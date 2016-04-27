1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

About 3 1/2 months ago my husband bought a truck from the Ron Marhofer Nissan dealership off of Howe Rd in Cuyahoga Falls. When he test drove it he immediately noticed a red fluid leaking and he assumed since they did a thorough check he just assumed it was something small like the power steering. My husband told them that he really liked the truck but noticed the leak, what he assumed it was and asked for it to be checked out. Brad, the guy trying to sell my husband his truck, said "Oh yeah! I will definitely have that checked out for you because Ron Marhofer himself makes sure that all of his vehicles driving off his lots are in perfect condition and doesn't want anything wrong with them." (This was the second time Ive heard this statement because my cars ac pump wasnt working properly and they got me in immediately to have it fixed for this reason) After figuring out all of the financing and my husband went back into to talk to Brad and sign paperwork, Brad told my husband he was not "eligible" for an extended warranty. After all paperwork was signed my husband drove off the lot with his new truck and a "we owe you" paper for the leak and Brad told him that he would call him and let him know when they could get him in to have it checked and fixed. After a week of waiting for the phone call my husband decided to call Brad but he could never get ahold of him or get him to return his phone calls when he left messages. Finally my husband decided to go in to talk to Brad personally but he never seemed to be in either. Fast forward to current day, my husband has a broken down truck that needs a whole new transmission because of their lack of proper customer service and not figuring out that the leak that we had on the truck was actually a transmission problem that lead to bigger problems down the road. Since we were told that we weren't eligible for the extended warranty, we don't have one, and the dealership and the sales manager will not make it right with us. This is the second vehicle we have bought from them with a transmission problem less than 4 months after purchasing it. We have made countless attempts for them to help us with the problem that should of been handled long before this. Now we are stuck with a broken down truck that we paid over $13,000 for and got just over 3,000 miles out of. These people are [non-permissible content removed] and will do whatever it takes to steal your money and meet their quotes. NO they may not get paid commission but like every place you work you still have a goal to meet and if you do not then you will lose your job. They say: " Quality products, personable people, and a unique business philosophy are what you will find when you walk into our dealership." But really you walk out with everything opposite. Poor quality products and very dishonest sales people. And if their sales philosophy is to rip people off then that is the only thing you will find. Very very unsatisfied and quite frankly just disgusted at the way these people do business. Never purchase a vehicle from them!!!!! Read more