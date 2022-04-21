1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Never been treated so poorly at a car dealer in my life been buying cars and having them do my services for years I treated like trash when I confronted them about a service they ripped me off on. Use so upset trying to resolve it with the service Mgr. After he went up to the offices 3 times and still no results I said do I have to go to small claims for you ripping me off .he went back up front to talk to someone in charge of everything then came back and said si ce you said small claims I'm no longer able to talk to you. You have to leave. Wow??? We even had an appt . With max to buy the new envision on the show room floor. . I told max what happened and we wasn't ever coming back . All.of this over a 200$ rip off and I fixed it myself in 2 mins. A blown fuse. Won't recommend them to my worst enemy. Read more