Reichard Buick GMC

161 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45406
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Reichard Buick GMC

3.7
Overall Rating
3.67 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
3 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Downhill

by DenaliMan on 03/03/2022

Oil change and check rear passenger tire for noise coming out. Said they would check the noise and take the tire off. Obviously didn’t take the tire off at all, bc after taking to another mechanic, one of the lug nut stems was broken off and rattling behind the center cap making the sound. So Reichard lied about that. Also, electrical wire harness was hanging down by my exhaust after I left. Also, no brakes checked, no rotation or balancing of tires during the oil change. Very sub par. And the basic bare minimum oil change took almost 90 minutes with scheduled appointment. Service has gone downhill since Steve left.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by Dr Jines on 01/26/2022

Excellent scheduled service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance for 2015 Buick Verano

by Nana Gerri on 06/15/2021

Very Professional and quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
45 cars in stock
0 new45 used0 certified pre-owned
GMC Acadia
GMC Acadia
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Terrain
GMC Terrain
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Sierra 1500
GMC Sierra 1500
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
