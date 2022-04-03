Customer Reviews of Toyota Direct
do not buy from them totally unprofessional group
by 03/04/2022on
if I could give them a negative 10 stars I would. Bought a Tacoma from this dealer that was supposed to be a 2019 truck, after paying off the financing from the bank, I get a title that says it is a 2018 model. when I try to call them to fix it, not only is it hard to contact Joey their relation person, to fix the problem, good luck with her also returning your call. They are totally unprofessional, and this is a classic bait and switch
Told us "don't bother" to come in based on the zip code we live in!
by 07/21/2021on
We bought a vehicle from them a couple of years back. This time, given the current car shortage, we called first to make sure the vehicle we wanted to see was still available. We were asked where we lived and told, basically, don't bother coming in. They said the sales manager wouldn't let them sell to us because we were from a different zip code and that meant we wouldn't be likely to use them for service. I find that to be a terrible way to treat a potential customer, let alone a repeat buyer.
Loyalty is a One Way Street
by 07/05/2021on
Well… I would beware. This is first Toyota but it will be my last. While I liked my salesperson, I will not return to this dealership. After having my 2020 Toyota Highlander for just 7 months, the sunroof burst/exploded out while my son and I were driving. It was an unbelievable sound right overhead. There had been no one else on the road and no trees overhead. Upon getting to my destination we stepped up to look and saw a hole about the size of 2 fists and the glass pushed up like a volcano. After talking to Toyota corporate and getting a case number we drove the 60 miles to Toyota Direct. Once there we were met by Aaron who after looking at the roof said, “Wow, that blew out.” Yes, we said, it did. But when service manager Joey Ronk came out to assess the situation she immediately said, ”Oh, a rock hit it.” When we explained no and commented on the way the glass was bulging up she replied, “ well there is nothing I see here for me to say it’s warranty covered.” REALLY?! There is an issue with sunroofs exploding. A simple Google search shows hundreds of incidents filed with NHTSA. Consumer Report did an article on it in 2017. It’s an issue and Toyota knows it. A regional Manager was supposed to come look at the roof, but we got no report to show their findings to determine it wasn’t under warranty. Toyota offered $500 for good will (my husband has been a Toyota owner for 41 years, and his family has owned more than 30 Toyota vehicles). We did not accept their offer and paid the $1151.97 bill. I feel that Joey set the tone for how this issue would be resolved with this being covered under warranty. Felt we did not get an honest assessment from her and she was just repeating the company’s talking points. I will not continue to service the vehicle at this dealership and will trade it as soon as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor experience so far
by 03/04/2021on
So far not so good. The Salesperson seems scared of the sales managers. No room for negotiation. Does not look like a deal is to be had here. Not impressed with the dealership so far on many levels.
Excellent Service Writer
by 02/07/2021on
The service writer "John Bucci" looked at my previous records and remembered me from a previous recall service. Mr Bucci was very customer oriented in listening to my issue. The appointment time was 0845. I was checked out by 0920. Work was completed as described.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota Direct
by 11/09/2020on
Toyota Direct has thee worst customer service that I have ever experienced. I recently purchased a used vehicle from Toyota Direct, and the moment I pulled off of the lot I began having issues... When I brought my vehicle back for service the following morning I was told that there was no one there to work on Chevrolets at the time and that I had to return whenever he/she was available... Once I made an appointment I showed up and no one in the service department even acknowledged me as I sat in my vehicle and waited for service... Then the service guy that I worked with seemed to be bundled and he no empathy for my situation. Upon returning to my vehicle, I noticed that the issue had not been resolved and not to mention my gas tank was depleted... The work notes stated that a “Road test“ was given to determine that it was recommended to use “2 tanks of high octane fuel to help clean system out of carbon deposits” as well as fuel treatment; but for some reason the service technician decided not to do that 🤷♂️😒.. So far I’ve spoken with the manager, supervisor and whoever else matters to return the vehicle because at this point I am stuck with a lemon and years of car payments 🤦♂️😓 BUYERS BEWARE!! Toyota Direct 👎
Worst customer service
by 10/26/2020on
I have called and left 6 voicemail for Jonathan Smith (finance) since all of last week but none of my calls have been returned by Jonathan. This is very disrespectful. I experienced the same thing in 2016 when I bought my car from them. The only time I got a call back from Toyota direct was after I posted my reviews on different platforms online. After the 2016 incident I vowed never to do business with them again but this time my friend convinced me to work with a salesman (Rich) who won't let my previous experience happen again. I texted Rich on 10/22 asking "who I can talk to about canceling my vehicle service contract" but today is 10/26 and he still hasn't responded. The last time he contacted me was 10/21 because he needed some information from me to complete the sale. Every institution holds its staff to a certain standard but I believe this Toyota direct respects money more than people. Take your business elsewhere if you want to be treated like a human being. I have some few days to resolve this issue yet nobody in the finance department is willing to fix it since Jonathan Smith is the person I worked with. This is very frustrating.
HORRIBLE customer service from the GM, Ryan down..
by 08/28/2020on
Relocated to Columbus with my 2018 Toyota Four Runner after having awesome service in Dallas since I bought it. Took it to Toyota Direct to simply have the tires rotated and balanced, no issues other than small normal vibration after time and a long trip. They totally screwed up my truck to the point it couldn't be driven due to how bad it shook. Was a nightmare trying to get some help, even the General Manager Ryan was NO HELP. I did get it back in and they committed to fixing it, the service rep admitted that they must have done something because it was not like that when brought it. I got the truck back still not fixed and then no response from General Manager or anyone....totally blew me off. I filed a formal complaint with Toyota and they were great but the lady that does customer service at the dealership simply ignored it....Toyota felt bad but since it is privately owned they couldn't force customer service. I had to go to another place and it cost me $800 to get the issue resolved that was caused by the mechanic at Toyota Direct. I will never be back there and have told everyone my experience. HORRIBLE place to deal with....and for them to ignore Toyota Corporate....WOW!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
ZERO STARS -- DO NOT BUY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!!
by 07/13/2020on
ZERO STARS -- DO NOT BUY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!! I'd leave 0 stars if that was an option. Made contact earlier in June 2020 about a used vehicle listed on the website. Was connected to a sales representative that provided me with a good customer service experience. The salesman was very communicative, patient, and polite. HOWEVER, I was promised that this vehicle had been through a 126-point inspection with the service department and that the vehicle was in good working order. I made the 2-hour drive to purchase. It turns out that this vehicle is NOT in good working order. This vehicle needs numerous repairs including replacement of the transmission lines, front lower ball joints, and a left front drive axle. I was advised that the front brakes measured at 4mm, but after an inspection at my repair facility, only the outer front brake pads measured at 4mm, the inner pads were worn nearly metal-to-metal and the vehicle needs immediate replacement of the front brake pads and rotors. Additionally, since purchase, the vehicle has experienced oil pressure issues and the service air bag light is now on. I have attempted to contact the dealership via telephone and email. The same sales representative that I praised for good customer service advised me that he was instructed to allow management to handle my concerns, i.e. wouldn't be able to speak to me. To date, not one member of management from Toyota Direct has tried to contact me. And, to my dismay, a Google search of this dealership seems to indicate that this happens frequently. BUYER BEWARE!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
We had a deal
by 06/09/2020on
We had a deal, I drove out to complete it, the deal changed....waste of time and very disappointing.
Horrible experience
by 05/21/2020on
I had an absolute horrible experience with Nathan Weekes at this dealership. He did not listen to any of requests about financing needs. Clearly disregarded everything I stated to him via texts. I CLEARLY stated I did not want them running my personal information through their entire banking partners. My credit is not bad, I have paid as agreed debt due to being laid off for a few months due to COVID-19 that I’m actively paying off on time. My Equifax credit report alone had 13 credit inquiries and counting. I haven’t even checked my other two reports yet. I had a WELL qualified co-signer who was willing to go on the loan. After he couldn’t get me approved on my own, he stopped all communication to further help make the deal happen. He was very disrespectful and disregarded my requests to its entirety. My co-signer and I went to Germain and purchased a vehicle from them yesterday! The experience was fantastic and all of my requests were honored! Thank you, Mr Jackson for setting a great example for your dealership and not treating customers like Mr. Weekes did.
Perry singh
by 05/03/2020on
I bought a car today with the help of Mr. Perry. He is an amazing asset to your company. He sold me a cat about 17 years ago and continued to sell us cars for many years as we have purchase several from your dealership. He always takes my needs and wants into consideration when looking for the right car for me. Iwill continue to recommend him to my family and friends. I have to utmost trust and respect for Mr Perry. Thank you sir for treating us like family.
Not trustworthy place to buy a used car
by 11/29/2019on
I purchased a used car from TD that had some real problems. When I had it in to another dealer for some recall work that had never been done, they fixed a seatbelt that would not retract, but they also reported patching tar on a tire that appeared to cover up a patch so no one would notice, and they found a leak in the power steering fluid that would require replacing the whole rack & pinion. I went straight back to the used car sales manager at TD, who had a check cut for the cost of the seatbelt repair and promised to replace the tire, but shrugged off the powers steering leak. I feel like they had covered up all these problems so an unsuspecting buyer wouldn’t notice them until it was too late, and then they would only partially stand by their sale. I do not recommend purchasing a used car from TD without a complete vehicle inspection from a disinterested mechanic. I gave them two stars only because they made it right for the two smaller of the three problems they should have fixed before offering the car for sale or at least disclosed to potential buyers.
Failed to respond to requests for price, violated requests not to call,
by 05/11/2018on
I requested an "out the door" price on a vehicle including taxes and fees. I also stated no phone calls since I wanted to compare written offers from several dealers. No response came after 3 requests and so I made a request through the Carfax website. (it says you will get an email offer in a few hours). But I did receive more than one phone call from the dealer wanting me to come in and discuss an offer. I did not call them back (and won't) after I requested no phone calls. It sounds like they don't want to do business with you if they can't get you to come in so they haggle with you. Other dealers have sent me written offers, why can't this one? Needless to say, they won't be getting my business.
TERRIBLE customer service
by 08/28/2015on
BEWARE! Bait and switch tactics Went to Toyota direct today to purchase a 2015 Camry XSE. I came in to purchase a specific car that was on the website for 22,999. I walked around the lot for about 10 minutes before finally walking into the showroom to look for a salesman. First guy i see is Cordell. I explain why I was there, the car I was looking for, and the price that was on the site. We walk around the lot for 10 minutes and he said I'll go get the keys. 15 minutes go by before I walk inside and he's sitting on a chair looking at his phone. I said... I thought you were looking for the keys? He said... well I was looking up the car on my phone because our internet is down... I decide at that point to thank him for his time (even though he did nothing... Not to mention never introduced himself) I find another salesman (Frank) who was great. I explained my frustration with Cordell. Explained what I was looking for, the price, and stock number. He gets the keys and we go for a drive. After the test drive I tell him to put some numbers together and get me an OTD price. A short time later Frank walks back with the "Manager" Andrew Andrew introduced himself and says it was a price mistake, and they price is $2000 more. 24,999 I said that's clearly a bait and switch tactic... I've been here for two hours and not once was it brought to my attention that the price was wrong when I clearly stated to both salesmen what the vehicle was listed for. I asked to speak with the manager in which the reply I received was "I am the manager" as he walks away to basically tell me to piss off. I stop him and tell him I want to speak with his manager in which he replies "He's not here" I understand that errors can sometimes occur... however the way it was handled was BEYOND unprofessional. Especially the "Good luck getting that car for that price" under his breath as he walked away. I feel bad for the salesman Frank. He was a great person to talk to and very friendly. With questionable business practices (I'm not the only reviewer to complain about "mistakes") and terrible management... The only people suffering are the Sales Staff.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchased 2014 Avalon Limited Hybrid
by 01/13/2014on
David O. was my sales representative. We were very happy with the price we negotiated. We received a fair price o our trade-in as well. They delivered on all the agreed upon terms and conditions. David spent quite a bit of time showing us all of the cars features. This is the second Avalon we have bought from Toyota Direct.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new rav4
by 04/01/2013on
Just took delevery of a new rave4,sales person was Gregg. He did a good job and I did not feel pushed. Helpful explaining all options and functions of the car. Have not had the car long enough to pass judgment, went from a odyssey to the rav.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 02/03/2013on
I just bought a used car from this dealership and have nothing but positive things to say. I was treated with respect (and patience when I asked a lot of questions!); the salesman, Derek, was very helpful and not at all pushy; and I am confident that I got a fair deal. Overall, a friendly atmosphere and pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Avoid Toyota Direct
by 09/07/2012on
Buyer beware. I purchased a used vehicle from this dealership and after the purchase when i was washing the vehicle i noticed broken belts on both back tires, upon further inspection both back wheels were bent. I asked myself how . Well along with two tire specialist we all come to agreement either the wheels were both on the front of the vehicle or both on the same side and the vehicle was curbed which bent wheels and busted the belts in the tire. So did the dealership switch the tires around after they found out hoping that no one would notice this in the 5 minute test drive you are given. Shame on me for not noticing but the fraud comes from the dealership for either knowing this and passing it on or actually swapping the tires to hide the bent wheels. Either way, I would NOT shop here for new or used. The car fax revealed no wreck, and does not the dealership inspect the used vehicles they sell? IF not then another reason to avoid this dealership. No attempted from the dealership at any kind of resolution or compensation.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience! Fantastic Dealership!
by 01/04/2010on
My husband and I recently had such bad experiences at [other dealerhships] that we started to believe all car dealerships in the Columbus area must be rude and dishonest. Ahh! What a marvelous relief to meet up with Direct Toyota on Morse Rd. I had spoken by phone to Mike Roberts in sales about the RAV4 I had been trying to find as well as the trade-in I had. He was straight-forward and honest. He gave me facts and followed up with more information, not vain enticements to draw us to the store. Because of our recent bad experiences, my husband and I were wary when we went to the dealership. But we found it to be a comfortable atmosphere with a salesman willing to work honestly with us. Mike Roberts found the car I wanted at a fair price. The finance dept with Jake Reichle was just as good...quick, factual and great. A dealership is as good as its employees and this one is terrific. Go. You won't be disappointed!
Excellent Dealership
by 10/30/2009on
I just purchased a brand new car from Lew and Jarod at Toyota Direct on Morse Road Columbus Ohio. They are the absolute best salemen in the greater Columbus area. I travel extensively with my job so it was hard to come in and look around. Lew and Jarod kept in contact with me via email for over 2 months sending me specs to review along with up to date pricing and deals. When I went into the dealership this week, I purchased the car on the spot and told everyone who would listen how wonderful these two gentleman were to deal with. I tried 5 other Toyota dealerships before I found Toyota Direct. The saleman in other dealerships were generally rude and arrogant. At Toyota Direct you will be treated with the utmost respect and most importantly they give you facts and allow you to make the decision. No high pressure sales. Don't bother callling anyone else....go see Lew Willey and Jarod Kocak.
