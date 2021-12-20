5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I’ve been coming to Spitzer since I moved to Cuyahoga Falls. My mother in law Sarah Sokira got us started coming here. She’s always had great service here. Now I’m coming to Spitzer and I have brought my son Zach to buy his first car. There are other Sokira members that come here. All of us don’t want to go anywhere else. Every time I arrive it’s great to be greeted by a service person. I was just there Tuesday, David Welch was there to get my vehicle serviced right away. I’m glad I didn’t have to wait long to get started. Knowing I knew I was going to be waiting a good while. I was there also last week for my oil change. Erin took care of me then. I was impressed in the way she didn’t hesitate to help and get me out in a timely manner. Also when I was there this Tuesday, after getting my car washed, he also told me he wanted to do something else for me. I said sure! He wanted to replace my license plate frame because it didn’t look very nice and replaced my rusty screws. I thought that was very nice of him to care about fixing that up for me. He was very nice! I don’t recall his name. I have seen him before. Thank you all for what you do for the Sokira family. We may be looking to lease another vehicle. Just don’t know when yet. Thanks again. Read more