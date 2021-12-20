Al Spitzer Ford
Customer Reviews of Al Spitzer Ford
My new ride
by 12/20/2021on
I called to see if a Burgundy 2022 Explorer was still there, a salesman Brandon Spahr told me it was, I told him I was on my way. When I arrived he had it was parked out front. I talked to Brandon Spahr when I got there, he was very helpful, we took it for a ride, when we got back and I said I wanted it, he did everything, even cleaning out my old vehicle, and putting it in a box in the new Explorer. Would definitely go to see him again very nice salesman. Thank you Brandon for all your help
My new ride
by 12/20/2021on
I called to see if a Burgundy 2022 Explorer was still there, a salesman Brandon Spahr told me it was, I told him I was on my way. When I arrived he had it was parked out front. I talked to Brandon Spahr when I got there, he was very helpful, we took it for a ride, when we got back and I said I wanted it, he did everything, even cleaning out my old vehicle, and putting it in a box in the new Explorer. Would definitely go to see him again very nice salesman. Thank you Brandon for all your help
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Car Shopping Made Easy
by 11/29/2021on
For someone who hates shopping of any kind, it was so nice and easy to purchase my new 2022 Ford Explorer from Brandon Spahr. He listened to what I needed in a vehicle and showed me several options of brand new cars that had just been delivered that day! He took care of everything from explaining various options of financing and made sure I was able to get my new car with no fuss. He even helped to finish all the cleaning and detailing of the vehicle so I didn't have to wait for it. It was truly a wonderful experience. I only wish all shopping was as easy and wonderful as Brandon made it. I would definitely recommend Brandan Spahr and the entire team at Spitzer Ford for your new car needs!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Al Spitzer Ford Was A Pleasurable Experience
by 10/28/2021on
Upon finding the vehicle I wanted at Al Spitzer Ford, I was contacted by Spencer Johnson. Spencer went above and beyond to address my needs and make sure I received a great deal. From start to finish, Spencer was attentive and professional. I could not have asked for a better salesman. Mike Stevens in finance was phenomenal! Mike secured financing for me with great terms. I have been buying cars for over 40 years. My experience at Al Spitzer Ford was most pleasurable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 10/26/2021on
Spritzer Ford service showed us what it means to serve others as they went the extra mile to help a Ford customer. We were a long way from our IL based Ford dealer, when we called Spritzer Ford, Lucia answered the phone and demonstrated her willingness to take care of a Ford customer. We explained to her how we needed service to our 2020 SUV as we were traveling through and couldn’t wait to schedule a typical service visit. We rolled in 20 min later during the lunch hour and Lucia Thomas, took great care of us, even had a serve tech go on a road test to hear the noise we tried to explain. In just a few minutes later they had it resolved. An hour later we where back on the road as we still had 6 hours of driving before reaching our destination. We can’t thank Lucia and Spitzer Ford enough for showing us what it means to “Serve others and Improve Lives” as this is exactly what they delivered when we were 1400 miles from home. Sincerely, Gary G.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
No Pressure
by 10/12/2021on
I just wanted to take a minute to rate my recent experience at Al Spitzer Ford, Inc.in Cuyahoga Falls. As you can see I gave it 5 Stars. This was a very smooth purchase process from beginning to end. More specifically I would like to give high praise to my salesman, Brandon Spahr. His approached was quite relaxed and there was no pressure from him at all. Thanks to all who worked behind the scenes to complete my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Short and sweet
by 09/02/2021on
Devon Stahl quickly recognized the ice at which I wanted to close the transaction and adjusted accordingly. He was respectful, responsive and moved quickly to address my concerns.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 05/24/2021on
The service department are always kind, quick and efficient. I love taking my car there because I know they are going to take good care of it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Perfect service department
by 05/20/2021on
Love the staff. Got me in right away fixed it right the first time and the service staff seems so much happier than this time last year. Thank you will be returning
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car
by 05/11/2021on
Spitzer is a great place to buy and service a car. Brandon was my sales man and did a great job in find me the car I wanted and a good price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great, painless experience
by 04/02/2021on
I recently traded in my slightly used Mustang for a brand new Mustang. The process was very easy, and Logan was very responsive during my initial contact with the dealership. I was shopping in about a 150 mile diameter area around me, and trying to do as much research online as I could. Logan answered questions that I had, and was also able to give me a number on my trade-in sight unseen. It was enough to seal the deal, and I went up the very next day to complete the purchase. They didn't hassle me and try to get me to buy products or services I wasn't interested in. Overall a truly great experience. And trust me, there are some dealers out there where you feel like you're an inconvenience to them when you're trying to buy a $50K car.
In love with the 2020F150
by 12/07/2020on
Buying our new truck here could not have been easier! Josh and Logan found us exactly what we were looking for quickly, and made the whole process of buying a new vehicle stress-free!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 12/05/2020on
Worked hard in giving me the payment plan for me. Great team work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Used vehicle purchase
by 11/26/2020on
Was very satisfied overall. Just wish salesman would have been able to go over more of what features vehicle had and how to use them. I wasn't even sure how to turn headlights on.
Family history
by 10/22/2020on
I’ve been coming to Spitzer since I moved to Cuyahoga Falls. My mother in law Sarah Sokira got us started coming here. She’s always had great service here. Now I’m coming to Spitzer and I have brought my son Zach to buy his first car. There are other Sokira members that come here. All of us don’t want to go anywhere else. Every time I arrive it’s great to be greeted by a service person. I was just there Tuesday, David Welch was there to get my vehicle serviced right away. I’m glad I didn’t have to wait long to get started. Knowing I knew I was going to be waiting a good while. I was there also last week for my oil change. Erin took care of me then. I was impressed in the way she didn’t hesitate to help and get me out in a timely manner. Also when I was there this Tuesday, after getting my car washed, he also told me he wanted to do something else for me. I said sure! He wanted to replace my license plate frame because it didn’t look very nice and replaced my rusty screws. I thought that was very nice of him to care about fixing that up for me. He was very nice! I don’t recall his name. I have seen him before. Thank you all for what you do for the Sokira family. We may be looking to lease another vehicle. Just don’t know when yet. Thanks again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Logan at Al spritzer was wonderful and knowledgeable
by 09/30/2020on
Logan at Al spritzer was wonderful and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service department
by 07/14/2011on
Courteous, friendly service. First visit for my new vehicle was free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 06/21/2011on
Wayne P. was fabulous as always! Smooth sale. Corky is also a great manager
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Look for Chad!!!! Awesome sales person!!!!
by 06/16/2011on
In April I bought a car from a different dealer and it turned out to be too dangerous to drive. The same day the guy who already sold my husband a truck found out about my problem and believe it or not...the same day I left Al Spitzer Ford with a new (used) car which I'm totally in love with (who can resist a black 2003 Mustang GT????) Thank you Chad, you are the best!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New 2011 Ford Focus
by 06/16/2011on
This is the 3rd car my jusband and I have purchased from Al Spitzer Ford. The Sales Staff is always friendly and knowledgeable. They take the time to listen to your needs and match you up to the vehicle that suits your needs. The Finance Department works with you like no other dealership and makes you feel comfortable. Thank you so much! We will be back again in the future and have also recommended you to friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2011 Focus Purchase
by 06/16/2011on
The customer service and sales representatives at Al Spitzer Ford in Cuyahoga Falls are great! I recently purchased a 2011 Ford Focus and love the vehicle. Chad Camp was a great help in finding the right vehicle for me at the right price. I would absolutely recommend this dealership to anyone! ~Amanda Powell [email contact deleted]
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mep
by 06/16/2011on
Purchasing my truck was a pleasure and not a hassle. Everyone was pleasant and friendly and my shopping experience was wonderful. They searched for the price that I was looking for and all of the bells and whistles and more for what I wanted to pay!! I have recommended this dealership and will return for future purchases!!!! Buying was a real pleasure!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments