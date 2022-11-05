1 out of 5 stars service Rating

We dropped our car off on Thursday April 14th at 7:00 am. We did not receive any kind of communication from the service department. My husband left multiple messages both Thursday and Friday. Finally Friday April 15th around 5:00 pm my husband finally was able to speak to someone in the dealership and was told that was not there department but what they could see shoes the technician felt that he knew what was wrong with it and would follow up with us on Monday April 18th. That never happened again my husband left several messages and did not receive a returned phone call. I called and left a message for the General Manager and he did not return my phone call. My husband literally had to go to the seal ship to find out what was going on with our car. He was told what the problem was and the part had been ordered and that we could pick it up after 10:30 am on Tuesday April 19th. I again left the General Manager a second message and still no returned phone call. Late in the afternoon on April 19th I left my third and final message for the General Manager and still no returned phone all. I call Byers Toyota and spoke directly to their General Manager and he assured me that he would let the General Manager at Byers Ford would call me and that he would follow up with me. I still have not hear back from the Byers Form GM. I am appalled by the level of service that we did not receive and the fact everyone that I have tried to reach out to does not make it a priority to get in touch with an upset patron. I would recommend avoid Byers Ford Service Department at all cost. Read more