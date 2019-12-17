The sales team at white allen used cars are great. They always make me feel at home. From sales to finance department it was perfect. White allen is where my family puts their trust.. thanks Dan and Travis. Y'all rock
Initially thru the internet, then by phone. I was able to find the make/model of car I wanted at White-Allen in Dayton. I was able to negotiate successfully with salesman, Joey Overholser, a deal. No tricks, no hidden curtains. He was up front, honest, and informative. I feel satisfied with my car buying experience.
This was by far the best experience I have ever had at a car dealership. Our salesman Victor was AWESOME! along with Justin, Travis and JD. I have had great service many times at White Allen Chevrolet but none of that compares to someone that can make a stressful process seem absolutely effortless. He went out of his way to make sure that we got into something that not only worked well for us in our daily lives and financially but he made sure it was something we loved as well. I know that car shopping can be a very stressful and sometimes scary experience. So If you are considering buying a Chevy, I highly recommend going to see Victor at White Allen Chevrolet. You wont feel the least bit pressured into anything and you'll be happy when you leave.
Always treated well by the Service Team! Darrel always takes me to work when my car is getting fixed and always has a smile on his face. Tom is always upfront and honest about charges and issues that need address. I choose to come to White Allen even though I purchased my Chevy elsewhere....that should tell you something!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I called in to schedule an appointment for an oil change an was serviced on the same day. I had some additional questions about something that was unrelated and my technician went above and beyond to find out answers for me. I appreciate the time he took to explain everything to me and I didn’t feel rushed at all.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did a great job again.
My only complaint would be that other dealerships offer a wash with the service performed for free.
This isn't a game changer though.
The dealership dropoff and registration guy was very insightful as to the costs and reasons why.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The buying process was wonderful, but they knowingly sold us a vehicle without functioning locks. Also signed a paper where they acknowledged they owed us parts. They agreed to fix the locks, lied about sending the parts, gave us the runaround, lies about check being in the mail. Diassapointed. Shame on white Allen Chevrolet for scamming us and failing (this far) to make good on their promise.
White Allen sold me the Volt and have provided outstanding service since. last visit was due to failure of the driver window. Shane promptly returned my call had an idea of what the problem could be and an estimated cost to repair. Dropped it off, got a call explaining what was wrong and the cost of the repair. I approved the work and it was done later that day. Very happy with my service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We have bought two vehicles from White Allen Chervolet and get all of our vehicles serviced there as well. We always receive excellent service and will continue using them for all of our vehicle needs.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Service is horrible. Paid 900 for fix. 2 hours later my check engine light was on. Brought it back the next day and they wanted me to pay again. Also gave me the run around about getting a loaner vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
White Allen Chevrolet has been serving the residents of Dayton, Springfield, Huber Heights, Miamisburg, Troy, Fairborn, Springboro, Franklin, Beavercreek, West Carrollton, Moraine and surrounding areas for 80 YEARS!! There is a reason people keep coming to see us generation after generation. Repeat business and referrals are what make us who we are. Come see our beautiful new showroom and state of the art service facility. We have some of the best service advisors and factory trained technicians in the area. Complimentary loaner vehicles are available as well as a local shuttle service. We also offer free pick up and delivery of your vehicle (appointment required). Call us at 937-222-3701 or visit our website at whiteallenchevy.com
1 Comments