Sims Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
940 Babbitt Rd, Euclid, OH 44123
Today 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sims Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Outstanding dealership

by maryjeff1 on 11/27/2018

What a comfort it is to buy a car and ty of have my car serviced at Sims Buick! Everyone that my husband and I have dealt with has been outstanding. Bob W. Charlie S, the entire service department ( especially Johnny), and the financial department are good people who go the extra mile to help their customers. When my. Husband died, Bob W and Johnny were there to help with all questions and service to my Encore. I shall always be grateful for the entire staff tor always being there. Thank you! Sims Buick! ð

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
8 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Outstanding dealership

by maryjeff1 on 11/27/2018

What a comfort it is to buy a car and ty of have my car serviced at Sims Buick! Everyone that my husband and I have dealt with has been outstanding. Bob W. Charlie S, the entire service department ( especially Johnny), and the financial department are good people who go the extra mile to help their customers. When my. Husband died, Bob W and Johnny were there to help with all questions and service to my Encore. I shall always be grateful for the entire staff tor always being there. Thank you! Sims Buick! ð

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very happy Customer

by philsm06 on 02/25/2017

I was very happy with my total experience at Sims Buick. I know the dealerships job is to sell me a car for the highest price they can get and my job is to get the car I want for the lowest possible price. In the end I was happy how the negotiations went and Darah Armstrong -my salesperson and Dan Harris -her manager were exceptional for the entire experience. Brian the Finance manager and. everyone else involved were professional, knowledgeable and easy to deal with. As of right now I am a very satisfied customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by ZeeZeeJ on 12/24/2015

Sims staff made us feel very welcomed. Our sales person Bob was awesome. He made our Acadia purchase a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service, Friendly Staff

by Sierra150088 on 11/12/2015

The staff was very friendly and didn't try to move my budget higher like every other dealership I visited. Charlie Sims was great to work with as well. It's nice to see the owner of the dealership get involved with customers outside of when there is an issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Recent Purchase of Verano at Sims Buick

by eabuehner on 02/20/2015

Staff at Sims are extremely friendly, knowledge and a pleasure to work with always!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent and Friendly Service

by NemethGMC on 12/13/2013

This is the first car we have bought from Sims and are so glad we did! Their service department is the most knowledgable, efficient and friendly one we have ever used! We take both of our GMC's to them for service now!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Go to Sims!

by msg2 on 11/12/2013

I took Sims Buick GMC for a "test run" this summer by going to the service department. Thanks to John, that experience more than exceeded my expectations. I wanted to make sure the car was OK to take on a trip, and the thorough test and honesty about what needed to be done was appreciated. Everyone I encountered was courteous and friendly. When I returned for a new car, Bob W. took the time to explain the features of both the Regal and the Lacrosse and didn't mind when I wanted to test drive and test drive again. After several visits :), I chose the Lacrosse. I received a great lease deal and again, everything was thoroughly explained to me, both about the car and the lease agreement. I feel comfortable knowing I can call Bob or John at any time with questions. I am really glad I chose Sims and will recommend them to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience!!!

by lynnseif on 01/24/2012

I bought my new Enclave at Sims Buick and had the best experience buying a car ever! My sales person, Doug French, isn't your typical car salesman and I would recommend him to anyone! Lynn Seifert, Attorney at Law

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
27 cars in stock
0 new27 used0 certified pre-owned
GMC Terrain
GMC Terrain
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Acadia
GMC Acadia
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Enclave
Buick Enclave
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes