Reichard Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Reichard Buick GMC
service
by 01/26/2022on
Excellent scheduled service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Downhill
by 03/03/2022on
Oil change and check rear passenger tire for noise coming out. Said they would check the noise and take the tire off. Obviously didn’t take the tire off at all, bc after taking to another mechanic, one of the lug nut stems was broken off and rattling behind the center cap making the sound. So Reichard lied about that. Also, electrical wire harness was hanging down by my exhaust after I left. Also, no brakes checked, no rotation or balancing of tires during the oil change. Very sub par. And the basic bare minimum oil change took almost 90 minutes with scheduled appointment. Service has gone downhill since Steve left.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Maintenance for 2015 Buick Verano
by 06/15/2021on
Very Professional and quick service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes