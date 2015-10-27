Lambert Buick GMC
Wowed with sales experience
by 10/27/2015on
A number of years ago we swore we would never do business with Lambert after our parent's experience. Well there is a new dealer in town and they just wowed us as we took delivery of a new Buick Enclave. The salesman Patrick Kassinger was terrific, Cooper explained the electronics and options in detail, and we felt like royalty. The changes made there have been tremendous and we look toward to a long relationship with Lambert.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oustanding Customer Service
by 06/08/2015on
The customer service at Lambert Buick is outstanding, the guys answered all our questions and treated us like royalty could not have chosen a better dealership. I would recommend them to anyone! Thanks Lambert Buick especially Garrett & Cooper you guys are the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Car Buying Experience EVER!!
by 05/06/2015on
Buyer Beware. Dont waste your time. Deals may seem enticing but will give you bait and switch and a sales experience youll wish you never had. I located a vehicle on ebay at their dealership and contacted a salesman. He informed me the vehicle was there and it would be extremely rare for it to be sold since it was not on their sales lot. I asked the salesman Garett Schneider to contact me at the end of the sales day if the vehicle had been sold. He contacted me at the end of the business day and informed the vehicle was still there and asked what time I would arrive the next day. I told him I would be there between 9-9:30 in the morning. Garett contacted me at 9:20 the next morning just before I arrived and informed another customer was test driving the vehicle. He told me the only way to secure the vehicle was to place a deposit over the phone which I agreed to do. He indicated he would call me back and when he did he informed me that he couldnt take the deposit. Upon arriving, after an hour trip, I was informed that I needed to wait to see if the other customers purchased. After nearly an hour waiting I was informed the van had been sold. I attempted to speak with the sales manager who ignored me. Emails to the dealership have gone unanswered. This is your typical cut-throat car lot and customers are merely a number. Dont buy from here. Find a dealer who respects and treats customers fairly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2015 GMC Yukon
by 04/19/2014on
I have purchased nine vehicles from Lambert Buick GMC ,Will S my sales person was very helpful in the process. The Service Dept. Is the reason I return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Lambert Buick - Verano Purchase
by 03/23/2014on
I searched for a specific car via Edmunds and spoke with about 4 car dealers. My experience with Gerald A. at Lamber Buick was exceptional. I felt no pressure and had all of my questions about the vehicle answered completely and directly. Overall, this was a great purchase and a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience
by 03/08/2014on
I have purchased both a used car and new car from Lambert Buick. Both experiences were great. They sell cars for a very fair price because of the volume they sell and they do not pressure you. I was able to go and test drive a brand new $30K car without a sales associate going with me. How cool is that? Before you buy a car, check them out and see if they can match or beat the price - you won't be sorry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service
by 02/01/2014on
We actually had an appointment at a different GMC/Buick dealership when we called Lambert and spoke with Gerald. Gerald made us feel so comfortable that we cancelled our original appointment at the other dealership and headed to Lambert. Even though our credit is not a great as it could be, Gerald and the staff at Lambert never made us feel embarrassed. We were comfortable from the moment we walked in to the moment we walked out with our 2014 Buick Englave. We are looking forward to returning to Lambert in the future! I would 100%, whole heartedly, recommend Lambert. Gerald and the rest of the staff really know what it means to provide great customer service! Thank you Lambert!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 02/21/2012on
I bought my used Mazda MPV mini van from Pat Kassinger at Lambert Buick after my old Dodge minivan broke down in Texas. He answered all my questions and put me in my vehicle that very same day that I came in . My experience was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review Lambert Pontiac
by 09/20/2009on
Bought 8 month old used car from Betty Fleenor in sales. Car was LOWEST priced unit of its model in NE Ohio. They knocked an extra 100 bucks off with an online coupon. Car has been flawless other than routine maintenance issues the last 6 years. Very happy customer.
Easy transaction
by 07/27/2009on
We bought a 2006 Buick La Crosse in late June to quickly replace a car lost in an accident. The sales person (Chip) was very helpful, no pressure, very professional. Priced similarly to other dealerships but were willing to negotiate and we felt we got a very fair price. Free Car Fax to review. Beautiful car with very low miles. Huge inventory to choose from. Very nice showroom. Finance manager was very professional and competent. Overall transaction handled very well and more than met our expectations. Would definitely recommend this dealership based on our experience. Would definitely consider buying from them again.
Awesome Experience
by 06/08/2008on
My wife and I bought a 2008 Mazda Tribute from Lambert. The experience was quick and painless. The sales person (Amedeo) took time to under stand our wants and needs (budget too) and quickly pointed us to the Mazda we purchased. The car had 3,000 miles on it and for a unit that had an original new invoice of $21000+ we paid $16400 which did not require a lot of haggling to get. Next we met with the finance department (Mike, Jenn and Heather) who very quickly got us a loan approval with no money down at a exceptional rate considering our bruised credit. My wife loves her new Tribute and this is the best dealership experience I have ever had. See Lambert first!
Pay their price. PERIOD !
by 01/09/2008on
This dealer ( like others in this area) post a " best price " and don't want to talk price or negotiate. When shopping for a used car, look to some of the Cleveland, Ohio dealers first for prices.
Lambert's wants problems to just go away
by 01/03/2008on
I bought a used Ford pickup truck from Lambert's a year ago. After taking delivery, I found a long list of problems with the truck that Lambert's did not want to hear about. This truck never should never have passed a used vehicle inspection but it did at Lambert's. The winshield fluid was a frozen ice block. The overhead light was full of tree leaves! The gas tank had about one gallon of gas in it. The door lock remotes were not programmed. The rear power window and the passenger side window did not work. There were other problems as well. After getting no where with the sales staff and service people, I sent two letters to Mr. John Lambert the owner. I never got a response. In fact, Lambert's has simply ignored any inquiries from me. Lambert's inspection staff performed the most cursory examination of my vehicle. It was still under warranty so I guess that made it all right in their minds. Lambert's followed this up with a "we don't care, the sale is complete" attitude. In between, somebody at the dealership stole the cigarette lighter out of the vehicle (it showed up clearly in the pictures posted on their website at the time.) This is a dealership to be avoided.
