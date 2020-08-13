Customer Reviews of Haasz Automall Of Dalton
Best Experience Buying My New Car
by 08/13/2020on
I just bought my first new car from Haasz Automall. It was the best. I had Karen S. as my sales consultant. She was amazing from the first moment I got there. Helped me out in many ways. She got me into the perfect car. Very helpful and knowledgable. I got a new 2019 Chevy Trax. She was on point with everything she said. Great experience. I will always go back to Haasz Automall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience Buying My New Car
by 08/13/2020on
I just bought my first new car from Haasz Automall. It was the best. I had Karen S. as my sales consultant. She was amazing from the first moment I got there. Helped me out in many ways. She got me into the perfect car. Very helpful and knowledgable. I got a new 2019 Chevy Trax. She was on point with everything she said. Great experience. I will always go back to Haasz Automall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Dept
by 06/15/2020on
Horrible Service experience: Your service manager was rude and very unprofessional. He had the nerve to raise his voice to me and then hung up on me, when he didn’t like to hear what ME the CUSTOMER had to say. I took my van in because my sliding door wasn’t opening (it’s a manual door on a 2016 dodge caravan with 50,000 miles), and without calling me first they forced my door open breaking the latch and lock then called me and told me it would be $795+ tax to fix everything at about 4:30 at night. When in all reality they should of asked me first before assuming I would pay that for a sliding backdoor or if I could even afford something like that right now. I ended up leaving with a door that wouldn’t close (they rigged my door to somewhat close, not even enough to show it closed) and a bad experience with the service department. He admitted they should of probably called me first but there was no way I was walking away without paying them something. All I asked was for my van to be back to how it was brought in, with a closing back door (not even operating just closing as it was) Brent would not take accountable for his team breaking the latch that will now cost me $400+ to fix & sadly that wasn’t even what was wrong with the door according to their paperwork. He not only spoke to me like I was a child, he also made remarks about customers not helping him have a job, he “wasn’t a cop or firefighter.” Which I’m unsure why that profession has anything to do with his. If it was for me buying a car from a company he works for then have it serviced, his job would not apply! This man should no longer be a representative for this company, because the sales & finance people were great, but when a man thinks he can over power a woman (customer) in a conversation, they are not a good face for the company. I Will be reaching out to the GM (even though I was informed it would just get pushed back to him (service manager) and the Owner. My car was bought not even 8 months ago and I’m already having these types of problems with this service department. I would avoid at all cost doing business with them just because of the service department alone. Which you have no choice but to use if you want all your warranties to stay valid.
no honest answers
by 12/19/2019on
brought a car in for repairs was quoted one price then another woman at desk kept changing things and saying thats not what i said then got rude when questioned about thing had no idea what repair would cost or how long very poor service wrighter
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
At our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content.
Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely fashion. We look forward to doing business with you!