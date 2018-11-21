sales Rating

I see all the bad reviews and I understand that not all experiences will go the way people want or need them to go, and I also had an experience that did not go the way it was supposed to go. I decided I needed to get out of a lease as my miles were way over what I thought I could do so I started hunting a month prior for an SUV that I could buy and enjoy for at least 5 yrs. I was leasing a Trax and started looking at the Equinox due to its bigger size but the Trax was still meeting my needs just fine. I looked at Jeeps, Nissan and certified used cars and almost walked off with a Terrain with 7000 miles used , but in the end I really liked the compact Trax for the size the mileage and the packages for the price. Steve Seldon was my sales rep at the north location and from the get go he was not pushy and understood what it was I was trying to do for the end game. So i left the first time without a vehicle , continued my search and visited 3 more dealerships before I ended up back at the north location where they were more than happy to bring over a terrain from another location for me to look at. At the time though GM started offering 20% off the trax malibu and cruz so after driving the used 2016 Terrain Steve brought me back to look at the new Trax 2017. Well of course I loved the Trax and it was down to the color and the packages I wanted in the car . I wanted black with the sun and sound package but due to the demand with the new 20 % off it was hard to find but they found 1 in Indiana. So they contacted that dealership to bring the car on monday for me to purchase so Im pretty happy I got what i wanted in the color I wanted and Jeff Schmitt was also the only dealership offering not only 20% off but another 5 % off so Im getting a new car at the price off the used Terrain with more bells and whistles. So monday comes no car, tuesday no car the Indiana dealership had sold the car from under me and Jeff Schmitt. I was devastated and there really was no other black trax with the pkgs I wanted within a 500 mile radius. Im pretty upset and trying to restart my search or settle for a Trax that isnt and exact match to what I want when Steve calls on Weds and tells me although the Trax premier is not included in the 25% off deals Dave the new car manager will be able to get a black one loaded even more than I needed for the same price. I go there and get a Trax that far better met my expectations that was still my price range and I am happy that this worked out better for me. This is my 3rd vehicle from the Jeff Schmitt north location and I thank them for their dedication to my needs!!!! Read more