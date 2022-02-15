5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We drove about an hour to take a look at a truck. Rob our salesman was in contact with us the whole time, even outside regular business hours! I had looked at a similar truck the day before and was pretty set on getting it until we got to White-Allen. Rob greeted us outside, had the truck pulled up and immediately took us too it. After the test drive we went through the hassle of trying to trade in a car and Come up with a deal. Rob was respectful and not pushy at all, he respected our time and decisions. It took some time to finish everything but their were a few other folks ahead of us. The entire staff was a pleasure to be around. The day before I had gone to Jeff Wyler in Colerain and the salesman I had was good but the atmosphere was horrific, it felt like a frat house. An employee at Jeff Wyler bought 2 pairs of shoes from some random person and had them dropped off, while working, while I was sitting at the desk next to him. White-Allen was a great experience, worth the drive!! If your headed to White-Allen ask for Rob! Read more