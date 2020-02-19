Byers Ford

Byers Ford

Byers Ford - 1101 Columbus Pike in Delaware, Ohio
1101 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 43015
(888) 641-8486
Today 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Byers Ford

4.3
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Used Car Purchase

by Byers Ford Deleware on 02/19/2020

Wife and I visited several different dealer lots looking for a used car. Was a little disappointed in the offerings in terms of car condition and drive tests in our price range. We then visited Byers Ford Deleware and found a vehicle we were interested. The dealership was great to work with and satisfied our requests regarding the vehicle. Between our Sales rep Tim Wheeler and Finance manager Jim Thorpe we were able to reach a satisfactory agreement. We are pleased with our purchase and can recommend Byers Ford. They are customer oriented

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Lacking Cleanliness

by TD on 05/22/2020

They have a traditional buying experience but that is not the issue with the Byers Ford. They lack attention to cleanliness and respect for the coronavirus standards. The entire sales team did not practice social distancing and masks were more optional than standard. The sales agent handed me pens, his dirty key board without cleaning it before I use the same tools. There was zero wiping of the car with disinfectant prior to the test drive or before taking the car home. The general cleaning practices of the office are missing let alone enhanced cleaning protections to the customer in these new times. If you take the current standards to prevent the spread of Covis-19 serious do not buy a car here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Awesome customer service

by Tyler1986 on 02/26/2019

Our salesman Bob helped us get into a vehicle that we could afford for our growing family the staff is friendly knowledgeable and willing to help also they stand behind their products three days after we bought our car we took it back to the dealership because the brakes werenât right and they fixed them no questions asked and gave us a loaner car Unlike other car buying experience is we were not pressured into any kind of service contract or warranty

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford escape

by Khovda01 on 09/11/2018

Very efficient and fast. Love my new Ford! Staff was professional and friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easy to work with

by Momtaxi on 08/22/2018

We recently purchased a used Toyota Highlander from Byers Ford and had a very good experience. Josh was very helpful throughout the whole buying process and everyone was very nice and there were no pushy sales people here at all. The price was very reasonable and the car was in excellent condition. The detailing on it was so good that it almost looked brand new and several people have asked me if it was a new model. We drove from out of state and I had been in communication with other dealers closer to home and found them to be annoying, sending numerous emails and texts and calls but this was not the case at Byers. Our dealings were professional and timely. They knew we wanted to drive back to Kansas and they did their best to speed the process along so we could be on our way. My husband always dreads buying cars but this was the easiest experience we have had in awhile. We really appreciated the fact that we didnt have to haggle. My only complaint was that the vehicle was advertised as a higher grade model than it actually was and I was quite disappointed as it was really what I was looking for which is why we drove so far to get it. We went ahead and purchased because it was a good car and it was a fair price, even for the lower model grade. The extended warranty is good and covers just about everything- we probably paid more for that than we should have and hopefully we wont need it but our experience generally has been that they are worth the cost so we felt inclined to purchase it. It was far away, but I would be willing to make the drive and buy from these guys again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easy Transaction

by Time4NewCar on 06/15/2018

It was really easy to engage with Byers Ford digitally. We knew what model, trim and features we wanted, so Josh found the vehicle, brought it to the dealership and we drove it home with a big smile on our face. Sometimes the car buying process wears you out but not with Josh and his team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Not recommended

by Patches38 on 04/16/2018

ought a 2017 Kia Optima in April from Byers Ford. The car papers mentioned that it was in a prior minor accident, but the sales people said everything was fixed. A few months later, I realized the break light on the same side where the previous accident was mentioned was not working properly. When I took a closer look I saw cracks on the side of the car. I took the car in and the person who bought the car from the auction said it was definitely from the previous accident that happened prior to my purchase. When I called the dealer, (Byers Ford) Ron, the manager said they have nothing to do with the car or the fact that they sold a car that was not properly fixed following a car accident. I am going to make a complain with the BBB and the Attorney Generals Office. Dealerships should not be selling damaged cars that were in prior accidents and were not properly fixed. Also, this manager said that was my fault without even seeing the site.... Sad, I will never buy from this seller!!!! I did not get a service, but wanted others to be informed in regards to Byers Ford commitment to customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

New Purchase Review

by Slapnuts on 02/28/2018

Ive bought a good 10-12 cars in the last 30 years and will say Byers is one of the first to actually do what they say and say what they mean. It was truly refreshing. It wasnt one or two people either, it was company wide. I drove 120 miles to purchase my truck because it is so difficult to find a dealership that listens, cares about your needs and wants, and you can trust that there wont be any gotchas when you go to sign your paperwork. Nice work Byers. Keep it going!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by DFrye1976 on 02/05/2018

I was purchasing a vehicle for my daughter to drive. Josh Chadwick was great! He wasn't pushy, helped me find a nice reliable car and the sales experience was Excellent! I've already recommended Josh to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

bob long

by bebob918 on 08/28/2017

when buying our new escap, we were under the impression that a update from ford was coming that would let us use apps, mainly maps and directions, work with my wifes i phone 5. we waited and waited ,6 months or more then finally told there was an update which would come at a cost. not happy,had i kmown about this i would probably not bought this car (new car).took car in for first oil change, could not be happier with the service department. great people who made that experience nice

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Byers Ford

by clcrump317 on 03/28/2017

My many experiences with purchases and service at Byers Ford have always been wonderful. They treat me like family. Mark Morgan always goes above and beyond normal employee duties to assist me with my purchase and service scheduling needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

25,000 mile check up

by barbcudia on 03/26/2017

I had a very satisfying experience with Byers Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My 2016 Edge

by Peggy52 on 01/10/2017

Always great service. People are professional and polite. It's always a pleasure to go for service. Wait time is minimal. Thanks for doing such a great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

ford escape

by joanie02 on 01/08/2017

I will always service my car at ford because Sam always helps me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Convenience and Dependability

by natebraun1 on 12/15/2016

I choose Byers Ford to service my Ford Explorer. I can drop my vehicle off the night before, and get a phone call from the dealership when the service is complete. The cashier is open until 6pm and that is convenient for me to pick up my vehicle after work. Byers Ford maintenance services is dependable and they can get almost anything done within one day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Barnard53 on 12/07/2016

Everyone was courteous and was extremely helpful. I also think the price for an oil change is much better than any jiffy lube type shops around my area and you know you are getting the right oil that is meant for your car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Another fine visit

by bob194512 on 11/08/2016

Ford and our dealer have taken very good care of helping us maintain our investments in our Ford products. Before the fords we now drive I had another ford that I had for almost 20 years with 457,000 trouble free miles what else needs to be said.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Jrcleveland on 09/07/2016

Bought a 2016 explorer and the experience was absolutely wonderful. Staff was not pushy and very helpful. A great group of people. Will most definitely be back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service

by akmcca81 on 08/30/2016

Even when there wasn't appointment available - Sam always finds a way to get me in to the get the work I need done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Convenient hours, great service

by jlmathew on 08/27/2016

I brought my truck in with the Service AdvanceTrac warning displaying and the service team was kind enough to take the time to pull codes without an appointment. An appointment was then scheduled to do the necessary repairs. Only issue I had was getting info on the status of the repair on the second day. Ended up just driving to the dealer and left with my repaired vehicle shortly after.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Excellent buying experience.

by Jpbroder on 08/22/2016

I recently purchased a 2016 Mustang GT from Byers Ford. I had been hoping to purchase a car in a few months when my car broke beyond repair leaving me stranded. I had to buy a new car quickly and was concerned I wouldn't be able to find the model, options, color that I was hoping to find on such short notice. After searching the Internet with little luck and contacting a couple other dealers that tried to sell me cars on their lot that I did not want, I contacted Nick Borgia at Byers. We discussed what model and options I desired and he quickly found the manual, black, fastback Mustang GT that I was looking for at another dealer. I came in to the dealership the next day to test drive a similar model on the lot and talk out the deal with Nick. Within an hour I was walking out the door having made my decision, and in a couple days I was driving my new car home. I couldn't be more satisfied with my experience. It was painless, and hassle-free. I received an excellent initial price quote, which was fantastic because no one wants to haggle with a dealer trying to sell at MSRP. The rest of the sales staff were friendly and helpful. I couldn't recommend buying from Byers Ford, and Nick Borgia any more.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
185 cars in stock
115 new59 used11 certified pre-owned
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
17 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Byers Auto is family owned and operated and has been serving Central Ohio in the automotive industry since 1897. Stop by our dealership located off State Route 23. We have a committed and knowledgeable staff that can help you with all of your automotive needs.

Not only do we offer an awesome array of excellent new Ford models on location, but we also have a huge inventory of used cars at our dealership as well. When you select the perfect model for your automotive needs, our finance team will work with you to find the best way to make you a car owner, on the best possible car loan and Ford lease for your specific needs.

For the entire car buying and ownership process, Byers Ford is here to help. If you are interested in more information about any of the products or services we have to offer here, come in and visit us soon! We are located at 1101 Columbus Pike Delaware, Ohio, and proudly serve drivers from Westerville OH, Lewis Center OH, Powell OH and Marysville OH as well.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

