Despite reading all the negative comments about how dreadfully poor the customer service is at Parkway Honda, I sincerely hoped that I'd have a different experience. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Managing Partner Mark Mears is a despicable human being with no concern whatsoever for the safety of his customers. One of the keyless entry fobs was not working on the vehicle that I purchased from him, and he said the issue was a “bad battery,” but he couldn't even so much as give me a replacement battery. Regardless, it turned out that the issue wasn’t a bad battery at all. One of the keyless entry fobs was not programmed for the vehicle I purchased. In my attempt to fix the problem myself, I managed to accidentally lock both sets of keys and my work laptop in the vehicle. I contacted Mark via text, and he did nothing to help me. Furthermore, he is now ignoring my text messages completely. As other customers have stated publicly about Mark Mears, he cares nothing about his customers and is only in it for the sale and the money. I certainly will not be doing business with Mark Mears or Parkway Honda ever again, and I will do my best to steer anyone else clear of Parkway Honda, as well. When I politely asked Mark, "Is there any chance that the previous owners of this truck still have the little metal key tag that came with the keys? Or perhaps a spare key?", he replied, "I'll check on Monday." Instead, he never replied, has STILL never replied, and left me in a precarious situation. That kind of negligence and utter disinterest in a customer who was in desperate need of help speaks clearly about the character of who Mark Mears is as a person. As I said earlier, Mark Mears is a DESPICABLE HUMAN BEING. Read more