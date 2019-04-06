I always bring my car to Nick Abraham Elyria Ford here for regular maintenance service. They always are very pleasant, answer any questions and accurate on your length of time to wait, which I always have to wait there. They explain when they are done to what they did.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This would have been a 5, my salesman Eric was outstanding along with Chuck. My criticism is for the time it took for paperwork to be processed. The lady knew I was waiting and proceeded to talk and visit with people outside her office for over 30 minutes. My salesman had to get her to take care of me. Should not have happened.
I'm going to try and make a long story short. We took our Ford truck to Conrads on 7/27 to get an oil change before we left for a road trip on 7/28. They called us after we dropped the truck off and said there was a hole in one of our tires. They asked us if we wanted to purchase a new tire. We said no and called Eylria Ford because we have the tire care package for our truck. When we called they basically said we don't believe you have a hole in your tire so bring the truck out here. We brought the truck to Elyria which is not close to where we live and they say yes you have a hole in the tire, but we don't have a tire for you. However they said we can have one here by 11 tomorrow. So we decided to delay our leaving time from 8 to 11 so we could get the tire. We called next morning to check on the tire. They said tire will be here between 10-11 we will have it mounted and ready to go as soon as it gets here. So we pull into the garage at 11:30 and our wheel is still sitting in the garage with a bad tire still on it. When we asked about the tire they said it missed the shipment this morning and the new tire will be here by 2:30 today. You would think they would call us before we drove all the way out there to say our tire won't be ready? They refused to give us a loaner car/truck because they don't have any. So I see I am spending my money wisely when I pay for the tire care package because it has left me late for a vacation and I still don't have a tire for my truck and a bad taste in my mouth thanks to the "wonderful" service I received from the service garage worker.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No