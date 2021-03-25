Parkway Honda
ZERO Service After The Sale
by 03/25/2021on
Despite reading all the negative comments about how dreadfully poor the customer service is at Parkway Honda, I sincerely hoped that I'd have a different experience. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Managing Partner Mark Mears is a despicable human being with no concern whatsoever for the safety of his customers. One of the keyless entry fobs was not working on the vehicle that I purchased from him, and he said the issue was a “bad battery,” but he couldn't even so much as give me a replacement battery. Regardless, it turned out that the issue wasn’t a bad battery at all. One of the keyless entry fobs was not programmed for the vehicle I purchased. In my attempt to fix the problem myself, I managed to accidentally lock both sets of keys and my work laptop in the vehicle. I contacted Mark via text, and he did nothing to help me. Furthermore, he is now ignoring my text messages completely. As other customers have stated publicly about Mark Mears, he cares nothing about his customers and is only in it for the sale and the money. I certainly will not be doing business with Mark Mears or Parkway Honda ever again, and I will do my best to steer anyone else clear of Parkway Honda, as well. When I politely asked Mark, "Is there any chance that the previous owners of this truck still have the little metal key tag that came with the keys? Or perhaps a spare key?", he replied, "I'll check on Monday." Instead, he never replied, has STILL never replied, and left me in a precarious situation. That kind of negligence and utter disinterest in a customer who was in desperate need of help speaks clearly about the character of who Mark Mears is as a person. As I said earlier, Mark Mears is a DESPICABLE HUMAN BEING.
Tried to Sell Me JUNK
by 09/16/2020on
I would NEVER recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a used car. In fact I will be openly sharing my story with friends and family about how laughably terrible my experience with this dealer was. They are the epitome of the SHADY used car salesmen. Say one thing, do another and the customer is always WRONG! I didn't even make it out of the parking lot on my test drive because something was so clearly wrong with the vehicle. Then they tried to charge me for the repairs on top of the price of the vehicle. Over $1500 in repairs. Believe me when I say they're just trying to move inventory and they don't care about you or your "new" car as soon as you sign the paperwork and drive off the lot. Don't waste your time with these people. Owners Glen and Mark are just trying to make a quick buck wherever they can!
Poor customer service
by 05/09/2016on
The manager is not customer friendly. Customer can't make appointment with their sales person. Manager said the sales person will be available. Sale person had left for several hours. Can't change one's sales person since we bought several vehicles from one before. Sales person does not return phone calls.
