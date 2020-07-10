5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Evans Motorworks, Re: Casey Mousa I wanted to thank you for the kindness you showed me while purchasing my first BMW 335i. I have always wanted a German luxury car. I was truly looking at Audi, Mercedes and BMW. One day I told my wife I was going to look at Evans Motorworks for BMWs. I told my salesmen, Casey Mousa, that I was not going to purchase the day of the visit. What really drew me near to Casey was that he was not pushy, he actually cared about me and what I wanted. Being a car guy myself, he was one of the most knowledgeable young men about cars that I have ever seen. He simply impressed me that at his age, he knew so much about new cars, old cars, all kinds of cars. Casey took time and asked me what I wanted in a car. He told me he wanted to make sure that I got the color and engine, as well as all the options I wanted. He pulled around a black BMW 335i, exactly like I had dreamed of. After taking it on a long drive, he told me about the options on this car, and why he loved BMW. I was impressed with his professionalism, as well as his knowledge of the car. He easily showed me options on the car that I never knew existed. As we returned to the dealership, I looked the car over and mentioned that I would get back with Casey. After a few days, my wife told me I should go get the car! At the same time, Casey called to see how I was doing and if I was still interested in the car. I then asked him to work up some prices and I would look them over. When we agreed to the price, Casey emailed me a form that made it easy to fill out and email back. Casey told me at the time I was thinking about buying the car, that it may be better to make that decision before the end of the month. At the time, BMW was offering cash back and special lease incentives. Casey suggested that they may change at the beginning of the month which just happened to be 1 day away. He was right, the evening of the day we went to sign all of the paperwork, BMW did change its policies but Casey and Evans motorsports still honored the deal we had already made. It is important to mention that after the sale, Casey contacted me several times about my car and asked if I had any concerns or questions. He even gave me his personal cell phone number, which I have never had a salesmen do before. I also wanted my windows tinted, and Casey advised me of the best tint. Casey came a week later and picked up my car at my office approximately 35 minutes away and left me a 2015 BMW for a loaner car, while they tinted my windows. He dropped the car off to me at my house that evening! Very impressive to say the least. So not only was Casey there before the sale, he was there after it too! That means a lot. He set up everything on my BMW the way I wanted, as well as told me about BMWs valet service, which I used when I went to the Dayton airport. I truly believe Casey Mousa is an asset to Evans Motorsworks, as well as the BMW Company as a whole. His personality and his love and knowledge of cars makes for the best salesmen that I have ever encountered. When I am ready to purchase my next BMW, I will not hesitate to return to Casey for another purchase, because I know I can depend on his vast knowledge of BMW cars as well as his laid back demeanor. I also in the future will not hesitate to refer all of my fellow gearheads to Casey and Evans Motorworks for all of their car buying needs as well. Thank you Casey, for all of your help, and kindness you have shown me. I not only consider you an excellent salesman but a good friend as well! Sincerely, Eric Read more