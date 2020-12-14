Elyria Ford
Customer Reviews of Elyria Ford
Reg service
by 12/14/2020on
Very Good service and done quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No way & Cold day in Hell
by 12/19/2021on
Do not buy a used or new Ford from Elyria Ford the service department adviser Todd is [non-permissible content removed] & I can prove it , Got a certified 2015 Edge in May / June first day I had it home , I took it to a mechanic & he found a leak , Next day I took the Edge back & back & back took @ least 6 different times b4 they OK it ; & paid 3 diff times to get it on a lift …..on day they were going to do it , by then I was fuming & Cussed @ Service Adviser … 2 major Back Surgery’s & 90 mile round trip , this is how they treat a retiree 33 years @ Ford Motor Brookpark Ohio Foundry 20 years & rest in Engine plant 1 & 2 …. Told Todd i want the mats that came with it , he forgot to get the cargo area mat & who buys just a cargo Rubbermaid mat & not the front mats ?? I have tried the manager in service area & general manager in front. All 3 of them need a education on getting training for another job Cold day in hell b4 I give this place a 1 out of 10 & One is the lowest on my scale They told me I’m not allowed in the service area LOL all good I still want my car fixed & my car does not cuss. Just the owner does when Todd keeps lying to me. Maybe time for a career change for Todd. I am ready to go too court. I worked hard & this service department needs a major change & the kid that came out of the service area acting like he’s got a gun Really Can’t make this crap up
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Elyria Ford Service
by 10/31/2019on
Friendly, courteous and knowledgeable staff. The Best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service review
by 09/27/2019on
professional, courteous, and fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
survey
by 09/16/2019on
I always bring my car to Nick Abraham Elyria Ford here for regular maintenance service. They always are very pleasant, answer any questions and accurate on your length of time to wait, which I always have to wait there. They explain when they are done to what they did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond
by 08/14/2019on
Service department went above and beyond expectations! Very nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ms Barbara Burk
by 06/04/2019on
.Very pleasant. Eddy did everything he could do to please us
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mustang wires were chewed by squirrels!
by 04/23/2019on
Car wouldn’t start. The service department discovered a nest and wires damaged by squirrels. Quote was a little less than final invoice :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ford f 250
by 11/22/2018on
service dept, always our very helpful, Todd at Nick Abraham Ford in Elyria, Ohio has taken care of me since I bought both of my Ford expedtion and my f 250. Thanks Todd and Nick Abraham
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Elyria Ford Service
by 09/20/2018on
Outstanding service, great customer attention. I pass another service center and drive 30 + miles just to see these guys. Top of the line service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 edge
by 11/21/2017on
This would have been a 5, my salesman Eric was outstanding along with Chuck. My criticism is for the time it took for paperwork to be processed. The lady knew I was waiting and proceeded to talk and visit with people outside her office for over 30 minutes. My salesman had to get her to take care of me. Should not have happened.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always courteous and efficient
by 10/31/2017on
Ever since we purchased our first car from Elyria Ford, we have been very happy with their service. Their staff is always courteous, helpful and efficient. We would highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service!
by 09/12/2017on
The Elyria Ford Service Dept. is top notch! Everyone is always friendly, even when they are swamped, and they will do whatever it takes to be sure you are pleased with your car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 07/19/2017on
Had the car serviced after it went on a road trip. Everything went well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Explorer mom
by 06/20/2017on
Best service ever! I will always come back to buy my cars and to service them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Service
by 07/28/2016on
I'm going to try and make a long story short. We took our Ford truck to Conrads on 7/27 to get an oil change before we left for a road trip on 7/28. They called us after we dropped the truck off and said there was a hole in one of our tires. They asked us if we wanted to purchase a new tire. We said no and called Eylria Ford because we have the tire care package for our truck. When we called they basically said we don't believe you have a hole in your tire so bring the truck out here. We brought the truck to Elyria which is not close to where we live and they say yes you have a hole in the tire, but we don't have a tire for you. However they said we can have one here by 11 tomorrow. So we decided to delay our leaving time from 8 to 11 so we could get the tire. We called next morning to check on the tire. They said tire will be here between 10-11 we will have it mounted and ready to go as soon as it gets here. So we pull into the garage at 11:30 and our wheel is still sitting in the garage with a bad tire still on it. When we asked about the tire they said it missed the shipment this morning and the new tire will be here by 2:30 today. You would think they would call us before we drove all the way out there to say our tire won't be ready? They refused to give us a loaner car/truck because they don't have any. So I see I am spending my money wisely when I pay for the tire care package because it has left me late for a vacation and I still don't have a tire for my truck and a bad taste in my mouth thanks to the "wonderful" service I received from the service garage worker.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome Dealer
by 07/11/2014on
Best car buying experience I've ever had, no pressure, friendly helpful salesman, Phil S is the guy to deal with, not afraid to give online quote. (some dealers will not price quote online).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
