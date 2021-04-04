Germain Honda of Dublin
Customer Reviews of Germain Honda of Dublin
Worth the drive
by 04/04/2021on
I live about an hour and half away and ask for sales, Daniel Head salesperson listen to what me need was and checked inventory, called back quickly and also sent a picture of vehicle, held it fir and ready to test drive upon my arrival. He followed thru until deal was complete without being pushy. Thank you Daniel, you earned my business.
Stay away
by 08/17/2021on
I bought a car here less than 2 months ago and am now at a total of over $6k of repairs (on a $11k car) that I have needed to have done to it, some of these repairs occurring within 2 weeks of purchase and they have refused to do anything to help with any of it. Now the head gasket has blown, among other issues, and I need to replace the engine. I’m sure they’ve covered themselves legally but the lack of sympathy or help in any form is highly disappointing and unethical. Please avoid this dealership at all costs.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Poor communication and attention to detail
by 06/17/2021on
Dropped the Honda Pilot off the night before a 6:15a appt for a tire replacement. I had coordinated with their scheduler to let me know if they did not have the replacement tire in stock. Kevin called me after 10:00a letting me know the tire would need replaced (duh). We did not discuss if the new tire was in stock. I called again around 2pm for an update. Kevin said that he had just found out that the tire had not been in stock, but they had received it recently and should have the job done soon. When I came to pick up the car I found that the dash board display had several warning lights illuminated, including the Red “Brake System” warning light. As a side note, the temperature control had been moved down to 60 degrees. This experience has been a real confidence killer for future service at Germaine Honda of Dublin.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worth the drive
by 04/04/2021on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Right Car - Right Price
by 04/02/2021on
We bought our first Honda, a 2015 CR-V, at Germain's Dublin dealership and have always been very satisfied with their service and attention to customer needs. A routine maintenance appointment prompted an inquiry with salesperson, Jheni Felix, about a promotion seeking good used Honda's and the savings we might afford trading in our current vehicle. Jheni served us well as she guided us through the possible options of buying/leasing a 2021 CR-V. The terms were right and we drove away, very satisfied, with a new car! We like our CR-V very much and will always keep it running smoothly at a well run dealership. Thanks Germain!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I actually enjoyed buying my new Honda!
by 03/30/2021on
My Germain Sales Pro, Winslow Johnson, enabled me to find and purchase the car of my dreams! I've never been happier with a car- the price was quite reasonable and thanks to my Finance Pro Dante, the financing was totally painless. Service Pro Mike Stapleton got the special options I added applied in record time to help me keep my car pristine and inviting. All the people at The Germain Dealership were friendly, professional, and accomodating- I felt very well attended and respected. All areas of the facility were spotless and spacious, and the waiting area was pleasant and comfortable. I firmly recommend Germain and Hondas. Neither one have ever disappointed me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
First time buyer
by 03/28/2021on
My first car purchase and Matt Shindler was great! He answered all my questions and made the process extremely enjoyable. I will definitley keep Germain Honda in mind for my next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great place to work with!!
by 03/23/2021on
Nishi Patel was great to work with he went above and beyond to accommodate me on my recent purchase. Highly recommend talking to him if you are looking for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great sales
by 03/23/2021on
We have purchased 8 vehicles from germain Honda of Dublin. Everytime we are at the dealership we always work with Winslow Johnson, he is not only a great salesman, but an awsome all around person. He goes out of his way to make it as painless as possible . . I got in touch with him and told him what I wanted and he called me back within an hr and said he found my ridgeline truck and it was waiting . . Thank you Winslow..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Germain Honda is a solid place to do business.
by 03/22/2021on
Nishi Patel did an awesome job following through and making sure the deal was completed as we agreed. Pleasure working with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Experience
by 03/18/2021on
Ryan Kennedy was the lead on my service visit and made everything easy and painless. It was overall a very smooth process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I had the BEST experience!
by 03/18/2021on
If you go to anyone at Germain to help you buy a car, ask for Jheni! She finds you the best cars in your price range with low mileage. She will treat you with respect and give you the best deal she can. She helped me find my Honda and I am still in love with it! Highly recommend seeing her. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service
by 03/18/2021on
Kevin Withers helped me. He was very kind and courteous. Would recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly & competent
by 03/16/2021on
Ryan Kennedy in the service department was friendly and professional. Mr. Kennedy asked questions that helped me better describe the problem I was having with the car. He was clear and concise when giving information, in responding to my questions, and in explaining the problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Need a car? Go to Germain and ask for Ralph!
by 03/16/2021on
We recently leased two new cars at Germain and our experience could not have been better. This was our second time leasing from Germain, specifically working with Ralph and we can't think of anyone better to work with. Ralph took the time to answer all our questions and work with us to find the vehicle and deal that would work for us. If you are in the market for a new car, we would absolutely recommend going to Germain and asking for Ralph!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
We had a great Saturday morning!
by 03/11/2021on
We met with Tim Munion and had a fantastic experience buying a car for our family. He was very attentive to our needs, professional and we couldn’t have asked for a better buying experience. We will definitely recommend him and use him again when we need another car! Thank you Tim!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dan’s my man!
by 03/11/2021on
Experience was great! Daniel Head went above and beyond to make our car shopping trip short and sweet. I have already gave friends his name to go check out the dealership and ask for him. Atmosphere was very nice and relaxing. Car was ready to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Germain Honda service
by 03/10/2021on
I had another good experience taking our 2012 Accord to Germain Honda. I had a sticking rear brake caliper that was cause excessive heat in the entire wheel. They were able to take care of me the same morning I called, found that I didn't need front brake service too, which I had feared. My advisor Amy Pickens was efficient and professional, and I was back out on the road in just over 2 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Appointment pp
by 03/09/2021on
Kevin Withers was the Service advisor who helped me with my oil change, tire rotation and replaced my transmission fluid. My time quoted was even sooner than I thought it would take. Kevin is friendly n knowledgeable about the services I was getting. I had brought a coupon n he was able To give me a 20% discount which was better than the 15% I thought I was going to get. It’s always nice to save money and was happy he could do this for me. I always bring my Honda to Germain for my maintenance needs. I’m never disappointed in the service I receive from Germain Honda. Would recommend Kevin as a Service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 03/08/2021on
This dealership is A+. Every time I go here I go through Jennifer Hess to schedule all my cars needs. She is such an amazing person to work with and explains everything in detail!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 03/04/2021on
Excellent service frim beginning to the end. On time appointment, finished when promiadd. Ryqn Kennedy customer service and infoemation sharing was excellent...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
above and beyond service
by 03/03/2021on
Kevin Withers is the reason I take both my Hondas to Germain for service. Thorough, explains everything, friendly, honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
