Customer Reviews of Byers Ford
Pleased with experience.
by 05/11/2022on
Very pleased with sales process and professionalism.
Great turn around!
by 05/12/2022on
I took my Explorer there for recall work. Dropped it off the night before and it was done next day! They even found a big problem I wasn’t aware of, but unfortunately had to take it back to another dealership for the warranty work. Wish I could’ve left it there for them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Pleased with experience.
by 05/11/2022on
Very pleased with sales process and professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and reliable service!
by 04/25/2022on
Quick and reliable service; no appt necessary for a basic oil change/ check up and they will complete within an hour. Always great and convenient service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Poor customer service
by 04/19/2022on
We dropped our car off on Thursday April 14th at 7:00 am. We did not receive any kind of communication from the service department. My husband left multiple messages both Thursday and Friday. Finally Friday April 15th around 5:00 pm my husband finally was able to speak to someone in the dealership and was told that was not there department but what they could see shoes the technician felt that he knew what was wrong with it and would follow up with us on Monday April 18th. That never happened again my husband left several messages and did not receive a returned phone call. I called and left a message for the General Manager and he did not return my phone call. My husband literally had to go to the seal ship to find out what was going on with our car. He was told what the problem was and the part had been ordered and that we could pick it up after 10:30 am on Tuesday April 19th. I again left the General Manager a second message and still no returned phone call. Late in the afternoon on April 19th I left my third and final message for the General Manager and still no returned phone all. I call Byers Toyota and spoke directly to their General Manager and he assured me that he would let the General Manager at Byers Ford would call me and that he would follow up with me. I still have not hear back from the Byers Form GM. I am appalled by the level of service that we did not receive and the fact everyone that I have tried to reach out to does not make it a priority to get in touch with an upset patron. I would recommend avoid Byers Ford Service Department at all cost.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great experience
by 04/15/2022on
Great experience. The staff was kind, knowledgeable and efficient. I brought my truck in for an oil change and a cross check of all fluids with no appointment and was in and out in less than 45 minutes. I will be bringing all of my vehicles to Byers Ford for all services going forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service department!
by 03/22/2022on
Just switched to Byers Ford in Delaware for vehicle maintenance and the service was great!! The service advisors and crew were very friendly. Was in and out within 30 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First time I truly enjoyed buying from a dealership!
by 03/19/2022on
From the minute I walked in I was greeted by a great saleslady named Alexis. She and the Sales Mgr quickly determined the vehicle I needed to tow my new travel trailer and it is a used Explorer in great condition. I was not ready to present my trade-in vehicles so told them I would return. When I did she was off and "The Gang" took over making this a delightful day out with the 'guys' as we got the transaction completed. Mark was my salesman, Dan & Steve worked on the financing, etc and Sales Mgr Bob Drollinger was like someone I've known all my life. They put up with my behavior and got me into my newer vehicle at a great rate for a monthly payment I can afford. What a team! This is the way one hopes buying from a car dealer will go. Check them out and you won't be sorry!!! Bill R
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Terrific customer service. All that was promised was delivered.
by 03/14/2022on
Mark Morgan was a terrific sales person! Highly recommend him and Byers Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Work
by 02/07/2022on
Sly was very good in contacting me to discuss what my vehicle needed and I appreciate the time he took to explain the fix. Byers Ford service has always done well for me (over 8 years) and would highly recommend them (for sales as well).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 01/18/2022on
Courteous, efficient , and informative service.
Fast and efficient
by 12/24/2021on
In and out in no time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service!
by 12/06/2021on
Tiffany in the Service Department went above and beyond to have my truck checked out. I had some questions and she took care of everything! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 11/17/2021on
I had a pleasant experience. The salesperson was knowledgeable and offered several options based on what I wanted
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A+ oil change
by 10/30/2021on
I always get great customer service from Carson and the technicians in the service department. A thorough check up, free tire rotation, and an oil change at a good price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
F150 purchase
by 10/12/2021on
Just recently purchased an F-150 and they handled all my needs with ease. Jeff was very professional and shoot you straight.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No Problem
by 08/27/2021on
It was a quick stop for The Works. No Muss No Fuss Bo Problem
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Screwed up, made right ?
by 08/25/2021on
I called last week for an oil change and new tires. The tires I wanted they did not have in stock so they made an appointment for Tuesday of the following week. So I called earlier the day of my appointment and asked if I could come earlier and they said yes come on in so I did. Carson wrote up the ticket and took my keys and I told him I was going to take a walk while my vehicle was being worked on. About 30 minutes later I got a call from Carson telling me they did Not have my tires but they had some others in stock ( inferior ) to the Ones I wanted. Needless to say I wasn’t happy since leaving work early for the appointment. So I told him just finish the oil change and I’ll get the tires elsewhere. When he told me my car was done and apologized and compt. the oil change it sure made me feel better about the dealership and I will go back because of that. Trying to make it right Hopefully nothing happens like that again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Excellent experience
by 08/24/2021on
Our sales person John was excellent. He was friendly and worked with us and was an easy experience. Purchased 2021 Explorer GT. Love it
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Super service!
by 08/19/2021on
Service department is well-run and they provide timely service. Tiffany Marks gets high marks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quick service in the country
by 07/30/2021on
I didn’t even have to make an appointment. I just stopped in and my car was done in under an hour. Good job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
“Easiest car purchase ever”
by 07/21/2021on
This by far was my easiest car purchases out of a total of fifteen. I called to look at a used vehicle and the salesman let me take a test drive close to closing time. It was too late for me to discuss it further due to other commitments. We stayed in contact via phone for 3-4 days and came up with the price that was good for both of us. No pressure at all. I agreed to the price and made an appointment for the pick up of the car. The car was ready, the paper work ready for my signature. The Business Manager who was responsible for all the forms to be signed was a delight. He was courteous, not pushy and helped with decisions with extended warranty that I purchased. Everyone in the whole dealership was great and treated me like a friend, not just customer who was in their way. If I ever need another vehicle I will be a repeat customer.
Byers Auto is family owned and operated and has been serving Central Ohio in the automotive industry since 1897. Stop by our dealership located off State Route 23. We have a committed and knowledgeable staff that can help you with all of your automotive needs.
Not only do we offer an awesome array of excellent new Ford models on location, but we also have a huge inventory of used cars at our dealership as well. When you select the perfect model for your automotive needs, our finance team will work with you to find the best way to make you a car owner, on the best possible car loan and Ford lease for your specific needs.
For the entire car buying and ownership process, Byers Ford is here to help. If you are interested in more information about any of the products or services we have to offer here, come in and visit us soon! We are located at 1101 Columbus Pike Delaware, Ohio, and proudly serve drivers from Westerville OH, Lewis Center OH, Powell OH and Marysville OH as well.
1 Comments