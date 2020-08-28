Chris Robinson was very friendly and fast navigating the admission process, less than 5 minutes, not unnecessary waiting time to get started with the car even with a lot of service orders ahead, they delivered the car sooner as expected. The price of was less than expected.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We hadn’t really planned to purchase a vehicle last Saturday. I think a lot about our decision had to do with Steve Johnson’s professional manner. He put together a great deal for the vehicle we wanted and worked tirelessly for our business. My husband and I were very impressed with the entire sales team. But it was really Steve’s honest approach and professionalism that won the day. Thanks so much.
Kevin Withers is my go to guy at Germain Honda. Always pleasant, honest and friendly. Whether it’s routine maintenance, recall or something more in depth, I know he will do his best to explain what I need to know and give it to me straight.
I enjoyed the process of leasing my new car. I think I drove every suv in the lot and Derek Barnes took the time to answer all of my questions as well as took the time to look at all my options without frustrations. I will purchase through Derek again!
I got a great service at Germain Honda. Chris Robinson took care of my car service request and ual. I will continue to use this dealership for all mymatches the price for me. Chris was great as us service needs
I knew exactly what I wanted and what I was willing to pay. Sales consultant David Myers made it quick and painless and helped me get the exact vehicle I wanted. Very easy to deal with and very helpful. Highly recommend.
We always take our Pilot and Odyssey to Germain for service. Ryan Kennedy consistently provides us timely work with professionalism. No matter if it’s an oil change or body repair, Ryan guides us through the process with ease.
This is our 3rd lease that Jeff Carroll has handled , I could not ask for a better Salesman , he has always given us every option , honest , trust worthy establishes great relations, we will certainly be back because of him . We also have recommended him to family and friends !!!Thank You Jeff for customer service well done !!!!
I would highly recommend the vehicle and our salesman Mohamed Rufai. He was very polite and helpful. He double checked to see if we needed anything and also go over anything on the vehicle. We were there for an hour past closing time and he never made us feel rushed or like we were inconveniencing him. Even as we were driving away still asking if we needed any help! I would refer and recommend him and the dealership to family and friends.
