sales Rating

I took Sims Buick GMC for a "test run" this summer by going to the service department. Thanks to John, that experience more than exceeded my expectations. I wanted to make sure the car was OK to take on a trip, and the thorough test and honesty about what needed to be done was appreciated. Everyone I encountered was courteous and friendly. When I returned for a new car, Bob W. took the time to explain the features of both the Regal and the Lacrosse and didn't mind when I wanted to test drive and test drive again. After several visits :), I chose the Lacrosse. I received a great lease deal and again, everything was thoroughly explained to me, both about the car and the lease agreement. I feel comfortable knowing I can call Bob or John at any time with questions. I am really glad I chose Sims and will recommend them to anyone! Read more