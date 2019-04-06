Elyria Ford

1115 E Broad St, Elyria, OH 44035
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Elyria Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
sales Rating

Ms Barbara Burk

by Bab 33052 on 06/04/2019

.Very pleasant. Eddy did everything he could do to please us

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Elyria Ford Service

by Duffy54 on 10/31/2019

Friendly, courteous and knowledgeable staff. The Best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service review

by Gunnyds on 09/27/2019

professional, courteous, and fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

survey

by operaphantom on 09/16/2019

I always bring my car to Nick Abraham Elyria Ford here for regular maintenance service. They always are very pleasant, answer any questions and accurate on your length of time to wait, which I always have to wait there. They explain when they are done to what they did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Above and beyond

by Skyscraper on 08/14/2019

Service department went above and beyond expectations! Very nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Mustang wires were chewed by squirrels!

by MustangL on 04/23/2019

Car wouldn’t start. The service department discovered a nest and wires damaged by squirrels. Quote was a little less than final invoice :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

ford f 250

by C-Varndell on 11/22/2018

service dept, always our very helpful, Todd at Nick Abraham Ford in Elyria, Ohio has taken care of me since I bought both of my Ford expedtion and my f 250. Thanks Todd and Nick Abraham

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Elyria Ford Service

by Duffy54 on 09/20/2018

Outstanding service, great customer attention. I pass another service center and drive 30 + miles just to see these guys. Top of the line service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 edge

by 2018Edge on 11/21/2017

This would have been a 5, my salesman Eric was outstanding along with Chuck. My criticism is for the time it took for paperwork to be processed. The lady knew I was waiting and proceeded to talk and visit with people outside her office for over 30 minutes. My salesman had to get her to take care of me. Should not have happened.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always courteous and efficient

by ddegirolamo on 10/31/2017

Ever since we purchased our first car from Elyria Ford, we have been very happy with their service. Their staff is always courteous, helpful and efficient. We would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent customer service!

by Tclarico on 09/12/2017

The Elyria Ford Service Dept. is top notch! Everyone is always friendly, even when they are swamped, and they will do whatever it takes to be sure you are pleased with your car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by rphamker on 07/19/2017

Had the car serviced after it went on a road trip. Everything went well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Explorer mom

by Rbeglin on 06/20/2017

Best service ever! I will always come back to buy my cars and to service them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Horrible Service

by Caroline123 on 07/28/2016

I'm going to try and make a long story short. We took our Ford truck to Conrads on 7/27 to get an oil change before we left for a road trip on 7/28. They called us after we dropped the truck off and said there was a hole in one of our tires. They asked us if we wanted to purchase a new tire. We said no and called Eylria Ford because we have the tire care package for our truck. When we called they basically said we don't believe you have a hole in your tire so bring the truck out here. We brought the truck to Elyria which is not close to where we live and they say yes you have a hole in the tire, but we don't have a tire for you. However they said we can have one here by 11 tomorrow. So we decided to delay our leaving time from 8 to 11 so we could get the tire. We called next morning to check on the tire. They said tire will be here between 10-11 we will have it mounted and ready to go as soon as it gets here. So we pull into the garage at 11:30 and our wheel is still sitting in the garage with a bad tire still on it. When we asked about the tire they said it missed the shipment this morning and the new tire will be here by 2:30 today. You would think they would call us before we drove all the way out there to say our tire won't be ready? They refused to give us a loaner car/truck because they don't have any. So I see I am spending my money wisely when I pay for the tire care package because it has left me late for a vacation and I still don't have a tire for my truck and a bad taste in my mouth thanks to the "wonderful" service I received from the service garage worker.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Awesome Dealer

by ridgevilleguy on 07/11/2014

Best car buying experience I've ever had, no pressure, friendly helpful salesman, Phil S is the guy to deal with, not afraid to give online quote. (some dealers will not price quote online).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
