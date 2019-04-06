service Rating

I'm going to try and make a long story short. We took our Ford truck to Conrads on 7/27 to get an oil change before we left for a road trip on 7/28. They called us after we dropped the truck off and said there was a hole in one of our tires. They asked us if we wanted to purchase a new tire. We said no and called Eylria Ford because we have the tire care package for our truck. When we called they basically said we don't believe you have a hole in your tire so bring the truck out here. We brought the truck to Elyria which is not close to where we live and they say yes you have a hole in the tire, but we don't have a tire for you. However they said we can have one here by 11 tomorrow. So we decided to delay our leaving time from 8 to 11 so we could get the tire. We called next morning to check on the tire. They said tire will be here between 10-11 we will have it mounted and ready to go as soon as it gets here. So we pull into the garage at 11:30 and our wheel is still sitting in the garage with a bad tire still on it. When we asked about the tire they said it missed the shipment this morning and the new tire will be here by 2:30 today. You would think they would call us before we drove all the way out there to say our tire won't be ready? They refused to give us a loaner car/truck because they don't have any. So I see I am spending my money wisely when I pay for the tire care package because it has left me late for a vacation and I still don't have a tire for my truck and a bad taste in my mouth thanks to the "wonderful" service I received from the service garage worker. Read more