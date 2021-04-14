Customer Reviews of White Allen Honda
GREAT Experience!!
by 04/14/2021on
I just have to say after being a long time Toyota owner (nothing against Toyota at all) I am so pleased with my new 2021 Honda CR-V I purchased at White Allen Honda. Randy Terry and Dan Nagle were the easiest to work with and made the whole car buying process simple. I spoke on the phone with both Randy and Dan.....they answered all questions, explained the whole process honestly and efficiently as well as have been following up with me. I feel so confident in being a new Honda owner and look forward to driving my car for a long time to come!
Terrible!
by 08/14/2021on
Inquired about availability of a car at 7:30 pm. Told it was available and set appt for 10 am the next day to see it. Drove over 50 miles and took the day off work. When we got there they didn’t even know we had an appt. and said the vehicle was sold!! Awful communication. Try to sell another car not at all interested in.
Excellent professional Service
by 02/23/2021on
Thank you Randy for making my purchase such a pleasant experience. You and the entire team at White Allen Honda went above and beyond to provide excellent professional customer service. I love my civic.
Great service
by 02/12/2021on
Service department is top notch. Staff is always courteous and personable, taking the time to ensure you are fully aware of what is being done to your vehicle and why. Service is always done to my satisfaction, my go-to place for vehicle service of any kind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of New CRV EX L
by 02/10/2021on
Just purchased a 2021 CRV EX L. This was the 3rd Honda that Michael Ledford has sold to us. We live 1 1/2 hours away from White Allen and Michael goes out of his way to make the paperwork, purchase, and delivery of the car as easy on us as possible. Michael is friendly, easy to work with, and is never in a hurry with us. White Allen is a quality dealership. I have bought 7 cars from them and used their service department since 1992. Bill Floyd, in the service department, is exceptional! He is thorough in his explanations and is extremely helpful. I always enjoy going to my service appointments because everyone is so nice and the waiting area is clean and provides drinks and snacks!
Great service
by 02/06/2021on
Nice to deal with happy and polite professionals during this pandemic
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and tire rotation
by 02/03/2021on
Pleased with my service and professionalism of the staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 01/14/2021on
As always top notch work from a very caring staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased Honda Pilot
by 01/13/2021on
Hugh Fullerton was very helpful in helping us go through the purchasing process. He explained everything and helped our decision to buy new instead of used a lot less stressful.
Always SUPER service
by 01/10/2021on
Took my 2010 Accord in for service. Used the night drop, which is terrific, works with my schedule. They had it done and ready to go before promised. VERY friendly and knowledgeable staff, several of the gentlemen have been there a long time, through multiple Honda’s I’ve owned. Nice to see that loyalty! Keeps me coming back too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisfied
by 01/08/2021on
As with all of my previous experiences with White-Allen Honda I was very happy with every aspect of this experience. That they were able to take my vehicle, on short notice , to plug a leaky tire, was a definite plus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall service--Honda Accord Hybrid
by 12/30/2020on
I brought my Accord Hybrid in for the recall service (software update). The service staff were very friendly, and the work was done before I expected it! Great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 12/25/2020on
Got me in with no appt at last minute with very short wait
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a pleasure
by 12/24/2020on
It is always a pleasure to have my Honda Accord serviced a White Allen. The Service Managers are professional, polite and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department
by 12/13/2020on
James was GREAT! His customer service and kindness was top notch. As long as he remains in the service department, I will have my car serviced there again! Thank you for being helpful and kind!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love White Allen Honda
by 12/11/2020on
I recently drove home in my 3rd leased vehicle from White Allen Honda. I am a repeat customer because they offer an excellent product, great service dept and the people are helpful and friendly. If you need a leased vehicle, call Hugh Fullerton.
Recent Service
by 12/10/2020on
They did a terrific job getting my van repaired and working with Honda directly to do so. Always a solid service experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service: Belt Squeak
by 11/20/2020on
Car was squeaking. Picked White Allen because of reviews. They fixed the squeak, was fair, honest, and rate was very reasonable. Since I'm out of town, I'm only speaking about one experience but will use them again when needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job!
by 11/15/2020on
Loaner vehicle allows me an opportunity to test drive a newer car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car service
by 11/14/2020on
Overpriced but good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
