice dealership I'll be glad to occasionally take my car north for service.
Treated like family @ Jeff Schmitt Chevy North :)
11/01/2016
Regarding Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet North, Fairborn OH: This dealership is amazing! Catherine McMillian, Sales Rep, along with the Sales Mgmt Team, went above and beyond to make sure the 2017 Chevy Cruze LT I purchased was perfect and affordable for me. The car is beyond my expectations! Cat was amazing; she assisted, gave me suggestions and advice, but was in no way pushy what-so-ever. The sale was absolutely painless, so quick and professional. I felt like family by the end of the whole process! I would recommend Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet North (Cat in sales in particular) to anyone who is looking for a new or used vehicle.
Great new colorado
10/31/2016
Lisa Horton was in charge of helping me with my purchase. She did a phenomenal job helping me get exactly what I was looking for. Her location did not have the truck I was interested in so she got the one I wanted, to her store in just a few hours. I would absolutely recommend Lisa.
Miata Purchase
09/03/2016
This was my second transaction with Cat. I love how she doesn't waste time and gets to the bottom line quickly and always gets you the best deal possible. My last car was amazing and the new one is too. Thanks!
Love My New LTZ
08/15/2016
Everyone that stepped up to assist and sell me the truck I wanted from Erick, Kenneth, CJ, Cat and John were great in working together and taking my needs and desires into consideration and found a way to put me in the truck I wanted. Kudos to all and thanks.
