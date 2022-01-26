1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Oil change and check rear passenger tire for noise coming out. Said they would check the noise and take the tire off. Obviously didn’t take the tire off at all, bc after taking to another mechanic, one of the lug nut stems was broken off and rattling behind the center cap making the sound. So Reichard lied about that. Also, electrical wire harness was hanging down by my exhaust after I left. Also, no brakes checked, no rotation or balancing of tires during the oil change. Very sub par. And the basic bare minimum oil change took almost 90 minutes with scheduled appointment. Service has gone downhill since Steve left. Read more