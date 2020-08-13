1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Horrible Service experience: Your service manager was rude and very unprofessional. He had the nerve to raise his voice to me and then hung up on me, when he didn’t like to hear what ME the CUSTOMER had to say. I took my van in because my sliding door wasn’t opening (it’s a manual door on a 2016 dodge caravan with 50,000 miles), and without calling me first they forced my door open breaking the latch and lock then called me and told me it would be $795+ tax to fix everything at about 4:30 at night. When in all reality they should of asked me first before assuming I would pay that for a sliding backdoor or if I could even afford something like that right now. I ended up leaving with a door that wouldn’t close (they rigged my door to somewhat close, not even enough to show it closed) and a bad experience with the service department. He admitted they should of probably called me first but there was no way I was walking away without paying them something. All I asked was for my van to be back to how it was brought in, with a closing back door (not even operating just closing as it was) Brent would not take accountable for his team breaking the latch that will now cost me $400+ to fix & sadly that wasn’t even what was wrong with the door according to their paperwork. He not only spoke to me like I was a child, he also made remarks about customers not helping him have a job, he “wasn’t a cop or firefighter.” Which I’m unsure why that profession has anything to do with his. If it was for me buying a car from a company he works for then have it serviced, his job would not apply! This man should no longer be a representative for this company, because the sales & finance people were great, but when a man thinks he can over power a woman (customer) in a conversation, they are not a good face for the company. I Will be reaching out to the GM (even though I was informed it would just get pushed back to him (service manager) and the Owner. My car was bought not even 8 months ago and I’m already having these types of problems with this service department. I would avoid at all cost doing business with them just because of the service department alone. Which you have no choice but to use if you want all your warranties to stay valid. Read more