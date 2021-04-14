5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just purchased a 2021 CRV EX L. This was the 3rd Honda that Michael Ledford has sold to us. We live 1 1/2 hours away from White Allen and Michael goes out of his way to make the paperwork, purchase, and delivery of the car as easy on us as possible. Michael is friendly, easy to work with, and is never in a hurry with us. White Allen is a quality dealership. I have bought 7 cars from them and used their service department since 1992. Bill Floyd, in the service department, is exceptional! He is thorough in his explanations and is extremely helpful. I always enjoy going to my service appointments because everyone is so nice and the waiting area is clean and provides drinks and snacks! Read more