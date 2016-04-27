Customer Reviews of Ron Marhofer Nissan
Ripped off elderly couple
by 04/27/2016on
My parents went in for their standard oil change at RMN. Service tells them their 9-year old, 45,000 mile, Maxima needs $3,000 worth of repair work and if they drive it, the engine could be damaged. My 80-year old father was in shock. They conveniently mentioned that someone could help them find a new car. Gave them blue book price minus $3k for their Maxima. They leased an Altima. The first time they ever leased. My Dad trusted them. We looked online on RMN own site and found a much better lease deal, a few thousand less! We went in with them the next day and demanded that they change it. They agreed and played totally dumb about their online deal. They even sold them the Allstate plan ($22 more per month) when they have AAA and tried to sell it to them again after we took it off and left them to sign the papers! Over the weekend, a much lower lease rate of same car advertised in paper and in flyer mailed to our houses! $1,400 less for the entire term (including money down)! Even though it was only two business days later, they refused to give them this new deal. We now wonder if anything was wrong with their car in the first place? They say they did the "right" thing. Sure, but only when caught. Took advantage of people in shock and on a fixed income. Shame on you RMN. Never again at any RMN dealership. Do you homework if you go here, they WON'T give you the best deal.
From start to finish!!! Great experience
by 11/08/2014on
From the sales manager, trade appraisal to the finance dept and driving away in my new car I was very happy. Great team of ppl that made me feel at home.
Wouldn't go anywhere else!
by 05/24/2014on
Recently went into Ron Marhofer Nissan not knowing exactly what I wanted. At the end of the process I ended up getting the exact vehicle I wanted at a payment lower then I was expecting to walk out at. Would not go anywhere else to ever buy a car again!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Ron Marhofer Nissan!
by 04/29/2014on
Recently purchased a new Nissan Rogue from Mike P. He was friendly, professional and honest. Mike was upfront when he didn't know the answer to my questions and went to another source to make sure that he gave me accurate information. He understood that we were under a time constraint that day and was accommodating to this fact. The process was simple and everyone was very helpful from the moment we walked in, to the appraisal of our trade, to the test drive and finally, to the purchase. They were able to find me exactly what I was looking for and found me the best financing possible. When they appraised my car, I expected about $2,000 less than what they gave me for my old car which was unexpected! I highly recommend the staff at Ron Marhofer Nissan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best used car buying experience ever
by 04/28/2014on
Robert B. at Ron Marhofer Nissan was super helpful. Everyone works on salary, not commission. The dealership has up-front non-negotiable pricing - no haggling, but they price the cars at rock bottom prices to begin with. We bought a 2005 Toyota Camry XLS with 62,000. It was $3600 under kbb and $600 under edmunds. The sticker on the car said $10,350 but we got the internet price of $10,100 - we just told Robert that we saw that price online, we didn't need a printout. We had low financing already set up. He offered to check if they could beat that rate - we said sure. We took the car for a drive, and loved it. By the time we got back, Robert told us they couldn't beat the rate and it was no problem whatsoever to finance it with our credit union. Our credit union is tedious to work with and the check was delayed, but Robert was completely patient. We signed the car buying paperwork and took the car home the same day under a rental car agreement until we got the credit union check. The transaction went flawlessly. Robert was helpful with everything. We asked to try a cell phone charger to see if it would work in the car. He found one from a co-worker for us to use, and yes, it worked. He brought more hot water, (they have unlimited cold drinks too) He even asked If he could bring us food and deliver to us free boxes of chicken tenders and rolls from O'Charlie's for us - we had two hungry little girls. The girls happily played in the spacious kids' area with duplos and other fun toys connected to a lounge for adults. In short, we highly recommend them. They treated us like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new Nissan Frontier
by 04/26/2014on
Nice dealership, Great sales staff (Josh H) very knowledgeable. Went out of their way to get the vehicle I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Must See Mike C!
by 04/26/2014on
I previously had a terrible experience at the Ron Marhofer dealerships. Out of sheer curiousity, I walked into the Nissan dealer. I was greeted promptly and professionally. The owner, Chris, and our sales rep, Michael C, worked diligently to get us the best deal with our best interests in mind. Not only did they wipe out our negative equity on a damaged trade in, but introduced us to Nissan's lease program, which in the end is the best choice for us. Thank you Ron Marhofer team for making this experience one to remember!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good car-buying experience
by 04/25/2014on
Low stress, hassle free, no pressure sales. I paid a fair price for a new 2014 Nissan Frontier and felt I got a fair price for my trade-in as well. Mike C. was very accommodating and didn't bat an eye when I kept changing my mind!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
first class
by 04/24/2014on
I just leased a Nissan Maxima from Ron Marhoffer Nissan several months ago and was very pleased with my experience. Mike C. helped me thru the in's and out's of the process and made the experience truly enjoyable! I was able to get a fair price for my trade in and would recommend this dealership! 5/5 stars :) . Lindsay
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
RON MARHOFER NISSAN CUYAHOGA FALLS OHIO IS THE BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE
by 04/19/2014on
I give Ron Marhofer Nissan five stars when it comes to an easy relaxed car buying experience. The staff were super friendly and very personable and made it a no pressure situation. Thanks to Brad K. Kevin M., and Rora L. my transition from dreaming to buying was made a reality in no time at all. The staff make you feel like your part of a family and help with all questions. My wife and I were so satisfied with our experience at Ron Marhofer Nissan that we went back the next day to put her in a new car as well. I will definitely be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They sell you lemons
by 05/26/2013on
About 3 1/2 months ago my husband bought a truck from the Ron Marhofer Nissan dealership off of Howe Rd in Cuyahoga Falls. When he test drove it he immediately noticed a red fluid leaking and he assumed since they did a thorough check he just assumed it was something small like the power steering. My husband told them that he really liked the truck but noticed the leak, what he assumed it was and asked for it to be checked out. Brad, the guy trying to sell my husband his truck, said "Oh yeah! I will definitely have that checked out for you because Ron Marhofer himself makes sure that all of his vehicles driving off his lots are in perfect condition and doesn't want anything wrong with them." (This was the second time Ive heard this statement because my cars ac pump wasnt working properly and they got me in immediately to have it fixed for this reason) After figuring out all of the financing and my husband went back into to talk to Brad and sign paperwork, Brad told my husband he was not "eligible" for an extended warranty. After all paperwork was signed my husband drove off the lot with his new truck and a "we owe you" paper for the leak and Brad told him that he would call him and let him know when they could get him in to have it checked and fixed. After a week of waiting for the phone call my husband decided to call Brad but he could never get ahold of him or get him to return his phone calls when he left messages. Finally my husband decided to go in to talk to Brad personally but he never seemed to be in either. Fast forward to current day, my husband has a broken down truck that needs a whole new transmission because of their lack of proper customer service and not figuring out that the leak that we had on the truck was actually a transmission problem that lead to bigger problems down the road. Since we were told that we weren't eligible for the extended warranty, we don't have one, and the dealership and the sales manager will not make it right with us. This is the second vehicle we have bought from them with a transmission problem less than 4 months after purchasing it. We have made countless attempts for them to help us with the problem that should of been handled long before this. Now we are stuck with a broken down truck that we paid over $13,000 for and got just over 3,000 miles out of. These people are [non-permissible content removed] and will do whatever it takes to steal your money and meet their quotes. NO they may not get paid commission but like every place you work you still have a goal to meet and if you do not then you will lose your job. They say: " Quality products, personable people, and a unique business philosophy are what you will find when you walk into our dealership." But really you walk out with everything opposite. Poor quality products and very dishonest sales people. And if their sales philosophy is to rip people off then that is the only thing you will find. Very very unsatisfied and quite frankly just disgusted at the way these people do business. Never purchase a vehicle from them!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Playing games
by 07/23/2012on
I made an appointment to test drive a car, and the salesman was there and i must say he was friendly and professional. Right away we were test driving. I really like the car and made an offer $700 less than the asking $20 for a used car. He immediately said nope sorry we don't do that here. What take money? I think that was an extremely nice offer. So I left end of story, bought the same car the next day at Bedford Nissan for the price, and it had less miles. Two days later all of a sudden Ron Marhofer called to say now they had a sale and could sell me it. I was polite, however they were playing games, and i don't do that. Won't be back again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
