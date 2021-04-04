2 out of 5 stars service Rating

Dropped the Honda Pilot off the night before a 6:15a appt for a tire replacement. I had coordinated with their scheduler to let me know if they did not have the replacement tire in stock. Kevin called me after 10:00a letting me know the tire would need replaced (duh). We did not discuss if the new tire was in stock. I called again around 2pm for an update. Kevin said that he had just found out that the tire had not been in stock, but they had received it recently and should have the job done soon. When I came to pick up the car I found that the dash board display had several warning lights illuminated, including the Red “Brake System” warning light. As a side note, the temperature control had been moved down to 60 degrees. This experience has been a real confidence killer for future service at Germaine Honda of Dublin. Read more