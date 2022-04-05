Lindsay Honda
Customer Reviews of Lindsay Honda
Terrible customer service
by 05/04/2022on
Certified vehicle only owned 2 months. Vehicle taken for service after it wouldn’t start. Told it was fine. Vehicle taken back for service for a separate issue and they made my husband sit there for 2 hours and didn’t fix the vehicle because they said the technician wasn’t there who knew what was going on. They wasted 4 hours of our time 2 hours sitting there and an hour drive each way. And made us drive 60 miles for no reason when gas is $4.00 a gallon. Then the service manager told us a a completely different story as to way the repair was not completed that day. My vehicle stalled out in the middle of a 4 lane road today and wouldn’t start- after I was told it check out fine. Now Marty the service Manager is not taking my calls.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
[non-permissible content removed]!
by 03/27/2022on
They sold me a vehicle in 2012, which I still own, and told me that my oil changes would be 18.95 for as long as I owned the vehicle. They even gave me a card stating that. They did not honor that during my last oil change. This goes against their mission statement which says they " go above and beyond....with integrity".
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
TERRIBLE!!! MANAGER THREW KEYS IN CUSTOMERS FACE
by 02/22/2022on
Never will I recommend anyone to go to this dealership worse experience of my life. DEFINITELY DONT DEAL WITH MONDEL OR EVEN THE SALES MANGER!!! Terrible, they tried to buy my car off me for 24k when it’s worth 32 trade in value. Then when I asked them to at least give me what my pay off is the manger threw the keys in my face and told me to “Have a great day”. I’ve never witnessed more rude customer service ever in my life. They will try to cheat you on their rip off ceramic shield protection and without any of your knowledge they will add warranties and stuff to your loan. Be careful!!! Don’t shop here.
DO NOT GO HERE FOR SERVICE
by 01/03/2022on
TL;DR - Tried to tell me the problem would be $2000+, but I fixed with a $10 part from Rock Auto. Took my 2012 Pilot LX in for service, because the D light was blinking. The only way to drive was to insert the key into this small hidden place on the middle dash. The service manager checked me in, and during discussion I explained the issue and the code from my ODBLink reader. i was assured the person working on it has the best knowledge on Pilots and will be able to find the problem. Well..... Few hours later, I was told the problem is the mother board that handles some of the electronics. Next, I was told the replacement parts+hours would be $2,000 AND this may not be the problem. Brought my Pilot home, did further research on the code and found this is a common problem on Pilots (apparently the employee wasn't that knowledgeable after all) and easy to fix.. Ordered a $10 part from Rock Auto, spent 3 hours under the bottom of car, started the Pilot and ta-da problem was fixed. I have drove over 500 miles since then, with no issues.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 11/11/2021on
My salesman Jason Youngblood is awesome. He takes care of my service needs. Sets up my appointments and tells me who to ask for. Sam in service is awesome also. Get me checked in at my appointed time and is very thorough explaining what was done and going over all the inspection documents. They are the best. Professional and personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Second Buying Experience!
by 08/26/2021on
Today I just bought my second car from Lyndsay and from start to finish I had an incredible experience. No pressure!! Felix my sales person was amazing, funny, professional, and my finance person was equally as personable and professional. I don't get all these 1 star reviews, as I have had nothing but great experiences both times, and I got exactly what I was looking for! Highly recommend!
Worse place to purchase a car
by 06/11/2021on
I recently purchased a used vehicle and it has all kinds of problems. I was lied to about oil change and brakes. I reached out to managers Reggie and Danielle and I received no help. Instead they were very rude and tried to blame me for issues with car. Do no purchase your car from them! Worse place to buy used car!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awful experience
by 05/15/2021on
I had an AWFUL experience with Lindsey after having a wonderful one with my previous car. My entire family buys their cars from there but no more. About 2 months ago I purchased a 2014 Acura RDX and absolutely love it! I want to start off by saying that. My experience with my 1st salesman Ernest was terrible! He was rude and condescending! I spoke with a manager named Shannon Daily who was FANTASTIC! He helped turn my entire experience around. He got me with a salesman named Chris C who was equally great at the time. Fast forward to today and now my brakes are grinding and I have orange dust on the tires. I spoke with a manager by the name of Reggie who was absolutely RUDE, UNHELPFUL, CONDESCENDING, and a complete unwillingness to help!!! They want me to pay full price for a diagnostic test and for the service. I asked if they could at least look at it for no charge because I work from home and barely drive the car. He basically said nothing is wrong with it and that’s normal. Also he said he calls all the shots because he’s a manager and he’ll see if they can help me with the diagnostic cost but service isn’t his department! I asked if he could at least do that. He goes on to say I was going to but you didn’t give me a chance! Then he says I’ll do that but it’s up to them. I said ok...he hung up on me!!! I WILL NEVER BUY FROM LINDSEY AGAIN. I’ve never been treated so poorly in my life! Do yourself a favor and stay far away. They aren’t the dealership they used to be and as for me and my family, friends, and co workers that know about how I’ve been treated we will not support this business any longer!!
Believe the Bad Reviews
by 05/05/2021on
After confirming twice (once by telephone and once through messaging) that the vehicle I was interested in was available, I scheduled an appointment and made a 70 mile (one-way) trip to check out a late-model Accord. Upon arriving, I was told by the salesman that he was sorry but the vehicle was at the service department and was not available. He asked me if I would like to see another Accord. Sounded like a classic bait and switch to me, and I, of course, refused. Also, as an FYI, Lindsay's marketing is quite confusing as many of the cars that are marked Certified are not "Honda-certified", but "Lindsay-certified" -- big difference. I will not be returning to this dealer, and unless you live less than 5 miles away, I wouldn't waste your time either.
Pressure, Rude & A Joke
by 12/27/2020on
Awful experience yesterday. Talked to a sales rep for a couple weeks and she wasn’t there when I showed up told me to ask for a sales manager Tony. The sales rep who I worked with never introduced me to Tony even after asking for him. Took the keys to my trade in would not bring them back, wanted me to pay $400 a month for a lease for a 2020 civic, after 2 hours finally got the price to $252 and only with a good review... gross. Went to roush Honda in Westerville got a lease for a 2021 Civic cheaper than the $252....
should have gone elsewhere
by 10/07/2020on
We decided to go to Lindsay Honda when we were in the market for a new to us Odyssey. I thought that because they are a Christian dealership we could expect honesty. WRONG. Almost as soon as we drove off the lot there were issues. As soon as we got on the highway there was a kick in the engine at 45 MPH and again when decelerating at 45 and 25 MPH. We never had to start the vehicle at the dealership so imagine my surprise when I started it at home and it sounded like a 90 year old two pack a day smoker. Immediately called the dealership and they agreed to fix the starter but refused to fix the kick in the engine (solenoid??). Within 6 months we had to replace the belt tensioner pulley and now have to replace the power steering pump, rack and pinion, all hoses to the power steering and a few other things, totaling more than $700-$800 (current estimate but may be higher when they start taking things apart.) We are a low income family and my husband is chronically ill. I have no idea how we will pay for this piece of junk plus all the things that need fixed on it. I would recommend if you are thinking, "Oh lets go here because they share my faith." DONT DO IT!!! Maybe the owner is a christian but that doesnt not mean his staff wont do anything they have to in order to make a sale. I am now without a vehicle and very disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
bad customer service
by 06/17/2020on
On the 15th of june i went in to lindsay hond for a B1 maintenence. the clerck who greeted me was an abraisave young man who sounded like someone who has not been living among humans for quit sometime. we got past that phase and he took the car inside the shop for maintenance. while waiting i decided to go inside the showroom thru the connecting hallway between the maintenance and new sales area. as soon as i crossed the big glass office on the left side of the hallway with an African American customer a woman jumps out of that office and quickly asks if she could help us. an unusual gesture for an employee who is sitting in an office . when i crossed the hallway and as i entered the new sales showroom a salesman by the name of Mark Collins jumps in front of me ask me for help. i told him that i am looking for another salesman whom i dealt with in the past. he replied that the salesman in question is with a customer and i can wait for him right where i am standing. i asked Mr Collins if i could roam around in the showroom while i am waiting . Mr collins asked me if i am buying a car today i said no he said then you need to leave. I called the general manager's office the next morning to complain to him about this incidence. i got a voice mail in return. i left a message for Stephen lindsay about the incident and i said that i like to tell him about it and give him the chance to respond to it before i file my complaint with Honda corporate. no one got back with me and i suspect that Mr lindsay thinks that he is too busy, too rich and has too many lawyers to respond to a customer who bought and or leased 7 cars in the last 7 years from his dealerships . i also suspect that Mr lindsay would have been on the phone as soon as he could if my last name was Smith or williams . the sales shift manager was sitting 10 feet away when Mark collins asked to leave the store. surely Mr collins act was lost on him.
Very bad service on a certified pre-owned vehicle
by 03/07/2020on
I unfortunately did not have a good experience at this dealership, and would not recommend buying a used car from here. Less than one week after I purchased my Honda Civic EX Hatchback, the check engine light was on for an emissions system problem. Despite having this car for less than a week, I still had to wait 2.5 hours at the service center just for them to tell me a part had to be ordered due to an EVAP system leak. I was promised expedited service upon taking it in, but was then told they had forgotten about my vehicle, hence the 2.5 hour wait. I have contacted the dealer to discuss my problems and despite leaving a message still have not heard back from them. I anticipate another 2.5 hour wait when the part comes in, if they ever call me..... Extremely disappointed in Lindsay Honda! Would recommend trying a different dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Unfair competition with other dealer
by 12/17/2019on
The internet sale man is nice to draw you there, but the sales man I met was not polite to listen and refused to provide the price. Instead he insisted asking the price evidence quoted from other dealers and then he will match or beat that price. I did't have since it is my first stop there to hunting for a car. His way is not fair to other dealers!!! and not right refusing provide price. If you go shopping, but don't know the price, what can you do? It is customers right to know and compare prices. But they don't give you the chance.
Do NOT purchase a used car from Lindsay Honda
by 12/07/2019on
Do NOT purchase a used car from Lindsay Honda. My 18 year old son spent his hard earned money to purchase his first car and it is a lemon and they are doing nothing about it. It cannot even be driven! It had to be towed to the dealership and they said it would cost almost $2,000 to fix it. They won’t do anything to help with the cost or fixing it. He has only had it since the end of October and hasn’t been able to drive it a lot of that time because of all of the problems! I am so disappointed in their lack of customer service and common decency.
Very good experience, but long wait
by 11/30/2019on
I was pleased with my experience buying a CPO Honda Pilot from Lindsay Honda Used Car Sales. The sales team was easy to work with and very friendly and professional. We were able to come to a deal quickly. 2 minor issues: First, the vehicle had plastic rim covers at the dealership, but the online pictures did not. It took a little bit of discussion until the dealer agreed to remove the covers so I could inspect the rims. Second, it took about 3 hours from the time the deal was made to begin the paperwork. In fairness to the dealer, one of the three hours was spent by me going to the bank for a cashier's check, however, 2 hours was a lot of time to wait. Also to the dealer's defense, it was the day after Thanksgiving and a busy day for them. Overall, I was very happy with the experience and would buy from Lindsay Honda and my salesman again. I would rate 4.5/5 if I could and I will recommend to others.
Amazing Dealership
by 09/14/2019on
What an amazing experience! So professional and straight forward. Each department was thorough and welcoming. Will definitely recommend to friends and family. Thank you too!
Disappointing all the way around
by 08/27/2019on
We bought our 2019 Honda Accord and thought we got a good deal, that was on us. Well we didn’t but was hoping their service department would make up for it. We had an issue right away and was told to bring it in. After driving over an hour we were told that there was probably nothing wrong even though the same issue was all over the internet. We took it to a local dealer and they found it right away and was even a fix on the Honda service sight. We recently received an automatic service appointment for an oil change and tire rotation. On the phone they said nothing about a cost and we thought our first one was free. Well, the e-mail started otherwise, they were going to charge us. Needless to say we won’t go back. Not to mention when we bought the salesman was suppose to call us when the got another car like the one we bought in because our daughter was going to buy one. He never called and she went somewhere else. So glad she did.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
GREAT experience
by 08/25/2019on
Tony Conti and Andrew Wilson were very helpful. Tony handled my sale with excellence.
Giving accident cars without informing customer and giving fraud car fax
by 07/24/2019on
I recently purchased a HONDA CR-V 2016 LX on 07/06/2019. It was told to us that the car is good and accident free, We even got a auto check from LINDAYSAY HONDA COLUMBUS saying it is accident free, But when we checked the car fax the original document shows that the car has a accident & damage reported, We want you guys to refund the deposit we have made 3000 $ and stop the loan process ASAP. Accordingly to your policy the car can be returned in 20 days we have 3 more days left to return the car. If the advance amount is not refunded we would deal with this legally.
More than exceptional experience
by 05/30/2019on
Today was my first visit to Lindsay Honda. I was greeted at the door with a warm welcome and a friendly smile. Curtiss Paige Jr. was my sales consultant. He took the time to ask what I was looking for in a vehicle, showed me several models in the showroom, and worked with me to come up with the best payment within my budget. I made the decision to lease a Honda. Curtiss took me for a test drive, went over all the features with me, and more. I left there very satisfied and feeling I had been treated with fairness and respect. I highly recommend Lindsay Honda and Curtiss Paige Jr.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes