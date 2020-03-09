White Allen Honda

White Allen Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
630 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45405
(855) 837-3817
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of White Allen Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(79)
Recommend: Yes (79) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

A great experience at White Allen Honda

by Carol Jones on 09/03/2020

We arrived knowing we were interested in the CR-V. Hugh was very helpful in explaining the different models (gas only and hybrid) as well as the trim levels available. We happily settled on a hybrid, and drove it home that evening. We appreciate that they stayed late to finish the paperwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
144 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

A great experience at White Allen Honda

by Carol Jones on 09/03/2020

We arrived knowing we were interested in the CR-V. Hugh was very helpful in explaining the different models (gas only and hybrid) as well as the trim levels available. We happily settled on a hybrid, and drove it home that evening. We appreciate that they stayed late to finish the paperwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Great Service on 09/02/2020

Great service from the team at White Allen. Greeted me at the door and replaced my flat tire in no time, very professional. Very happy with their tire warranty program.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome Adventure

by I Gregory on 08/26/2020

Very happy to express a positive response to an awesome experience being a first time customer to White Allen Honda. Sales team treated me with respect and went beyond any requirements to meet my expectations. Thank You for asking.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very fast and honest

by Ali Yahya Qeshta on 08/14/2020

I had a problem with my transmission sensor. All the other mechanics outside evaluated the problem and they said it would cost too much. I took it to the guys in the dealer of white allen, really he knew the problem in no time at all at foxed it for almost 6 times less than The price offered outside Within less than an hour. I truly recommend them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service as always

by Avanti W on 08/13/2020

I enjoy using White Allen Honda to get my Ridgeline serviced. I am always greeted and seen in a timely manner and service never takes long. They are patient enough to answer all my questions everytime I go there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Seat Cover Replacements

by Christine Goad on 08/09/2020

The service was efficient and I felt they bent over backwards to solve the problem in a timely, professional manner! Thank you for excellent service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service as expected

by Alan S on 07/27/2020

White Allen Service Department continues to provide great support. Due to a death in the family they we able to be flexible on the day we brought the car in for service and provided a loaner so we were not stranded for the day while they serviced the vehicle. They called back and kept in touch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service, car not starting

by Ken Breakall on 07/24/2020

Normal service plus attempt to identify why car had trouble starting. Battery was replaced in hopes of solving the problem. Time will tell

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Pharmer40 on 07/07/2020

Great and friendly service. Our 2018 CR-V Told us it needed maintenance and we took it in for oil change, tire rotation, and manufacturer software update. They got it in and out and it wasn’t expensive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change tires rotated

by Darrell Leavell on 06/28/2020

The service was very good and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service Department

by SEA on 06/21/2020

I started coming to this dealership less than a year ago. I was at another local dealership and saw so much turnover and change that I didn’t know one person who work there anymore. One recommendation from a friend, I gave White Allen service department a try. Seeing that many of the service managers have been there for two or three decades made me very happy. I have an extremely satisfied thus far with White Allen Honda service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Steve S on 06/20/2020

You are always greeted promptly and courteously at White-Allen. All the service is explained well with prices clearly noted. Recommend the service department very highly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Rating

by Margaret Hilt on 06/18/2020

It was an oil change routine, done. I had a problem with the Tire Pressure Monitoring System not working properly. The problem was resolved shortly and repaired in a timely manner. As always, polite and pleasant service in all departments.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Blessedman on 03/24/2020

Mr. Hugh Fullerton was so professional and courteous at each phase of the buying process. He is the reason why i decided to stick with the Honda Civic. Enjoyed my experience immensely!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

.

by Bill on 03/10/2020

The Service dept and the parts dept have great employees to take care of your vehicles

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good experience

by Owner on 03/09/2020

My experience has always been professional and one that has never been stressful at White Allen. Your sales staff are well trained and courteous. We were in and out in no time. Purchased my third car here and won't go anywhere else in the future. Our sales person was Mike Ledford. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2017 Honda Accord

by Honda on 02/19/2020

NO PRESSURE-That was great!! Salesperson was very informative, explained and thoroughly answered all questions, took the time needed to inform us about features of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Heather's Review

by 12345Heather on 01/28/2020

White Allen did great as usual. They know me by name and do such a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

recall repair

by max on 01/24/2020

had a recall on our 2019 honda crv. white allen took care of it in less time then stated ,plus they have a shuttle to drive you to your home and back so you don't have to wait at the dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service always

by Candace on 01/18/2020

I’ve been coming to White Allen since I purchased my 2013 Honda Accord. I’ve never had bad service here. Everyone is super nice and professional. I live in Troy and I pass Voss Honda just to get my service done in Dayton at White Allen. They always make recommendations of what needs to be done, and I never feel pressured at all. Would definitely recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda Service

by Jackson on 01/18/2020

The staff was friendly and helped me diagnose what the problems were. Their prices were good also. Even offered a loaner car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
177 cars in stock
113 new49 used15 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

White Allen Honda in Dayton, OH treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-232-3413.

what sets us apart
Free loaner vehicles for Service customers. Free Starbucks coffee. Free Shuttle service.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes