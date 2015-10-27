1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buyer Beware. Dont waste your time. Deals may seem enticing but will give you bait and switch and a sales experience youll wish you never had. I located a vehicle on ebay at their dealership and contacted a salesman. He informed me the vehicle was there and it would be extremely rare for it to be sold since it was not on their sales lot. I asked the salesman Garett Schneider to contact me at the end of the sales day if the vehicle had been sold. He contacted me at the end of the business day and informed the vehicle was still there and asked what time I would arrive the next day. I told him I would be there between 9-9:30 in the morning. Garett contacted me at 9:20 the next morning just before I arrived and informed another customer was test driving the vehicle. He told me the only way to secure the vehicle was to place a deposit over the phone which I agreed to do. He indicated he would call me back and when he did he informed me that he couldnt take the deposit. Upon arriving, after an hour trip, I was informed that I needed to wait to see if the other customers purchased. After nearly an hour waiting I was informed the van had been sold. I attempted to speak with the sales manager who ignored me. Emails to the dealership have gone unanswered. This is your typical cut-throat car lot and customers are merely a number. Dont buy from here. Find a dealer who respects and treats customers fairly. Read more