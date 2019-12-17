White Allen Chevrolet

White Allen Chevrolet

442 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45405
(888) 653-1703
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of White Allen Chevrolet

4.7
Overall Rating
(23)
Recommend: Yes (21) No (2)
sales Rating

Treated Great!

by Konnor on 12/17/2019

Steve Bowling was very knowledgable and took great care of me. Will be back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
46 Reviews
service Rating

New 19 Silverado

by Craig on 12/30/2019

Marcus was extremely helpful and made sure all our recall repairs were made quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best in Dayton

by Samtoler on 10/28/2019

The sales team at white allen used cars are great. They always make me feel at home. From sales to finance department it was perfect. White allen is where my family puts their trust.. thanks Dan and Travis. Y'all rock

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Liftgate noise

by none on 09/16/2019

The checkin person fixed the problem on the spot. I left within five minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Springing in Springfield

by Stan on 07/30/2019

Initially thru the internet, then by phone. I was able to find the make/model of car I wanted at White-Allen in Dayton. I was able to negotiate successfully with salesman, Joey Overholser, a deal. No tricks, no hidden curtains. He was up front, honest, and informative. I feel satisfied with my car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Quick and Easy

by JRRundlee on 05/21/2019

Great service. Prompt and helpful internet department and the sales floor was a fun process without haggle over price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!!!

by KellyMatson on 05/20/2019

This was by far the best experience I have ever had at a car dealership. Our salesman Victor was AWESOME! along with Justin, Travis and JD. I have had great service many times at White Allen Chevrolet but none of that compares to someone that can make a stressful process seem absolutely effortless. He went out of his way to make sure that we got into something that not only worked well for us in our daily lives and financially but he made sure it was something we loved as well. I know that car shopping can be a very stressful and sometimes scary experience. So If you are considering buying a Chevy, I highly recommend going to see Victor at White Allen Chevrolet. You wont feel the least bit pressured into anything and you'll be happy when you leave.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service & friendly staff

by Regina on 05/06/2019

Quick and easy, they completed the job in a timely manner at an affordable cost. Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent customer service

by Heather_M on 05/05/2019

Always treated well by the Service Team! Darrel always takes me to work when my car is getting fixed and always has a smile on his face. Tom is always upfront and honest about charges and issues that need address. I choose to come to White Allen even though I purchased my Chevy elsewhere....that should tell you something!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Experience

by John_in_Dayton on 04/16/2019

Pricing was straightforward. Staff was great to work with and price was good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Tim on 03/18/2019

Good price and quick turnaround.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fantastic Service

by Sheryl on 03/16/2019

I called in to schedule an appointment for an oil change an was serviced on the same day. I had some additional questions about something that was unrelated and my technician went above and beyond to find out answers for me. I appreciate the time he took to explain everything to me and I didn’t feel rushed at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great!

by Steve on 03/11/2019

Wes,Tom,and Tom are always GREAT to work with! They always get me in and out as quickly as possible. Keep up the GREAT JOB Guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr

by Terry on 02/27/2019

Did a great job again. My only complaint would be that other dealerships offer a wash with the service performed for free. This isn't a game changer though. The dealership dropoff and registration guy was very insightful as to the costs and reasons why.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional care

by KMiller on 01/29/2019

White Allen went above and behind in all departments in the collision repair of my car. Never had to wonder when it would be done they kept me very well informed and repairs were done very quickly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Worst customer service experience ever

by Katie on 12/17/2018

The buying process was wonderful, but they knowingly sold us a vehicle without functioning locks. Also signed a paper where they acknowledged they owed us parts. They agreed to fix the locks, lied about sending the parts, gave us the runaround, lies about check being in the mail. Diassapointed. Shame on white Allen Chevrolet for scamming us and failing (this far) to make good on their promise.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service every visit

by Scott on 12/10/2018

White Allen sold me the Volt and have provided outstanding service since. last visit was due to failure of the driver window. Shane promptly returned my call had an idea of what the problem could be and an estimated cost to repair. Dropped it off, got a call explaining what was wrong and the cost of the repair. I approved the work and it was done later that day. Very happy with my service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Dealership

by Danielle on 12/06/2018

Wonderful experience. The people there are very nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service as ALWAYS!

by Steve on 10/29/2018

Tom, Wes, Tom and the whole service team are always great! Top notch service everytime!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by CKinsey on 10/20/2018

We have bought two vehicles from White Allen Chervolet and get all of our vehicles serviced there as well. We always receive excellent service and will continue using them for all of our vehicle needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The worse

by Jayda on 10/18/2018

Service is horrible. Paid 900 for fix. 2 hours later my check engine light was on. Brought it back the next day and they wanted me to pay again. Also gave me the run around about getting a loaner vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
288 cars in stock
192 new67 used29 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

White Allen Chevrolet has been serving the residents of Dayton, Springfield, Huber Heights, Miamisburg, Troy, Fairborn, Springboro, Franklin, Beavercreek, West Carrollton, Moraine and surrounding areas for 80 YEARS!! There is a reason people keep coming to see us generation after generation. Repeat business and referrals are what make us who we are. Come see our beautiful new showroom and state of the art service facility. We have some of the best service advisors and factory trained technicians in the area. Complimentary loaner vehicles are available as well as a local shuttle service. We also offer free pick up and delivery of your vehicle (appointment required). Call us at 937-222-3701 or visit our website at whiteallenchevy.com

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

