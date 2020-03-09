We arrived knowing we were interested in the CR-V. Hugh was very helpful in explaining the different models (gas only and hybrid) as well as the trim levels available. We happily settled on a hybrid, and drove it home that evening. We appreciate that they stayed late to finish the paperwork.
Very happy to express a positive response to an awesome experience being a first time customer to White Allen Honda.
Sales team treated me with respect and went beyond any requirements to meet my expectations. Thank You for asking.
I had a problem with my transmission sensor. All the other mechanics outside evaluated the problem and they said it would cost too much.
I took it to the guys in the dealer of white allen, really he knew the problem in no time at all at foxed it for almost 6 times less than The price offered outside Within less than an hour. I truly recommend them
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I enjoy using White Allen Honda to get my Ridgeline serviced. I am always greeted and seen in a timely manner and service never takes long. They are patient enough to answer all my questions everytime I go there!
White Allen Service Department continues to provide great support. Due to a death in the family they we able to be flexible on the day we brought the car in for service and provided a loaner so we were not stranded for the day while they serviced the vehicle. They called back and kept in touch.
Great and friendly service. Our 2018 CR-V Told us it needed maintenance and we took it in for oil change, tire rotation, and manufacturer software update. They got it in and out and it wasn’t expensive.
I started coming to this dealership less than a year ago. I was at another local dealership and saw so much turnover and change that I didn’t know one person who work there anymore. One recommendation from a friend, I gave White Allen service department a try. Seeing that many of the service managers have been there for two or three decades made me very happy. I have an extremely satisfied thus far with White Allen Honda service department.
It was an oil change routine, done.
I had a problem with the Tire Pressure Monitoring System not working properly. The problem was resolved shortly and repaired in a timely manner. As always, polite and pleasant service in all departments.
My experience has always been professional and one that has never been stressful at White Allen. Your sales staff are well trained and courteous. We were in and out in no time. Purchased my third car here and won't go anywhere else in the future. Our sales person was Mike Ledford. Thank you!
I’ve been coming to White Allen since I purchased my 2013 Honda Accord. I’ve never had bad service here. Everyone is super nice and professional. I live in Troy and I pass Voss Honda just to get my service done in Dayton at White Allen. They always make recommendations of what needs to be done, and I never feel pressured at all. Would definitely recommend this dealership.
