Outstanding dealership
by 11/27/2018on
What a comfort it is to buy a car and ty of have my car serviced at Sims Buick! Everyone that my husband and I have dealt with has been outstanding. Bob W. Charlie S, the entire service department ( especially Johnny), and the financial department are good people who go the extra mile to help their customers. When my. Husband died, Bob W and Johnny were there to help with all questions and service to my Encore. I shall always be grateful for the entire staff tor always being there. Thank you! Sims Buick! ð
Very happy Customer
by 02/25/2017on
I was very happy with my total experience at Sims Buick. I know the dealerships job is to sell me a car for the highest price they can get and my job is to get the car I want for the lowest possible price. In the end I was happy how the negotiations went and Darah Armstrong -my salesperson and Dan Harris -her manager were exceptional for the entire experience. Brian the Finance manager and. everyone else involved were professional, knowledgeable and easy to deal with. As of right now I am a very satisfied customer
Great service
by 12/24/2015on
Sims staff made us feel very welcomed. Our sales person Bob was awesome. He made our Acadia purchase a great experience.
Great Service, Friendly Staff
by 11/12/2015on
The staff was very friendly and didn't try to move my budget higher like every other dealership I visited. Charlie Sims was great to work with as well. It's nice to see the owner of the dealership get involved with customers outside of when there is an issue.
Recent Purchase of Verano at Sims Buick
by 02/20/2015on
Staff at Sims are extremely friendly, knowledge and a pleasure to work with always!
Excellent and Friendly Service
by 12/13/2013on
This is the first car we have bought from Sims and are so glad we did! Their service department is the most knowledgable, efficient and friendly one we have ever used! We take both of our GMC's to them for service now!
Go to Sims!
by 11/12/2013on
I took Sims Buick GMC for a "test run" this summer by going to the service department. Thanks to John, that experience more than exceeded my expectations. I wanted to make sure the car was OK to take on a trip, and the thorough test and honesty about what needed to be done was appreciated. Everyone I encountered was courteous and friendly. When I returned for a new car, Bob W. took the time to explain the features of both the Regal and the Lacrosse and didn't mind when I wanted to test drive and test drive again. After several visits :), I chose the Lacrosse. I received a great lease deal and again, everything was thoroughly explained to me, both about the car and the lease agreement. I feel comfortable knowing I can call Bob or John at any time with questions. I am really glad I chose Sims and will recommend them to anyone!
Great Experience!!!
by 01/24/2012on
I bought my new Enclave at Sims Buick and had the best experience buying a car ever! My sales person, Doug French, isn't your typical car salesman and I would recommend him to anyone! Lynn Seifert, Attorney at Law
