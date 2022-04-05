1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On the 15th of june i went in to lindsay hond for a B1 maintenence. the clerck who greeted me was an abraisave young man who sounded like someone who has not been living among humans for quit sometime. we got past that phase and he took the car inside the shop for maintenance. while waiting i decided to go inside the showroom thru the connecting hallway between the maintenance and new sales area. as soon as i crossed the big glass office on the left side of the hallway with an African American customer a woman jumps out of that office and quickly asks if she could help us. an unusual gesture for an employee who is sitting in an office . when i crossed the hallway and as i entered the new sales showroom a salesman by the name of Mark Collins jumps in front of me ask me for help. i told him that i am looking for another salesman whom i dealt with in the past. he replied that the salesman in question is with a customer and i can wait for him right where i am standing. i asked Mr Collins if i could roam around in the showroom while i am waiting . Mr collins asked me if i am buying a car today i said no he said then you need to leave. I called the general manager's office the next morning to complain to him about this incidence. i got a voice mail in return. i left a message for Stephen lindsay about the incident and i said that i like to tell him about it and give him the chance to respond to it before i file my complaint with Honda corporate. no one got back with me and i suspect that Mr lindsay thinks that he is too busy, too rich and has too many lawyers to respond to a customer who bought and or leased 7 cars in the last 7 years from his dealerships . i also suspect that Mr lindsay would have been on the phone as soon as he could if my last name was Smith or williams . the sales shift manager was sitting 10 feet away when Mark collins asked to leave the store. surely Mr collins act was lost on him. Read more