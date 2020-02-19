sales Rating

We recently purchased a used Toyota Highlander from Byers Ford and had a very good experience. Josh was very helpful throughout the whole buying process and everyone was very nice and there were no pushy sales people here at all. The price was very reasonable and the car was in excellent condition. The detailing on it was so good that it almost looked brand new and several people have asked me if it was a new model. We drove from out of state and I had been in communication with other dealers closer to home and found them to be annoying, sending numerous emails and texts and calls but this was not the case at Byers. Our dealings were professional and timely. They knew we wanted to drive back to Kansas and they did their best to speed the process along so we could be on our way. My husband always dreads buying cars but this was the easiest experience we have had in awhile. We really appreciated the fact that we didnt have to haggle. My only complaint was that the vehicle was advertised as a higher grade model than it actually was and I was quite disappointed as it was really what I was looking for which is why we drove so far to get it. We went ahead and purchased because it was a good car and it was a fair price, even for the lower model grade. The extended warranty is good and covers just about everything- we probably paid more for that than we should have and hopefully we wont need it but our experience generally has been that they are worth the cost so we felt inclined to purchase it. It was far away, but I would be willing to make the drive and buy from these guys again. Read more