Stykemain Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Stykemain Buick GMC
Routine Service
by 04/21/2022on
I came in without an appointment, they took me in and took care of my SUV. Very reasonable prices and easy to work with staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Service
by 04/21/2022on
I came in without an appointment, they took me in and took care of my SUV. Very reasonable prices and easy to work with staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go else where for service loyal customers don't mean anything to themem
by 11/07/2021on
Never been treated so poorly at a car dealer in my life been buying cars and having them do my services for years I treated like trash when I confronted them about a service they ripped me off on. Use so upset trying to resolve it with the service Mgr. After he went up to the offices 3 times and still no results I said do I have to go to small claims for you ripping me off .he went back up front to talk to someone in charge of everything then came back and said si ce you said small claims I'm no longer able to talk to you. You have to leave. Wow??? We even had an appt . With max to buy the new envision on the show room floor. . I told max what happened and we wasn't ever coming back . All.of this over a 200$ rip off and I fixed it myself in 2 mins. A blown fuse. Won't recommend them to my worst enemy.
They do great work
by 05/17/2021on
The only draw back was it took twice as long as was told me. And they give me a number to text to if I had any questions so when I did nobody ever text me back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
gm
by 04/01/2019on
The price was what was advertised and the vehicle was clean and ready to go when we picked it up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cadillac purchase and service
by 01/27/2019on
Always have been treated well with service work on my GMC envoy, so I bought a 2013 caddy at OP off the lot. The service after the purchase was very good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car maintenance
by 01/24/2019on
Friendly and professional
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beyond helpful!!!!
by 03/19/2013on
I wanted to look at a truck you had on the lot but because of my work hours it was difficult for me to find time to go to your lot. I called and the salesman was more then happy to bring the truck to my work place on my break so that I could look at it. I told him I wanted it and it was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments