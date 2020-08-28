Germain Honda of Dublin

6715 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH 43017
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
6:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
6:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
6:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
6:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
6:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
6:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Germain Honda of Dublin

4.5
Overall Rating
(51)
Recommend: Yes (45) No (6)
sales Rating

Germain Honda Jeff Carroll

by BaseballCoach on 08/28/2020

Absolutely perfect, quick and smooth purchase experience of our Honda Passport from end to end. Sales person Jeff Carroll was great and I will highly recommend Jeff and Germain Honda to others!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

117 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service team

by Becky on 09/04/2020

Another great experience with our service advisor, Jen. I feel confident in what she advises me as pertains to my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Department-Kevin Withers

by Houfek on 09/02/2020

Kevin was professional and my service was on time and performed perfectly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

service Rating

A1 Service

by Friendly and safe dealer on 08/26/2020

Chris Robinson was very friendly and fast navigating the admission process, less than 5 minutes, not unnecessary waiting time to get started with the car even with a lot of service orders ahead, they delivered the car sooner as expected. The price of was less than expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent service with a personal touch.

by New car and a new friend on 08/26/2020

We hadn’t really planned to purchase a vehicle last Saturday. I think a lot about our decision had to do with Steve Johnson’s professional manner. He put together a great deal for the vehicle we wanted and worked tirelessly for our business. My husband and I were very impressed with the entire sales team. But it was really Steve’s honest approach and professionalism that won the day. Thanks so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Service Dept

by TK on 08/20/2020

Germaine Service Department and Chris Robinson is always there to take care of me and my Honda. 220,000 miles and still going !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service on recall

by Moe C on 08/19/2020

Kevin Withers is my go to guy at Germain Honda. Always pleasant, honest and friendly. Whether it’s routine maintenance, recall or something more in depth, I know he will do his best to explain what I need to know and give it to me straight.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Excellent service on 08/18/2020

Troy Almerson did a great job explaining everything and was very thorough

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Mike Cash on 08/18/2020

Chris Robinson and his co-workers did a great , quick service for us

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Troy Almanson

by Audrey on 08/17/2020

Troy Almanson was very efficient and answered all my questions. Everything was done timely and smoothly which is very important. I would recommend him to anyone going to Germain honda of Dublin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Review

by Review on 08/17/2020

Ian Mcgregor was an ABSOLUTE pleasure. He got me in very efficiently, was sweet and very kind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda Service Center

by Julie on 08/13/2020

Replaced our leaking tire with great service, great price!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Routine appointment

by Routine appointment on 08/12/2020

My service advisor was Ian Macgregor. The appointment went smoothly and I was on my way in a short amount of time with all my needs taken care of. Very nice new waiting room.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by PLC on 08/12/2020

I worked with Dontay Hunter and had a great experience. He was very personable and easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Derek barnes

by Courtney hatfield on 08/04/2020

I enjoyed the process of leasing my new car. I think I drove every suv in the lot and Derek Barnes took the time to answer all of my questions as well as took the time to look at all my options without frustrations. I will purchase through Derek again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service review

by Shu c on 08/04/2020

I got a great service at Germain Honda. Chris Robinson took care of my car service request and ual. I will continue to use this dealership for all mymatches the price for me. Chris was great as us service needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Quick, professional service.

by jprovenz2 on 08/03/2020

I knew exactly what I wanted and what I was willing to pay. Sales consultant David Myers made it quick and painless and helped me get the exact vehicle I wanted. Very easy to deal with and very helpful. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by M Frenz on 08/01/2020

I always get great service at Germain Honda. Ryan Kennedy took care of my daughter’s oil change quickly and efficiently. We will continue to use this dealership for all our service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always Great Service

by Jim R on 08/01/2020

We always take our Pilot and Odyssey to Germain for service. Ryan Kennedy consistently provides us timely work with professionalism. No matter if it’s an oil change or body repair, Ryan guides us through the process with ease.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

AWESOME CUSTOMER SERVICE JEFF CARROLL

by Lisa Cremeans on 07/31/2020

This is our 3rd lease that Jeff Carroll has handled , I could not ask for a better Salesman , he has always given us every option , honest , trust worthy establishes great relations, we will certainly be back because of him . We also have recommended him to family and friends !!!Thank You Jeff for customer service well done !!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 Honda Pilot Elite

by Shelia Smith on 07/22/2020

I would highly recommend the vehicle and our salesman Mohamed Rufai. He was very polite and helpful. He double checked to see if we needed anything and also go over anything on the vehicle. We were there for an hour past closing time and he never made us feel rushed or like we were inconveniencing him. Even as we were driving away still asking if we needed any help! I would refer and recommend him and the dealership to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

