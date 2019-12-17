sales Rating

This was by far the best experience I have ever had at a car dealership. Our salesman Victor was AWESOME! along with Justin, Travis and JD. I have had great service many times at White Allen Chevrolet but none of that compares to someone that can make a stressful process seem absolutely effortless. He went out of his way to make sure that we got into something that not only worked well for us in our daily lives and financially but he made sure it was something we loved as well. I know that car shopping can be a very stressful and sometimes scary experience. So If you are considering buying a Chevy, I highly recommend going to see Victor at White Allen Chevrolet. You wont feel the least bit pressured into anything and you'll be happy when you leave. Read more