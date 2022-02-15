Customer Reviews of White Allen Chevrolet
Great Job
by 02/15/2022on
Dan was great to work with. He was prompt , and very professional during the sales experience. I would not have been able to buy the car ,if not his offer to make the home delivery. Thanks again, great job!
Doug was my salesman, was amazing, he went above and beyond !
by 02/12/2022on
Doug really was great to work with. Process was extremely simple, he got everything I ask for. I highly recommend Doug and White Allen Chevrolet!!!
Thank you Robert Whitaker!
by 03/05/2021on
He went above and beyond to make sure my wife and I could surprise our daughter with her very first car and personally delivered it to our home in Springfield!
Buying a new vehicle
by 02/17/2021on
Robert Whitaker was the guy that help me and my husband purchase my new suv. He was patient , very detailed , very respectful! I would recommend him to anyone if needing a new vehicle!
Beautiful JOB
by 02/12/2021on
My SALESMAN..ROBERT was very thriving,honest,down to earth, Realness to/for me..kind n very passionate about his job..in the future again i'll deal with him anyday..thank u white-allen n more thanks to r. witaker..5
A great place to buy a car!!!
by 01/31/2021on
The dealership is located in downtown Dayton. This central location allows buyers from all over Dayton easy access. The team is very helpful and makes the buying experience easy.
Great Time!
by 01/31/2021on
We drove about an hour to take a look at a truck. Rob our salesman was in contact with us the whole time, even outside regular business hours! I had looked at a similar truck the day before and was pretty set on getting it until we got to White-Allen. Rob greeted us outside, had the truck pulled up and immediately took us too it. After the test drive we went through the hassle of trying to trade in a car and Come up with a deal. Rob was respectful and not pushy at all, he respected our time and decisions. It took some time to finish everything but their were a few other folks ahead of us. The entire staff was a pleasure to be around. The day before I had gone to Jeff Wyler in Colerain and the salesman I had was good but the atmosphere was horrific, it felt like a frat house. An employee at Jeff Wyler bought 2 pairs of shoes from some random person and had them dropped off, while working, while I was sitting at the desk next to him. White-Allen was a great experience, worth the drive!! If your headed to White-Allen ask for Rob!
Sales team that treats you like family!
by 01/28/2021on
I purchased a (new to me) pre-owned vehicle from White Allen Chevrolet a little over a year ago. Starting with the search online and getting an appointment to go see the vehicle I had in mind, to meeting the salesman Dan and checking out the vehicle in person, test drive and all, to working with the finance manger Justin and getting the price just right, all the way to bringing the car in for routine maintenance and getting great service. The friendly staff at White Allen has become like family. Always greeting me with a smile and checking in to see how things are going. I've even dealt with the staff at the collision center when I brought my vehicle in for a full detail after a weekend camping trip with my dogs. I am blown away by the great customer service and will definitely be back when it's time to trade in this car for a new one.
New 19 Silverado
by 12/30/2019on
Marcus was extremely helpful and made sure all our recall repairs were made quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated Great!
by 12/17/2019on
Steve Bowling was very knowledgable and took great care of me. Will be back
Best in Dayton
by 10/28/2019on
The sales team at white allen used cars are great. They always make me feel at home. From sales to finance department it was perfect. White allen is where my family puts their trust.. thanks Dan and Travis. Y'all rock
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Liftgate noise
by 09/16/2019on
The checkin person fixed the problem on the spot. I left within five minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Springing in Springfield
by 07/30/2019on
Initially thru the internet, then by phone. I was able to find the make/model of car I wanted at White-Allen in Dayton. I was able to negotiate successfully with salesman, Joey Overholser, a deal. No tricks, no hidden curtains. He was up front, honest, and informative. I feel satisfied with my car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and Easy
by 05/21/2019on
Great service. Prompt and helpful internet department and the sales floor was a fun process without haggle over price
Great Experience!!!
by 05/20/2019on
This was by far the best experience I have ever had at a car dealership. Our salesman Victor was AWESOME! along with Justin, Travis and JD. I have had great service many times at White Allen Chevrolet but none of that compares to someone that can make a stressful process seem absolutely effortless. He went out of his way to make sure that we got into something that not only worked well for us in our daily lives and financially but he made sure it was something we loved as well. I know that car shopping can be a very stressful and sometimes scary experience. So If you are considering buying a Chevy, I highly recommend going to see Victor at White Allen Chevrolet. You wont feel the least bit pressured into anything and you'll be happy when you leave.
Great Service & friendly staff
by 05/06/2019on
Quick and easy, they completed the job in a timely manner at an affordable cost. Great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 05/05/2019on
Always treated well by the Service Team! Darrel always takes me to work when my car is getting fixed and always has a smile on his face. Tom is always upfront and honest about charges and issues that need address. I choose to come to White Allen even though I purchased my Chevy elsewhere....that should tell you something!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 04/16/2019on
Pricing was straightforward. Staff was great to work with and price was good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/18/2019on
Good price and quick turnaround.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
