247 Howe Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
146 cars in stock
0 new136 used10 certified pre-owned
The Ron Marhofer Auto Family promises to give you a World Class Buying Experience. We offer our lowest price up front, averaging $1500 below our competition. Our non-commissioned sales team is trained to help you find the right vehicle for your lifestyle and budget, not just sell you a car. Wondering how much your trade is worth? We'll show you how we value your trade using Kelley Blue Book market data, so you can be confident that you are getting a fair price for your trade. Looking for a used vehicle? We’ll give you a free Carfax and a full inspection report from our certified technicians (excludes as-is vehicles). We offer free home delivery up to 150 miles. What happens after you buy a vehicle? Visit any of our 5 convenient locations for free car washes for life, take advantage of our 30-minute oil change guarantee or its free, plus you don't need an appointment for maintenance services. Feel the difference at The Ron Marhofer Auto Family.

Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Car Wash
Customer Lounge Area
Children's Play Facilities
Complimentary WiFi

